City Hall, Central Services to close for Columbus Day; garbage, recycling still to be picked up
QUINCY — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Columbus Day and will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 11, with regular business hours. The City Hall council meeting, normally held on Monday evenings, will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Moving and shaking in downtown Quincy
There is quite a bit of activity in downtown Quincy right now. The old Quincy Paper Box building is being retro-fitted to house the new Quincy Children’s Museum. Derek Price has his lofts going up in the former MacDonald Stove building on Third Street. Remember that vacant building set...
Tri-State Area Center for Women’s Ministries schedules two programs for October
QUINCY — Tri-State Area Center for Women’s Ministries, 522 S. Eighth, will hold its Second Tuesday of the Month program at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Participants will make a beaded pumpkin wreath with Brenda Lagan, lifestyle coordinator at Adams Pointe Assisted Living since 2017. Another Second Tuesday...
Hannibal City Council asks for changes in revitalization plan
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A revitalization plan for the city of Hannibal will have to wait a couple of weeks. During Tuesday’s meeting of the Hannibal City Council, Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffey presented the proposed boundaries for a proposed Community Improvement District. Fourth Ward...
Pen City Current
City gives Barker two years to move on Block building
FORT MADISON - The real estate company that stepped in to help the city rehab a couple historic buildings now has exclusive rights to another historic building. At Tuesday's regular meeting of the Fort Madison City Council, the council voted 7-0 to give Barker Financial of Iowa City a two-year exclusive option on the former Humphrey building, now called the Block building at 732 Avenue G in downtown Fort Madison.
City planner says Planet Fitness going into former County Market; aldermen OK spending tax dollars on three-bay development at 30th, Broadway
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a resolution during Monday night’s meeting to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust to put $200,000 toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space for three businesses on the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway.
Quinsippi Island to be site of ghost tours sponsored by Friends of the Log Cabins
QUINCY — The Friends of the Log Cabins will be the host a ghost tour at their village on Quinsippi Island at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 and at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. The tour will feature ghost medium Kae Blecha divining the...
Kohl’s annual fall food show transforms OLC into a commonwealth of cuisine
QUINCY — For those who like to challenge their taste buds, Wednesday most certainly qualified as a culinary heaven on earth — the ultimate entree of eats. Or a World Series of food, if you will. The annual Kohl’s Wholesale fall food show, which dates back to 1989,...
Local and state video gaming bounces back after COVID
QUINCY — Video gaming revenue in the state of Illinois has now exceeded what it was before industry was completely shut down for six months between March 2020 and January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And Quincy and Adams County have bounced back in a big way. Data...
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Sept. 19-23, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tiffany Smith of Nebo sold a residence at 509 E. Jefferson...
DAILY MUDDY: Kohl’s Fall Food Show
Ashley Conrad and Brittany Boll sample the fare at the Kohl’s Fall Food Show and talk with those who bring their products to Quincy for local restaurant and bar owners to try. Segment produced by Randy Industries. Quincy Warehouse Bargains, The Abbey, Harvey’s, Instant Replay, Utopia and The Liquor...
Just Married: Max and Genevieve Niemann
Quincy native Genevieve Niemann and Max Miller, born and raised in the Chicagoland area, tied the knot on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, which claims one of the longest aisles in all of the Cook County at nearly 230 feet. St. Mary of the Angels (1850 N. Hermitage Ave.) is nestled away in the quaint neighborhood of Bucktown and also located blocks from the bride and groom’s first shared apartment. In the 1830s, many people fled war-torn Poland and settled in the open fields of Bucktown to pasture bucks, male goats.
KMOV
Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
DAILY MUDDY: Help! I lost my phone!
Ashley Conrad tells Brittany Boll about losing her cell phone during the garage sale she hosted this weekend. Comedy ensues. Brittany then offers tips on retrieval and phone/password security. Harvey’s, The Abbey, Quincy Discount Warehouse, Utopia, Instant Replay and The Liquor Booth sponsor the Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out...
Kientzle, Miller named homecoming queen and king at Quincy Notre Dame
QUINCY — Quincy Notre Dame announced its homecoming royalty during an assembly Wednesday afternoon. The homecoming parade will be held Thursday night, the homecoming football game is set for Friday night and the homecoming dance is set for Saturday night. Pictured above, front row from left:. 3rd Junior Attendant:...
Ralls County woman now living in Alabama admits to embezzling $1.2 million from employer, faces 30 years in prison
ST. LOUIS – A woman formerly from Perry, Mo., admitted on Thursday to embezzling more than $1.2 million from her employer during a six-year span. Stephanie D. Carper, 51, admitted taking advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business to write checks to herself, according to a press release from the office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
QPD Blotter for Oct. 3, 2022
Rebecca D Borrowman (58) Barry Il for Failure to Yield Right Turn at 48th & Broadway PTC 147. Jermaine Q Harper (22) 631 Lind for Criminal Trespass to State Supported Land at 527 Broadway NTA 126. Daniel D Williams (55) of Quincy, arrested for Peace Disturbance at 5101 Broadway on...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
10/04/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Madison Marie Hunter, 19, of Oquawka, in the 100 block of 2nd Street, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol under age. 10/04/22 – 8:24 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of...
Rokusek pleads not guilty at arraignment; case placed on January jury docket
QUINCY — A Quincy man who allegedly recorded more than 200 videos of people in a locker room/restroom area without their permission while they were showering or changing clothes pled not guilty Tuesday morning. John Rokusek, 60, was arraigned in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Amy Lannerd. He...
CLUB MUDDY: Video gaming rebound and no, Quincy is never, ever getting a casino
Ashley, Bobby and Frankie talk about video gaming’s COVID recovery and how the ship has long sailed for riverboat gaming in Quincy. Frankie also wants to get ready for World War III. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story button below to order a...
