COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Reach ESL is an organization at Texas A&M University helping the Spanish-speaking community in the Brazos Valley sharpen their English skills. “I want to learn the right way to speak and write because I would like to do the GED program,” said Alberto Palomares, Reach ESL student. “After the GED, I can go to college.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO