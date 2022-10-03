Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Flashes face tough homecoming challenge against Copiah Academy
St. Aloysius has endured enough injuries and losses this season to last a lifetime. A six-game losing streak snuffed out its playoff hopes. And, somehow, the hardest part is just beginning. For their homecoming game on Friday night, the Flashes (1-6) will face MAIS Class 5A power Copiah Academy (6-1)....
Vicksburg Post
Three Gators, Warren Central’s Hall selected to football all-star rosters
The 2022 Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game will be a showcase for Vicksburg High’s football program. Three Gators — defensive backs Jaleel Fleming and J.D. Kelly, and defensive end Caleb Bryant — were selected to the Mississippi roster for the annual all-star game in December. Vicksburg head coach Todd...
Vicksburg Post
Gators dominate Callaway, stay unbeaten in Region 2-5A
The Vicksburg Gators had been waiting six weeks to play a complete game on both sides of the ball. They finally did it when it mattered most. Alex Jefferson ran for 50 yards and three touchdowns, Malik Montgomery had 84 yards and one touchdown, and the Gators dominated previously undefeated Callaway 30-7 on Thursday night.
Vicksburg Post
Road trip to Northwest Rankin brings no rest for Warren Central
With two games against state championship contenders in the rearview mirror, it might be tempting for Warren Central to think it’s earned a breather. The Vikings go on the road Friday to play Northwest Rankin. Six of the eight teams in MHSAA Region 3-6A have at least one win after the first two weeks of the league schedule. The parity of the league and the math of the playoff race makes this yet another crucial game in a season full of them.
Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars
Two local five-star prospects are coming to see Alabama State host Jackson State this weekend. The post Jackson State visit to Alabama State homecoming will bring out five-stars appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg’s stretch run starts with big game vs. undefeated Callaway
When the calendar flips from September to October, things start to change in the high school football world. Games begin at 7 p.m. instead of 7:30. The evening air is a little cooler. And, most importantly, the games start to mean a whole lot more — as the Vicksburg Gators are about to find out.
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central swimmer Mateo Byrd is the Post’s Athlete of the Week
Mateo Byrd achieved his quest to swim everything — and to become The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week. The Warren Central swimmer received 238 of 664 votes cast in an online poll by The Post’s readers to become the latest winner of the weekly award. Vicksburg...
WSFA
ASU or JSU? Alum of both says he has no conflict ahead of homecoming
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is going to be a huge weekend for alumni of Alabama State and Jackson State. But for one Montgomery resident, this game will be extra special because his is a graduate of both schools. “When ASU is playing anybody else, I am a big fan,”...
WSFA
ASU, Jackson State set for Saturday matchup
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is homecoming for Alabama State University and the Hornets will host the Jackson State Tigers. The Hornets are 3-2 for the season and the Tigers are 4-0. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 2 P.M. Central. LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery. WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU. Not...
Vicksburg Post
James Edward Rouch
James Edward Rouch died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 80. Mr. Rouch was born November 20, 1941, in Kansas City, MO to the late Francis James and Ethel Mae Pickett Rouch. He graduated from Louisiana Polytechnical Institute (now Louisiana Tech) in 1965 and moved to Vicksburg, where he began his career at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He retired in 2006 as a Mechanical Engineer. He was a founding member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Vicksburg Post
St. Al’s Eldridge wins third cross country race of the season
St. Aloysius’ cross country team is 5-for-5 this season. Eighth-grader Hendrix Eldridge clocked a time of 20 minutes, 9 seconds in the girls’ 5-kilometer run to win the Cathedral Cross Country Invitational Monday in Natchez. It’s the third victory of the season and second in a row for...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court
Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
Vicksburg Post
ART AND APPRECIATION: Fagan home blends the historical and sentimental
Nestled in a quiet corner of Vicksburg’s Lakewood subdivision is the home of Dr. David and Lori Fagan. The Greek Revival stunner, designed by local architect Skippy Tuminello and perfected by David Fagan himself, holds within it one of Vicksburg’s finest collections of artwork, antique rugs and 19th-Century furnishings. Although the home was constructed long after the Greek Revival style was at the height of its popularity, it retains a sense of timeless Americana that beckons all who enter to gaze in wonder.
Vicksburg Post
Love living here: Bergman finds historic digs in Downtown Vicksburg
Call it love at first sight. When Zach Bergman moved to Vicksburg three years ago to become chief financial officer at Ameristar Casino, he began looking for a new home and set his sights on The Warehouse on Washington Street. “I looked at a few places and The Warehouse wound...
Vicksburg Post
Porter’s Chapel Academy crowns 2022 Homecoming Queen
Taylor Rhea Palmer was crowned Homecoming Queen for Porter’s Chapel Academy this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 PCA Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg to re-advertise animal shelter with revised specs
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is taking the city’s proposed new animal shelter plans back to the architects and engineers. The board at a special called meeting Thursday rejected the bids for the project it received Monday and authorized City Clerk Walter Osborne to re-advertise the project for bids with new specifications.
Vicksburg Post
Arthur Roy Strong Sr.
Arthur Roy Strong Sr., a Vicksburg resident, passed away on Tuesday, October 4 following a brief illness. He was 73. He was a retired truck driver and a member of Zion Traveler’s M. b. Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Strong Sr.; mother, Annie Bell...
Vicksburg Post
A Downtown perspective: Penleys downsize on space, upsize on life
When Betty and James Penley decided to downsize from their family home to a smaller dwelling, they were spinning their wheels over what to do. “We couldn’t make a decision,” Betty Penley said. “We looked around. We really couldn’t figure out what we were doing. The children were grown, and James had his law practice. We couldn’t figure out where we wanted to be.”
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files Oct. 5, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Ernest Volk and party...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Warren School District announces graduation date changes
Graduation day has inched just a little closer for seniors in the Vicksburg Warren School District. VWSD announced Tuesday that graduation dates had officially been moved one week earlier than previously planned, following a vote by the School District Board of Trustees last Thursday. According to the district, this change...
