CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign Township will continue negotiations with C-U at Home for their shelter building on Washington Street. The Township originally offered $975,000 for the building but the offer was declined by the Executive Director at the building. Melissa Courtwright explained that they need enough money to pay off their mortgage and to set themselves up somewhere else.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO