VIDEO: Amarillo Whataburger donates over $7,000 to High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. VIDEO: Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department update. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: 1 man...
‘We’re only serving 28% of the kids:’ Amarillo Area CASA in need of volunteers to serve more children in the foster care system
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is looking for those with a heart for children to become volunteers and give back to those in the foster care system. Volunteers serve as a court appointed special advocate, walking alongside a child throughout the entirety of their case. “They advocate for...
Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
‘We have a waiting list’: Meals on Wheels needs additional volunteers to deliver more meals
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With an aging population and a growing community, Meals on Wheels is also growing and with that growth it needs more volunteers. Meals on Wheels delivers hot, nutritious meals to the home bound elderly and severely disabled who are unable to prepare adequate meals for themselves.
‘It’s in the heart of Amarillo’: First Responder Memorial kick starting fundraising to build memorial
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Friends of AJ Swope began fundraising this month for the First Responder Memorial. “We want people to get excited and become involved in making this happen,” says Gary Pitner, board member, Friends of AJ Swope. The First Responder Memorial project recently received a $20,000...
Group of restaurants to donate to United Way during October
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A group of restaurants will be donating to United Way during the month of October. When individuals and families dine out at participating restaurants, those restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way annual campaign. Anyone who dines out is asked to...
Baptist Community Services to phase out short-term rehabilitation at The Arbors
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Thursday announcement, Baptist Community Services (BCS) said it will phase out its short-term rehabilitation services at The Arbors by the end of the year. BCS detailed that the current rehabilitation patients at The Arbors, located at 1910 Medi Park Drive, will continue to be served until their stay […]
VIDEO: Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle
McDonald’s presents check for the Turn Center today
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s presented a check of money collected for the Turn Center today. The $6,500 check was awarded to the non-profit organization as part of McDonald’s Gives Back Day. It came from several locations across the Panhandle, which started raising money in late September. The...
Archaeological tour set for this Saturday at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An archaeological tour is set for this Saturday at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center. In celebration of Archaeology Month, the guided hike is from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8 at Wildcat Bluff, located at 2301 N. Soncy Rd. Guides will take hikers to see some...
High Plains Food Bank celebrating 40 years with high hopes for the future
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Despite facing an array of challenges like the pandemic and inflation, High Plains Food Bank is celebrating 40 years of providing to the Panhandle with high hopes for a successful future. High Plains Food Bank hosted a luncheon today to celebrate and recognize four decades of...
7 runners to represent RMHC as team Amarillo in Chicago marathon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seven local runners are representing the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Amarillo this Sunday in the Bank of America Chicago marathon. In order to join the team, the runners not only had to prepare physically, but also raise money. Each participant raised at least $1,750 for...
Day 2 of trial to fund Amarillo Civic Center revamp
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The trial challenging the city council’s plan to fund a revamp and addition to the Civic Center was in its second day today. Businessman Alex Fairly sued to stop the city’s taking on of about $260 million in debt for the project. He accused...
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
Introducing More Videos Of Real Haunted Places In Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, for whatever reason, seems to be a hotbed for all kinds of weirdness. Nestled in the heart of the Texas panhandle, Yellow City seems to be a magnet for all kinds of spooky stuff. Here are even more videos of supposedly haunted places in Amarillo, TX. The Maverick Club.
Lawyer: Amarillo Buc-ee’s location to be built next year
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An update from the Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed on Tuesday that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year. This announcement follows the court case out of the 108th District Court in Potter County regarding an easement dispute between two landowners […]
Opportunity School to host LIPS 2022 this Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opportunity School will be hosting LIPS 2022 this Thursday, Oct. 6. The event will be Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza starting at 6 p.m. Former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician Marlin McKay and his jazz ensemble will perform throughout the...
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
