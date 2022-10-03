Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
secretnyc.co
Celebrate NYC At This Epic Event With Live Music, Street Food, Cocktails & More
Maker’s Mark® invites New Yorkers to raise a toast on October 13th at a collective celebration of the world’s most remarkable city. A Toast to Remarkable NYC is an amazing event that will pay homage to the city we love by showcasing exhibits from leading cultural partners, interactive moments, celebratory performances, and more.
I'm a lifelong New Yorker — these are the 12 best restaurants near Broadway to eat before or after you see a show
From gourmet dining to slow-cooked BBQ, these 12 spots offer delicious eats in the Theater District — including Sicily Osteria, Lambs Club, and more.
wanderwisdom.com
Hidden 'Witch' in New York City's 'Central Park' Brings Spooky Vibes Year-Round
With a spooky spirit in the air and Halloween fast approaching, you may be glancing images of witches, ghosts, and goblins out of the corners of your eyes. But what if you're not just seeing things? Perhaps these spooky figures have been there this whole time... That's the experience one...
A new kitchen for dogs only just opened on the Upper West Side
It was only a matter of time until our puppies got the New York City treatment: Just Food For Dogs is a new store and kitchen concept serving canine food made with 100% USDA-certified ingredients. The shop actually opened back in June but the eatery officially started welcoming puppies last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newyorkled.com
Halloween Harvest at Luna Park in Brooklyn’s Coney Island
At Coney Island’s Luna Park (southernmost tip of Brooklyn) “”It’s officially SPOOKY SEASON at Luna Park in Coney Island! Our annual Halloween Harvest begins tomorrow, Friday, September 30th!. Experience Halloween Harvest activities on your next visit! Add the Halloween Harvest package to your Extraordinary Wristband or Family...
papermag.com
Coyotes Live in New York City, and They’re Good Neighbors
From roaches to rats, pigeons to lantern flies, New York City is home to quite a few critters. I guess we can add coyotes to the list!. Commonly believed to only exist in rural parts of the world, coyotes are able to live around humans in more urban settings. The furry friends are already established in almost all New York counties except Long Island and New York City, but a recent New York Times report found that there's a gang of coyotes taking on the Big Apple.
Best Restaurants in New York for Fall 2022
Finding the perfect restaurant in your neighborhood may seem like a difficult endeavor, but it is actually exciting and fun. I went out in the New York streets to eat a lot in September in an effort to find the greatest, and guess what? I discovered numerous! I listed them, and now I'll share the topmost incredible eateries with you.
7 Popular Dog Parks in NYC
If you live in a small apartment in NYC, your dog needs a good place to go outside. Check out these great dog parks in different parts of the city. This East Village off-leash dog area, called "First Run," was a first when it opened in 1990. The Tompkins Square Dog Run was renovated in 2008 and has a surface that looks like sand, a wading pool, picnic tables, tennis balls, and a lot of space for dogs to run around, with two separate enclosed areas for big and small dogs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC New York
19 New NYC Restaurants Earn Coveted Michelin Star Ranking: See Full 2022 List
More than a dozen New York City restaurants earned a coveted Michelin star for the first time in 2022, joining the globally renowned guide with a distinction many chefs can only dream of some day attaining. The star rankings and other distinctions were announced Thursday at a ceremony at Hudson...
untappedcities.com
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
Village Voice
When Ryder Fell, NYC’s Carriage Horse Industry Moved (Again) Into the Spotlight
When the Standardbred gelding Ryder collapsed on August 10, on Ninth Avenue in Manhattan, with carriage in tow, he was first reported to be 13 years old. Weeks later, news broke correcting his age to 26, the limit for carriage horses to be licensed in NYC and the equivalent of a 90-year-old human. An investigation by the NYC Department of Health found that owner-operator Ian McKeever’s brother, Colm McKeever, co-owner of Ryder, had falsified veterinary records, changing Ryder’s age from 26 to 13 on documents he submitted. The veterinarian who examined the horse also discovered that Ryder was malnourished, underweight, and suffering from EPM, a neurological disease that may indicate poor stable maintenance caused by possum droppings. Putting Ryder to work pulling a 1,000-pound carriage plus passengers around the congested paved streets of New York City for a few more months might have been within the law, but he was an old horse that the owners clearly intended to work past the legal age limit.
Annual blessing of the pets tradition postponed to Thursday
The annual blessing of the pets tradition is back in Brooklyn to mark the Feast of St. Francis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thehudsonindependent.com
Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever
Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as the village’s central corridor is transformed into an outdoor market offering a large and diverse selection of vendors and organizations. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Merchants, craftspeople...
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Oldest Churches in NYC
With some of the oldest New York City churches dating back to the 1700s, they have been host to George Washington, runaway slaves, Boss Tweed, and 9/11 workers. New York City churches have also adapted to the changing neighborhoods and communities around them, serving as hospitals, meetinghouses, comfort stations, museums, and even synagogues. However, the buildings themselves remain largely unchanged from when they were built, complete with secret rooms and passageways that are all but forgotten today. Below, discover the ten oldest churches still standing in New York City, starting with the most recent.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC
Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?. These places are our favorites in the city right now.
Property destroyed, people separated from services, no reduction in street homelessness: Adams' sweeps 6 months in
Seamus is one of 1,442 people who have been displaced by over 2,400 homeless encampment sweeps that have taken place over the last six months, according to data from Mayor Eric Adams’ Office.
Abandoned New York Puppy Mill Moms Need The Hudson Valley’s Help
Five puppy mill survivors were rescued in the Hudson Valley but are in "pretty rough shape" and need our help. Last week, the SPCA Westchester welcomed in five puppy mill survivors to the SPCA's Rescue Center. The Westchester County SPCA is a no-kill animal rescue center and humane law enforcement for Westchester County.
WOW! Is This The Biggest Christmas Tree in All of New Jersey?
To be honest this article was all about searching for last year's biggest Christmas Tree here in New Jersey. I saw some posts about the upcoming holidays and I wondered "what was the biggest Christmas Tree here in the Garden State". Like our version of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree in New York City.
Comments / 0