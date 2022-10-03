Read full article on original website
Five suspects in South Linden ‘revenge shooting’ still at large
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police remain searching for five suspects it believes were involved in what it called a “revenge shooting” in South Linden in late September. One suspect, Devon Robinson, turned himself in Tuesday for the Sept. 23 shooting near East Hudson Street and Ontario Street. Video surveillance showed that […]
Columbus police seek fourth person of interest in fatal nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a fourth person of interest in a deadly east Columbus nightclub shooting. Detectives released still photos of a woman who may have information regarding the fatal shooting that happened on September 25 along East Livingston Avenue. On Monday, police released...
Police make arrest in fatal eastside nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police has arrested a woman for a fatal nightclub shooting on the east side. SWAT officers arrested Amara Battle, 28, Thursday for the September shooting. On Sept. 25, officers were sent to a Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue at around 4:30 a.m […]
Columbus bar bouncer shot while patting down patron
COLUMBUS, OH – A man working as a bouncer at a bar near the intersection...
Holli Osborn found guilty on all charges in husband's murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holli Osborn has been found guilty of all charges in connection to the 2018 shooting death of her husband, Dr. Christopher Osborn. Osborn was convicted of two counts of murder with firearms specifications. Deliberations began Thursday morning but had to restart after a judge dismissed...
Man charged after child shoots self
COLUMBUS – A man is facing child endangering charges after a five-year-old boy shot himself in the head and a woman who died seven months after she was shot has become the 106th homicide of 2022 in Columbus. Tyonte Rakim Diggs, 24, was charged with child endangering after the...
Columbus revenge shooting: Suspect arrested, 5 remain at large
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man in connection with a South Linden shooting they referred to as an act of revenge. Devon Robinson turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and admitted to shooting 38-year-old Mario Copeland on Sept. 23, the Columbus Division of Police’s Homicide Unit said. Copeland died a short […]
Video: Man wanted in Ohio stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood. The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are […]
Man dies after double shooting
COLUMBUS – A 25-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon, hours after being wounded in a double shooting on the South Side. Daeshawn Simington and another man were involved in an altercation with a third person at approximately 10:56 p.m. in the 600 block of E. Morrill Avenue when shots were fired and Simington and the other 25-year-old man were both struck, Sgt. Scott LeRoy of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Police: Spat over boyfriend’s stuff results in shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a woman was shot in the knee after an altercation over a man’s property on the east side of the city Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect, Faith Fiore, 22, went to a home on the 1500 block of Loretta Avenue at approximately […]
Dublin woman found guilty in husband’s death
Watch as the verdict is read in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jury has found a woman guilty of murdering her husband in the couple’s Dublin home. The verdict was reached Thursday in the trial of Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty, who was found guilty on two counts […]
15-year-old charged in Kennywood Park shooting, police announce
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A 15-year-old boy is in custody in connection to a shooting at Kennywood Park Sept. 24, which saw three people, including two teenagers, wounded, police have announced. Darryl Pirl, who will be tried as an adult, is facing charges of aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, […]
Grand jury declines indictment in death of man killed in shootout with law enforcement
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury has declined to return an indictment in the death of a man who was killed during a shootout with Columbus police and Franklin County deputies following a lengthy pursuit. Andrew Teague, 43, was shot and killed while exchanging gunfire with...
Dublin woman convicted of murder in husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury has found a Dublin woman guilty of killing her husband more than four years ago. According to Franklin County Common Pleas Court, 46-year-old Holli Osborn was convicted Thursday on two counts of murder in the death of 50-year-old Dr. Christopher Osborn. Christopher was found...
Suspect in deadly Linden shooting taken into custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have arrested one of the multiple people accused in a deadly shooting in Linden. Devon Robinson, 26, is charged with the murder of Mario Copeland on Sept. 23 on East Hudson Street, according to court documents. According to the court documents, other suspects...
Linden area neighbors say retribution is not a solution to fight crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said a case of street justice is likely to cause more heartache than relief for the loved ones of an overdose victim. Devon Robinson, 26, was arraigned on murder charges Wednesday. Robinson is one of multiple people accused in the deadly of shooting Mario...
New video cameras in Whitehall help police find stolen vehicles
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New video cameras in Whitehall are being used to track down stolen cars, and are helping police put suspected thieves in jail. The cameras, designed by Atlanta-based company, Flock Safety, are used to track license plates, and are just one way the Whitehall Division of Police is hoping to solve the rising number of stolen cars in the area.
Columbus police searching for 3 suspects wanted in Linden murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for three men who are wanted for murder in the death of a 38-year-old man. On Friday, September 23, officers were called to the area of East Hudson Street around 1 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 38-year-old Mario Copeland...
Columbus man wanted in Ross County accused of injuring deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of injuring a sheriff’s deputy is wanted by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Davon L. Rayford, 26, ran away from Ross County Common Pleas Court and injured a deputy, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office Tuesday. A warrant was filed for Rayford’s arrest. Prosecutors […]
Man dead after Perry County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Monroe Township, Perry County, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lancaster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by James Martin, 70, of Glouster, was driving east on SR-155 at approximately 3:29 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Martin […]
