mynews4.com
Wadsworth man found guilty of stabbing man to death in 2018
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Wadsworth man was found guilty by a jury last week for murdering a man from Olinghouse in 2018, announced the Washoe County District Attorney on Thursday. 40-year-old Clayton Davis is facing the following:. Sentence term of 20 to 50 years.
mynews4.com
Sparks police searching for suspect who robbed convenience store
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police officers are looking for the suspect in a robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Sparks Police responded to the 7-11 convenience store on 710 Baring Blvd., on Oct. 6 around 12:45 a.m. The suspect is described as a white...
mynews4.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office searching for missing elderly man
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking residents keep an eye out for a missing elderly man who could be in the area of Andrea Way and the river. Richard is 5 foot 6 inches, 170 pounds and bald....
mynews4.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office trying to identify credit card fraud suspects
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help with identifying credit card fraud suspects. The case began on Aug. 24 when two white men entered the Costco in Carson City. They distracted the victim and stole her purse.
mynews4.com
911 issues in Washoe County fixed after outage in Incline Village, Crystal Bay area
LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County officials say the 911 issues in the Washoe County area have been resolved and service has been restored. Residents in the Incline Village and Crystal Bay area can now call 911 for emergency assistance. WCSO says 911 for...
mynews4.com
Crews knock down fire at northwest Reno shopping center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in a northwest Reno shopping center early Thursday morning. The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. Authorities say the started in the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys on Mae Anne and Robb Drive.
mynews4.com
Two arrested for multiple mail theft, check fraud cases in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After months of investigation, the Reno Police Department (RPD) says they have arrested two people related to multiple mail theft, check and credit card fraud cases in the greater Reno area. On Thursday, Sept. 29., RPD along with the Douglas County...
mynews4.com
Missing Reno woman who suffers from dementia found safe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) says 80-year-old Carol Lynne Lara who suffers from dementia has been found safe after being reported missing Monday afternoon. Original story:. The RPD is asking for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old woman who suffers...
mynews4.com
Mammonvan making several stops throughout northern Nevada in October
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Mammovan will be making several northern Nevada stops throughout October. Mammography screenings are primarily for women 40 and older, however, screenings are provided to those younger than 40 that have a referral from a provider. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. The Mammovan accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare. They also offer a sliding fee scale for those who don't have insurance.
mynews4.com
Reno apartment ignites in flames from cooking mishap
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire investigators found that a cooking mishap caused a downtown Reno apartment to ignite in flames Monday night. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at 8:13 p.m. located on the 11th floor of an apartment building at 1200 Riverside Dr.
mynews4.com
Reno woman advocates for organ donations while awaiting double lung transplant
RENO, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A Reno woman waiting for a life-saving lung transplant is spreading awareness on the importance of organ donation. In 2009, Reno local Dina Jennings was Diagnosed with with Lymphangioleiomyomatosis or LAM for short. It's a lung disease so rare it only effects 3,500 women on the planet. Her story represents just one of over 600 Nevadans on the national transplant waiting list.
mynews4.com
City: Reno fire chief did not violate rules in campaign ad
Several viewers have asked about a campaign commercial for U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in which Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran appears and expresses gratitude to Cortez Masto for working to secure more firefighting resources. Viewers have asked if it's legal for the fire chief to appear in a political ad like this?
mynews4.com
South Lake Tahoe banning single-use plastic water bottles starting next year
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — South Lake Tahoe is banning single-use plastic water bottles effective for city facilities, permitted and temporary activities and special events April of 2023. The ban will expand to sales citywide on April 22, 2024. The ban prohibits the sale...
