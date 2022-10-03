ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Wilson County, TN
WSMV

Man crashes into undercover police with stolen car, gets busted with cocaine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal prosecution of Jamontez Howse, 22, is being considered after Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives Wednesday afternoon arrested the convicted felon on gun, auto theft, and drug charges. Undercover TITANS detectives spotted a stolen 2022 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday at a Brick Church Pike apartment complex and...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Android
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox17.com

Teenager arrested for allegedly firing shots during fight at Antioch bar

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police arrested a 17-year-old female shooting suspect Tuesday night who allegedly fired shots at an Antioch bar. The teenager allegedly fired shots toward another woman after a verbal and physical fight on Aug. 31 outside TNT’s Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road, according to Metro Police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Victim identified: pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Lavinia Meriweather, 52, was attempting to cross Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and walked in front of a 2020 Ford F-350 being driven by Arthur Cover, 62, of Cookville. Meriwether was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported in stable condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man arrested after shootout near toddler in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Marquez D. Summers was arrested for aggravated and reckless assault with a deadly weapon after a shootout between two groups across 40th Avenue North in Nashville. Several people, including a toddler, were standing in the parking lot of a nearby market when the shooting occurred.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
smithcountyinsider.com

Search warrant results in arrest of two women for methamphetamine

On August 28, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields and Deputy Nathan Williams travelled to the residence of Melanie Williams in Carthage, TN to investigate a tip that Williams was dealing heroin. Upon entering the residence Williams was advised that officers had been given information regarding the presence of heroin in her home and were there to conduct a search.
CARTHAGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy