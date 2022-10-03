ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Same Ole
2d ago

This is why Americans are obsessed with their pets. It used to be only married men (who had no friends), the elderly or the sick and disabled where obsessed with their pets for companionship. Now everyone all all ages are using pets to replace human companionship and act like that's normal🤪

bmk425
2d ago

On the internet, people only see others doing fun things, they think I should have this or be like this causes depression.

Yott
1d ago

People suck. Dogs drool. Cats rule. I'm 65 and I don't have to put up with someone else's problems. Loneliness is a place found within a weak mind. It's not a disease.

