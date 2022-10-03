With two games against state championship contenders in the rearview mirror, it might be tempting for Warren Central to think it’s earned a breather. The Vikings go on the road Friday to play Northwest Rankin. Six of the eight teams in MHSAA Region 3-6A have at least one win after the first two weeks of the league schedule. The parity of the league and the math of the playoff race makes this yet another crucial game in a season full of them.

BRANDON, MS ・ 12 HOURS AGO