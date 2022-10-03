ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

thesungazette.com

New bill makes employee pay more transparent

SACRAMENTO – A recently signed bill will require businesses in Tulare County and across the state to make their pay scales more transparent to future job applicants, as well as meet new requirements when it comes to their annual pay data reporting. The new bill, Senate Bill (SB) 1162,...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
GV Wire

CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope

Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation

A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
CLOVIS, CA
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi  (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sjvsun.com

Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments

Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
FRESNO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?

About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

New law allows Californians to seal arrests and convictions from their records

A new law signed on Thursday will allow Californians to seal old arrests and convictions from their official records in an effort to give them a fresh start. The bill, SB 731, was introduced by State Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) in March 2021 and was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on […]
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Inmate sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former gang members and inmates were each sentenced to more than five years in prison for a COVID-19-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say that Sholanda Thomas, 38, a former gang member and an inmate at the Central California Woman’s Facility (CCWF) in […]
FRESNO, CA

