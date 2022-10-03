Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
D.C. wants to save at-risk people. Violence, missteps marred the effort.
WASHINGTON - A month after the D.C. government set out to do whatever it took to save Jahmeze Williams and people like him, the 20-year-old collapsed in the back seat of a car, a bullet lodged in his right arm. He died within half an hour, shot inches above a...
recordpatriot.com
From a basement near Baltimore, he plotted to smuggle guns to Cameroon
ROSEDALE, Md. - They called the cramped basement of the red brick house in the Baltimore suburbs "the lab" and agreed to leave their phones in a bucket at the door before they went in. On group chats, they went by aliases and spoke in code words about the projects they worked on inside.
Comments / 0