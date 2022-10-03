ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

VIDEO: Florida man uses 1-year-old as human shield during standoff at McDonald’s

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWFMf_0iKas8zw00

PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man accused of kidnapping a toddler was arrested on Sept. 27 after deputies said he used the child as a human shield during a standoff.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner, 27, of Palm Coast was suspected of abducting his girlfriend’s 1-year-old from her home while armed with a gun.

Florida officer shot in ambush; suspect dies after jumping off bridge, police say

Deputies said Leohner drove off with the child in his lap until they found him driving recklessly on Belle Terre Parkway. When deputies tried to pull him over, the suspect allegedly fled from them onto State Road 100 — driving into oncoming traffic before going into a Target shopping center’s parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.

He then drove into a McDonald’s parking lot, parked near the drive-thru, and exited his vehicle with the child in his arms.

Body cam video showed deputies confronting Leohner as he shouted at them to stop while using the child as a human child.

“Put the baby down!” deputies shouted as they commanded him to surrender.

It was not long until the deputy wearing the body camera shocked the suspect with a taser and snatched the crying child from Leohner’s arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xq8Fd_0iKas8zw00
Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

“It’s okay!” The deputy said while trying to comfort the crying toddler.

Despite being shocked, Leohner continued trying to escape the deputies, crawling under a truck and running away.

“Stop, dude!” shouted the deputy holding the 1-year-old.

3 charged with murder after Polk County shooting, officials say

All the while, the child continued to cry “Dada” as deputies chased Leohner down, shocking him again and holding him down. The video showed the suspect continuing to shout at the deputies to stop as they told him to put his hands behind his back — even using a K9 to force him to comply as it bit his leg, drawing blood.

Eventually, the deputies managed to handcuff Leohner. The sheriff’s office said paramedics treated Loehner’s injuries from the K9.

“Here is a case of a domestic situation turning violent, putting a 1-year-old child and innocent drivers in danger,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Deputies were confronted with a very chaotic situation and a very combative individual that was putting his child at risk by using the child as a shield. Our deputies did everything they could to quickly rescue this child safely from a madman and apprehend the suspect.”

Staly said the child was unharmed and returned to his mother.

Leohner was charged with kidnapping, using a minor as a shield, resisting with violence, child neglect, fleeing and eluding, and reckless driving. He was taken to AdventHealth for further treatment before he was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 85

capt.
3d ago

These are the type of people that needs life in prison whether they killed someone or not. He a menace to society

Reply(4)
45
fjb
3d ago

What a waste of life and oxygen. I bet his girlfriend stays with him, drops any charges, and they OD. These poor children don’t stand a chance. The cycle will continue

Reply(1)
14
Sheila Scott
3d ago

I feel for that child screming "dada" the whole time, they should have taken the child and immediately placed him somewhere they couldnt see them take down the guy cause obviously the child has some kind of bond with the guy and that could be traumatizing.Im not gonna judge cause we dont know the whole story, granted he put the kids life in danger but if it is his kid and he was desparate I can see where his irrational think8ng came from.

Reply(5)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Coast, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Palm Coast, FL
WCJB

Man attempts to abduct girl waiting for the bus in Marion County

UMATILLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify a man accused of trying to kidnap a girl as she waited for the bus. Deputies say on Sept. 22 around 9:30 a.m., they responded to a report of an attempted abduction. A girl told deputies she was at the bus stop on the 14000 block of 202nd Terrace in Umatilla when a man approached.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman who pinned police officer against car claims he ‘asked for it’

A woman who threw her body at a police officer and pinned him against a vehicle claimed the officer “asked for it.”. Officers were summoned Sunday night to a home in the 600 block of First Avenue when 33-year-old Kersten Charlotte Capra refused to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Child Neglect#Mcdonald#Target
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: An empty vessel makes the most noise

10 p.m., Rosewood Street and Walnut Avenue, Bunnell. Noise complaint. A Palm Coast man called in a noise complaint, requesting the officer bring a certified decibel reader. The responding officer did but, much to the resident’s upset, found the noise level to be within the allowed range when he got there.
PALM COAST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

Ocala man missing after leaving concerning note

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and a note that he left behind is causing concern for his well-being. Carlos Hernandez was last seen leaving his residence located near SE 56th Terrace in Ocala around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. He left his residence on foot and...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Suspect shoplifter arrested with meth at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza

A suspect shoplifter was arrested with methamphetamine at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Sunday to the store to investigate a report of a theft in progress. The report indicated the suspected shoplifter was placing the stolen merchandise in the back of a pickup.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFLA

WFLA

102K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy