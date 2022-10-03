Read full article on original website
Surveillance shows two individuals by Sumner Co. courthouse during August fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the fire that took place at the new Sumner County Courthouse in Gallatin on August 7.
Hartsville resident found dead following apartment fire
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead following an apartment fire in Trousdale County.
79-year-old man killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 4:45 a.m.
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
Murfreesboro Police Trying to Identify Woman in Video After Car Break-in and Fraud (See Video)
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department reports that detectives are searching for a person of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case that also involves a burglary. A video that was released by the MPD shows an unidentified woman allegedly making fraudulent purchases at Kroger on W....
VIDEO: Nashville Fire Department needs help finding man caught setting fire to club
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) needs help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, opening fire and then setting the business on fire. The suspect set fire to the business, WKND Hang Suite located at 1703 Church Street, around...
Man crashes into undercover police with stolen car, gets busted with cocaine
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal prosecution of Jamontez Howse, 22, is being considered after Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives Wednesday afternoon arrested the convicted felon on gun, auto theft, and drug charges. Undercover TITANS detectives spotted a stolen 2022 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday at a Brick Church Pike apartment complex and...
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
Reward increased to $5K in Mya Fuller murder case
Wilson County officials have increased the reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for Mya Fuller's death.
Body found inside burning car at Wilson County boat ramp
A body has been found after authorities were called about a burning car Monday morning in Wilson County.
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
Metro Police needs public's help identifying suspect involved in Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are working to identify the person or persons responsible for an Aug. 3 Nashville shooting that critically injured a 20-year-old man. The victim was hit in the head and is continuing to recover after the reported shooting in the 2900 block of...
Rutherford County emergency crews sent to Fort Meyers to help victims of Hurricane Ian
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County emergency crews are in Fort Meyers, Florida helping victims of Hurricane Ian. The crew is enduring difficult living conditions including limited water, food, fuel and electricity. We are extremely proud of their professionalism and desire to help those in need, and we...
Teenager arrested for allegedly firing shots during fight at Antioch bar
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police arrested a 17-year-old female shooting suspect Tuesday night who allegedly fired shots at an Antioch bar. The teenager allegedly fired shots toward another woman after a verbal and physical fight on Aug. 31 outside TNT’s Billiards Bar & Grill on Bell Road, according to Metro Police.
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
Victim identified: pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Lavinia Meriweather, 52, was attempting to cross Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and walked in front of a 2020 Ford F-350 being driven by Arthur Cover, 62, of Cookville. Meriwether was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported in stable condition.
Man arrested after shootout near toddler in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Marquez D. Summers was arrested for aggravated and reckless assault with a deadly weapon after a shootout between two groups across 40th Avenue North in Nashville. Several people, including a toddler, were standing in the parking lot of a nearby market when the shooting occurred.
Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
Man attacked with metal pipe beneath pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville
A witness called officers to the scene on Second Avenue South and said a man just hit someone multiple times with a pipe.
Search warrant results in arrest of two women for methamphetamine
On August 28, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields and Deputy Nathan Williams travelled to the residence of Melanie Williams in Carthage, TN to investigate a tip that Williams was dealing heroin. Upon entering the residence Williams was advised that officers had been given information regarding the presence of heroin in her home and were there to conduct a search.
