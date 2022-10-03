Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
‘A gentle giant:’ North Greenville University announces passing of student-athlete
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville University said the campus is mourning the passing of a student and athlete on Wednesday. According to a statement from the university, Davis Heller died at his off-campus apartment. His death is under investigation, but the university said the initial indications are he died from natural causes.
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Clinton trails Daniel, Dillon in 3A rankings
Clinton football remains 3rd in the S.C. Media Poll’s football rankings n Class 3A, trailing reigning state champion Daniel and Dillon. The Red Devils (7-0) are idle this week while Daniel (6-0) faces West-Oak (3-3) at home and Dillon (6-0) takes on Aynor (3-3), also at home. The leaders...
FOX Carolina
Morgan Square Madness set to happen in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Excitement is building as is Morgan Square Madness kicks off Thursday evening in Spartanburg. The inaugural event will allow the community to be introduced to the Men’s and Women’s USC Upstate basketball teams. A half court has been installed in the square for...
greenvillejournal.com
Airfield of dreams: Taking to the skies in Simpsonville
A love of flying created the Foothills Aerodrome neighborhood, but a sense of community keeps it grounded. Tucked into the rolling countryside southeast of Simpsonville, Foothills Aerodrome is an enclave of aviation, a place where those who’d rather be flying have made a lifestyle of it. Steve Barbour, president...
wgog.com
Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit
An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
The Post and Courier
'Castle on Keowee' hits market in Seneca for $2.8M
SENECA — Near the southwest edge of Lake Keowee in Oconee County, some boats will slow or stop as they pass the castle. Sometimes riders snap pictures and others chatter about the stone house with an emerald green roof. The Seneca residence has become known as the “Castle on Keowee” — a 12,000-square-foot structure that sits on three lakefront lots.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville named on Condé Nest Traveler’s ‘best cities in the U.S.’
Condé Nast Traveler announced its annual Readers Choice Awards on Oct. 4 for the best cities in the U.S., naming Greenville in the “best small cities” portion. Describing the city as on “the cusp of stardom,” the article mentions key city landmarks. “Its dynamic urban...
live5news.com
Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party
ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia woman made a lucky stop at a store in South Carolina while on her way to a birthday party. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman, whose name was not released, called her husband from a BK World Shop in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she purchased for $10.
WYFF4.com
Woman wins $1 million jackpot in Anderson on way to birthday party
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to a birthday party turned into a million-dollar surprise for a woman driving through the Upstate this week. The woman, whose name was not released, bought a ticket from B K World, at 3027 N. Main St. in Anderson, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina, man wins big playing South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man, who started playing the lottery a year ago, has won $200,000. Not surprisingly, he says he’ll keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said. He’s going to buy a house with his winnings off of a Palmetto Cash 5 with a...
Dock signs to be installed to help crews respond to emergencies on Lake Greenwood
Brightly-colored reflective signs will be installed on all docks on Lake Greenwood. Greenwood County Emergency Management said this will help 9-1-1 operators dispatch first responders to emergencies that occur on the lake.
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
WRDW-TV
Students, rescued animals sharing the spotlight in the heart of downtown Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County high school students will now have their artwork on full display on an outdoor mural downtown Aiken. The Love to the Rescue wall features real animals with stories about how they were saved. “I want people to know that rescues are cool, just like...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football coach resigns days before team’s Saturday game
Well they say timing is everything and for Wofford football coach Josh Conklin the time to leave was right now. Conklin, 43, resigned from the program effective immediately according to the school’s athletic website. He took over the Wofford program in 2018. Conklin’s teams won the Southern Conference in 2018 and 2019 with the Terriers making the FCS playoffs in both seasons.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg Area Conservancy announces land acquisition near Chinquapin Greenway
SPARTANBURG — The Chinquapin Greenway has added nearly 21 acres along Graham Road across from the Milliken & Company campus, offering public access to explore land acquired by the Spartanburg Area Conservancy. The property is next to Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's Hospice home and is contiguous to 86 acres...
Should Fred Davis have been kicked off Clemson's Football team?
A civil lawsuit was filed on Clemson DB’s Fred Davis II and Malcolm Greene on Wednesday. The suit stems from a crash last year in which the two were allegedly road racing, when Davis hit a U.S. Postal vehicle.
WYFF4.com
Take a peek inside the 'Iconic castle' on sale on Lake Keowee
SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee is for sale for $2.8 million and we have a sneak peek inside. It's billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a sneak peek inside) This is the first time...
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
Portion of Spartanburg Co. road to close for bridge demolition
A portion of a Spartanburg County road will close while crews work to demolish a bridge on Business 85.
FOX Carolina
Officials asking for public’s feedback on new gaming arena in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Spartanburg is looking to turn a decades-old building in downtown Spartanburg into a state-of-the-art gaming arena. The Montgomery building, located on North Church Street, was originally the Carolina Theater which opened in 1925. The building is currently being used for luxury apartments and commercial property.
