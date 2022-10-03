Read full article on original website
Arrest Made after Illegal Drugs Dropped Inside Store in Millinocket, Maine
Bag of Illegal Drugs Found on Floor of Millinocket Store. The East Millinocket Police Department have arrested a 40-year-old Millinocket man after finding a bag of illegal drugs dropped at a local store. Employee Found the Bag. The bag contained what police believe to be heroin and fentanyl. The item...
wabi.tv
Augusta police apprehend juvenile involved in Big Apple robbery
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police have apprehended a juvenile from Augusta involved in a robbery at a Big Apple store last week. Police say a suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded money and merchandise. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive. Thursday, police stopped...
State Police Look Into Death Of Lamoine Man, Found By Friend
Authorities are looking into the death of a Hancock County man this week after his body was discovered at his home on Shore Road in Lamoine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, says the Hancock County Sheriff's office received a call just after 10 AM Monday. "The deceased...
WMTW
Maine mother accused of killing son blames his sister for some injuries
BELFAST, Maine — Testimony is underway in the murder trial of a Stockton Springs woman accused of killing her 3-year-old son. Jessica Trefethen, 36, has pleaded not guilty in the death of Maddox Williams. Maddox died in June 2021 after Trefethen and her mother brought him to the hospital...
Husband and wife found dead in Orrington home
BANGOR, Maine — Two people were found dead in their home Wednesday morning in Orrington. Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89, were reportedly found by a family member, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. Officials with the Penobscot County...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police arrest Belmont man in connection to August hit-and-run with bicyclist
BELFAST — Belfast Police Chief Bobby Cormier said Oct. 5 that an arrest had been made in the Aug. 12 incident that left a 30-year-old bicyclist injured in a ditch. At approximately 8:51 p.m. that night, Belfast Police responded to a 911 call of a bicyclist being struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 238 Belmont Ave in Belfast.
penbaypilot.com
Unity man indicted on nine counts after holding gun to woman’s head
BELFAST — A Unity man was indicted by a Waldo County Grand Jury Sept. 21 on nine counts related to holding a former partner at gunpoint in an incident that lasted several hours. Aaron Nickerson, 47, of Unity, was indicted following an incident that occurred in Montville Aug. 9.
Millinocket Man Arrested for OUI; Crash at Treatment Plant in Millinocket, Maine
Millinocket Man Arrested after Crashing at Wastewater Treatment Plant. A Millinocket, Maine man has been arrested on multiple charges including OUI after police responded to his 911 calls following crashing through a gate and hitting guardrails at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Millinocket. Police Received Multiple 911 Calls from the...
Student charged, Brewer police investigate multiple school threats
BREWER, Maine — One student has been charged after the Brewer Police Department investigated multiple threats made to Brewer schools on Wednesday afternoon. According to a Facebook post shared on Wednesday evening, the Brewer Police Department investigated two, separate threats made to Brewer High School and Brewer Community School after hours.
Smoke Seen For Miles After Vehicle Catches Fire At Bangor Sports Complex Wednesday
A Ford Expedition caught fire in the middle of a busy parking lot at the Union Street Athletic Complex this week, creating quite a stir. Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. Bangor Assistant Fire Chief, Casey Perry, said firefighters started receiving reports of the smoke and...
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of October 6
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police Sept. 20 arrested a Baring man who had an arrest warrant from the state of New Hampshire charging a protection order violation and stalking. Sgt. Alden Bustard took Mason Fortier, 22, to the Washington County Jail in Machias. Harassment. Trooper Steven Mahon warned...
True Hero: Quick-Thinking Brave Mainer Saves Driver from a Fiery Car Crash
If you saw flames shooting out of a car and someone still inside, what would you do?. Would you be the kind of person to leap into action to help regardless of the danger?. Tryston Poulin of Burnham, Maine, certainly is that heroic person and was recently awarded a life-saving achievement certificate from the Waldo County Sheriff's Office, according to the sheriff's office Facebook post.
wabi.tv
Bangor Police searching for missing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. 35-year-old Nicole Tufo was last heard from on September 8. Bangor Police say she’s about five feet tall and 105 pounds. She has star tattoos on her ears and...
Holden Police Identify the Person Killed in a Crash on Route 1A
Holden Police have released the identity of a person who died Monday morning after their car hit a pickup truck on Route 1A. The crash happened about three-quarters of a mile from the I-395 overpass, on outer Wilson Street, near Granville Stone and Hearth. Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says the initial investigation suggests a car, driven by Joseph Wadman, 62, of Ellsworth drifted across the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck. Wadman died at the scene. No one else was hurt in the crash.
Milo Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Several Traffic Violations
A man from Milo is facing drug charges after a Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy pulled him over for multiple traffic violations. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the initial stop happened on Mill St. in Lagrange at about 9:30 Saturday morning. Deputy Dayerrick Ireland stopped a vehicle being operated...
Substantial Drug Bust After Cops Search Vehicle Transporting Children In Bangor
A man from Etna and a woman from Bangor are in custody authorities say, following a routine traffic stop Sunday that yielded almost $200,000 worth of drugs. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Monica Clark and 34-year-old Roger Grego have been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Trafficking of Schedule W Drugs following a search of their vehicle on October 2.
wabi.tv
Police on scene of vehicle crash in house in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Police are investigating a vehicle that crashed into a house on China Road in Winslow. It happened after noon on Monday. We do not have many details but we do have a crew on the scene and will have more information when it becomes available.
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
I-95 FM
Brewer, ME
