Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Must-Try Ice Cream Stops at Myrtle BeachDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
You Don’t Want To Miss This Seafood Event in Little River in OctoberKennardo G. JamesLittle River, SC
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington completes section of Front Street construction
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Part of a lengthy road construction project along Front Street is finally nearing completion. This comes after extensive negative feedback from business owners along the street who claim the months of construction has hurt their foot traffic. The City of Wilmington says one block of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
US 701 bridge work to create temporary closures in Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — NC Department of Transportation said the US 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will briefly close for about two weeks, so crews can safely transport the girders for the new bridge. The contractor for the NC Department of Transportation constructing the new bridge will...
The State Port Pilot
Midway Road detour begins Monday
Contractors are building a new bridge across wetlands along Midway Road (N.C. 906) that will affect drivers going to and from Bolivia from Monday, October 10, until May 19, 2023, according to a notice from the state Department of Transportation. A detour is needed for construction across Middle Swamp. The...
Restoring Grand Strand sand dunes damaged during Ian could take months, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Many of the Grand Strand’s already fragile sand dunes took a big hit during Hurricane Ian, and officials say it could take months to restore them. Myrtle Beach officials have requested an emergency renourishment for the dunes after the water surge caused destruction, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
US Army Corps of Engineers observe beaches following Ian
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Tuesday, the US Army Corps of Engineers assessed damage in Kure, Carolina, and Wrightsville Beaches. The team was looking for any signs of beach erosion, structural damage, or loss of vegetation. “This is the first step in seeing if we would qualify for any funding...
wpde.com
Bike the Beach: 62-mile, 30-mile and 10-mile family ride this Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The second annual Bike the Beach is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. Organizers say it's a great way for locals and tourists to experience our area and learn where bike trails are located. New this year is a free 10-mile family ride. The event...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County holding free cleanup week for Ian storm debris
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you have debris laying around your yard from Hurricane Ian, you have the opportunity to dispose of it next week. Brunswick County is holding a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill in Bolivia October 10th through 15th for county residents and property owners to dispose of certain debris following Hurricane Ian. During this week, only storm-related construction and demolition debris and vegetative/yard debris is accepted at no charge.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverfront Park touts successful first year
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The City of Wilmington is touting a successful first fiscal year for Riverfront Park, since it opened in July of 2021. This past year, Wilmington’s Riverfront Park hosted more than thirty events, including concerts, civic events, and rentals. Around 125,000 people visited the park for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach looking for volunteers to help clean up remaining Ian debris
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian has been gone from the Cape Fear for days, but debris from the storm still remains in certain parts of the area. According to officials, Sunset Beach Town Park is covered with fallen debris from the trees. The Town of Sunset Beach...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
WMBF
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has officially been removed. It took crews about two hours to get the boat, named Shayna Michelle, loose and back out into the waters. The original plan was to remove the boat on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Pets in the Park’ event returning to Carolina Beach this weekend
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — After a successful event in 2021, Pets in the Park is returning to Carolina Beach on October 8th. The event celebrating pets, their owners and pet-friendly businesses is scheduled to run from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Organizers say all well-behaved pets on leash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
wfxb.com
History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach
It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
Grand Strand’s 2 state parks continue cleaning up after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW)— Two state parks located on the Grand Strand are moving at their own pace to assess damages and plans for the future after Hurricane Ian. Myrtle Beach State Park reopened on Monday, but Huntington Beach State Park remains closed for cleanup and repairs, officials said. While visitors are now allowed back into […]
leisuregrouptravel.com
The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island, Southport Police Departments mark successful ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The community came out to take part in ‘Coffee with a Cop’ events in Brunswick County Wednesday morning. Members of the Southport Police Department and Oak Island Police Department participated in the event aimed to bring law enforcement and the community closer together.
Video shows Coast Guard rescue crew from Shayna Michelle before it ran aground in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows a crew member being rescued from the Shayna Michelle on Thursday before the shrimp boat ran aground on the Myrtle Beach shoreline during Hurricane Ian. Four people were rescued from the Shayna Michelle, which became disabled on Thursday about 10 miles off of […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Changes are coming to CFPUA eBills
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority says it’s changing the way it delivers paperless bills. Starting this fall, CFPUA is moving to a new vendor for eBill notifications. The company says customers will need to set up an online account to keep receiving notifications.
Comments / 0