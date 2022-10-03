Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
New bill makes employee pay more transparent
SACRAMENTO – A recently signed bill will require businesses in Tulare County and across the state to make their pay scales more transparent to future job applicants, as well as meet new requirements when it comes to their annual pay data reporting. The new bill, Senate Bill (SB) 1162,...
GV Wire
Fresno Police Chief Decries California’s ‘Weak Laws’ After Merced Kidnapping Murders
Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said “there’s a special place in hell” for the suspected killer of four kidnapped Merced family members after their bodies were found Wednesday night. Warnke isn’t alone in expressing those feelings. The horrific murders of 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen...
Amazon is hiring in these Central Valley cities
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon has announced plans to hire 20,000 people across California. The company is aiming to fill seasonal, full-time, and part-time customer fulfillment and transportation positions. Cities in the Central Valley with open job positions include Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield. Starting pay varies by city, but the company said it offers […]
sjvsun.com
In two day span, pair of Valley school districts haul multi-million-dollar donations
Fresno County’s two largest school districts were surprised with millions of dollars in donations this week to their charitable foundations. Fresno Unified School District Superintendent Bob Nelson shared the news this week that MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, donated $20 million to the district. “I’m...
GV Wire
CAP’s Reopening Gives Recovering Addicts a New Sense of Hope
Before closing its doors in 2019, Comprehensive Addiction Programs provided residential treatment to Fresno residents for more than 40 years. “I got to see people in addiction and how they act and what they do and how they treat their family. And then I got to see people once they’ve conquered that addiction as a result of CAP.” — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.
GV Wire
Clovis Alum’s Estate Gives Largest Ever Gift to District’s Foundation
A day after Fresno Unified announced a $20 million donation to its new foundation, Clovis Unified officials said they received a sizable gift as well. The estate of Franklin Antonio, the late co-founder of tech giant Qualcomm and a 1970 graduate of Clovis High School, donated $4.9 million to the Foundation for Clovis Schools.
Officials urging safety during Big Fresno Fair
The Big Fresno Fair is less than a week away, and organizers are stressing the importance of safety before kicking off the fun.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford 'vagrant' calls up 312% since 2013; homeless issue discussed at Council study session
Over the last nine years Hanford has seen a 312% increase in calls for service related to incidents involving "vagrants", Police Chief Parker Sever told the City Council this week during a study session on the issue of homelessness. Sever and Assistant City Manager Jason Waters provided a detailed report...
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE
A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]
California’s state dinosaur was found in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California has a state dinosaur? That was probably your first question upon reading the headline. Many know about the grizzly bear, the quail, and the California poppy. But how many Californians know about the Augustynolophus morrisi? The Augustynolophus morrisi (AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss), according to Smithsonian, was a duck-billed, 26-foot-long, three-ton herbivorous creature that […]
California Decriminalizes A Popular Street 'Crime'
A new law impacting pedestrians goes into effect Jan. 1.
Fresno Unified announces $20 million donation from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation
Fresno Unified School District is creating a new foundation to further scholarships and has received $20 million from the MacKenzie Scott Foundation
System error causes lockdown at Madera County school, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An error in an automated communication system caused a school to be put on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies were called out to Liberty High School for a report of a possible active shooter. As part of the school district’s […]
sjvsun.com
Community Health sues local physician group, seeks to recoup $10mil in payments
Community Health filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday seeking to recover nearly $10 million from Fresno physician group Santé Health System. According to the complaint, Community alleges that Sante did not properly distribute or account for various grants as revealed in an independent audit. Community awarded millions of dollars in...
California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?
About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
Fresno County coroner looking for relatives of man found deceased
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff – Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a 60-year-old man who was found deceased near a convenience store. Authorities say on Thursday, Sept. 1, Landious Hinton was found dead outside of a convenience store near Ventura and Van Ness Avenues in Fresno. Officials say […]
New law allows Californians to seal arrests and convictions from their records
A new law signed on Thursday will allow Californians to seal old arrests and convictions from their official records in an effort to give them a fresh start. The bill, SB 731, was introduced by State Senator María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) in March 2021 and was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on […]
DOJ: Inmate sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former gang members and inmates were each sentenced to more than five years in prison for a COVID-19-related unemployment insurance fraud scheme according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say that Sholanda Thomas, 38, a former gang member and an inmate at the Central California Woman’s Facility (CCWF) in […]
PG&E customers to receive California Climate Credit on their energy bills
More than 5 million PG&E customers will automatically receive the California Climate Credit on their energy bill this month.
