Quincy native Genevieve Niemann and Max Miller, born and raised in the Chicagoland area, tied the knot on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, which claims one of the longest aisles in all of the Cook County at nearly 230 feet. St. Mary of the Angels (1850 N. Hermitage Ave.) is nestled away in the quaint neighborhood of Bucktown and also located blocks from the bride and groom’s first shared apartment. In the 1830s, many people fled war-torn Poland and settled in the open fields of Bucktown to pasture bucks, male goats.

