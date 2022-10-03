Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Flint woman with federal marijuana charge shares story, applauds pardons
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The announcement that thousands of people will be pardoned for federal marijuana possession charges is a welcome one for Flint native Keysa Smith who has experienced her own struggles within the legal system related to a marijuana offense. President Joe Biden said approximately 6,500 people who...
WNEM
Flint aims to increase active shooter training
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson explains why Davison resident Aaron Matthew Braham is now behind bars. Flint Water Crisis prosecutor defends case after charges dismissed. Updated: 5 hours...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Flint Criminal Prosecution Issues Statement
DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and the Flint Water Prosecution Team released the statement below following Judge Elizabeth Kelly’s dismissal of charges against defendants in the Flint criminal prosecution:. “We are committed to Flint. Despite the prosecution’s tireless pursuit of justice for...
Bay City Public Safety director says he jabbed noisy teen with flashlight per training from ‘back in the day’
BAY CITY, MI — Speaking to one of his officers, Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini says he felt threatened by teens making noise near his apartment, causing him to call upon his training from “back in the day” and jab one of the teens in his chest with his Maglite flashlight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
WNEM
Wayne Co. prosecutor says frustration justified in Flint Water Crisis criminal case
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson explains why Davison resident Aaron Matthew Braham is now behind bars. Flint Water Crisis prosecutor defends case after charges dismissed. Updated: 5 hours...
WNEM
Reaction flowing in after the latest legal decision regarding The Flint Water Crisis
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) -Flint resident Florlisa Fowler reacting to the news that criminal charges have been dismissed against seven people for their alleged roles in the Flint Water Crisis. “At this point, many of us probably feel that we’re not going to get justice in the courtroom. To say that...
abc12.com
13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
RELATED PEOPLE
WNEM
Police respond to active shooting at Dearborn hotel
DEARBORN, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are responding to an active shooting scene at a hotel in Dearborn. State police first reported the incident shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The shooting is at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn. “There are still shots being...
WNEM
Midland middle schooler arrested after threat made against students
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland middle school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making threats against other students. The student made threats against other students at Northeast Middle School, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. Administration at the school became aware of the threat on Thursday and...
3 juveniles arrested, firearms seized after reported threat at Mid-Michigan high school
Three students were taken into custody and one man is facing charges after police launched an investigation into a reported threat at Alma High School last week, officials announced.
michiganradio.org
Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge
On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight
OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
WNEM
Sheriff: Man arrested in Fenton Twp. for home invasion, golf cart theft
Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of three men charged with helping in the 2020 plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Wayne County Prosecutor shares details of the case and why she thinks the case was solid despite dismissal of charges against seven in Flint Water Crisis probe. Great...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
WNEM
Sheriff’s office investigating string of breaking and enterings
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of breaking and enterings. The incidents have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 5. During that time, there have been five breaking and entering complaints in Arbela, Millington, and Vassar townships, the sheriff’s office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Investigators seize 56 alleged gambling machines
MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - State investigators seized 56 gaming machines and nearly $13,000 in alleged illegal gambling profits during two raids in September. The raids happened on Sept. 28 and 29 in Redford Township, gas stations in Taylor and Allen Park, and a Flint-area store, the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) said.
WNEM
Sheriff: Woman covered in feces; caregiver charged with elder abuse
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with elder abuse after her patient was taken to a hospital covered in fecal matter. The 83-year-old patient was taken to Hurley Medical Center on Aug. 12. While at the hospital, employees saw the wounds and the lack of care the 83-year-old woman had suffered, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
EPA begins demolition, cleanup of former Flint business
FLINT, MI -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin demolition of a former corner store on the city’s east side. Cleanup at 1815 Davison Road will be completed by the end of November and will not cause road closures, according to an EPA news release. Following a November...
Saginaw man heads to prison for shooting in summer of 2020
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for shooting a man two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 3, sentenced 26-year-old Andy D. Moten Jr. to 43 months to 15 years in prison, plus a consecutive two-year stint. Jackson gave Moten credit for 709 days already served in jail, though that credit only applies to the two-year term.
Comments / 2