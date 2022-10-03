If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.

BURNHAM, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO