ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Beach, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington completes section of Front Street construction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a lengthy road construction project along Front Street is finally nearing completion. This comes after extensive negative feedback from business owners along the street who claim the months of construction has hurt their foot traffic. The City of Wilmington says one block of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

US 701 bridge work to create temporary closures in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — NC Department of Transportation said the US 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will briefly close for about two weeks, so crews can safely transport the girders for the new bridge. The contractor for the NC Department of Transportation constructing the new bridge will...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Midway Road detour begins Monday

Contractors are building a new bridge across wetlands along Midway Road (N.C. 906) that will affect drivers going to and from Bolivia from Monday, October 10, until May 19, 2023, according to a notice from the state Department of Transportation. A detour is needed for construction across Middle Swamp. The...
BOLIVIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sunset Beach, NC
Government
City
Sunset Beach, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

US Army Corps of Engineers observe beaches following Ian

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Tuesday, the US Army Corps of Engineers assessed damage in Kure, Carolina, and Wrightsville Beaches. The team was looking for any signs of beach erosion, structural damage, or loss of vegetation. “This is the first step in seeing if we would qualify for any funding...
KURE BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County holding free cleanup week for Ian storm debris

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have debris laying around your yard from Hurricane Ian, you have the opportunity to dispose of it next week. Brunswick County is holding a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia October 10th through 15th for county residents and property owners to dispose of certain debris following Hurricane Ian. During this week, only storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris is accepted at no charge.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverfront Park touts successful first year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington is touting a successful first fiscal year for Riverfront Park, since it opened in July of 2021. This past year, Wilmington’s Riverfront Park hosted more than thirty events, including concerts, civic events, and rentals. Around 125,000 people visited the park for...
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Erosion
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach

It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
leisuregrouptravel.com

The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Changes are coming to CFPUA eBills

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says it’s changing the way it delivers paperless bills. Starting this fall, CFPUA is moving to a new vendor for eBill notifications. The company says customers will need to set up an online account to keep receiving notifications.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy