Bridger, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers

Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT
Cat Country 102.9

This Could Be The Best Way to Stop Billings From Driving Recklessly (Opinion)

I think that Billings has crazy traffic. And I enjoy reading the rants on the Reckless Drivers pages on Facebook. But nothing is changing. I have a few suggestions. There are a few issues with enforcing traffic laws in our town. One is manpower. The main street in the heights sees between 40,000 and 50,000 cars daily. And most of those are speeding. And even if you're only a little bit over the limit, that's still technically speeding. (As I tell my daughter all the time)
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Best Places in Billings for Last Minute Fall Photos

Family photos are always so stressful. Taking selfies is easy and fun. You can snap a million different do-overs until you're happy with a perfect portrait of yourself doing something awesome. On the other hand, herding a family of six (and one dog!) to a fall photoshoot is typically a giant ball of stress. This portrait studio offers some great suggestions to make the photo session less crazy.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Intact Cabin Rests Half-Buried on a Riverbank Near Billings

Give the cabin builder a pat on the back. My friend Nathan Oak shared a picture this week of what appears to be a completely intact cabin that now rests partially buried in rocks and debris on the banks of the Yellowstone River near Billings. He and his friends discovered the small log cabin on a recent float down the river and snapped the wild (and sad) photo above.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Will Billings Heights Support More Places for Grub in the Future?

So many restaurants on the west end and yet one of the most populous areas around can't seem to land a new one. With between 40,000 and 50,000 vehicles traveling through Billings heights each day, according to the Montana Department of Transportation, it doesn't seem like restaurants do well moving in there. Maybe it's because there is really only one main street and space is a problem, who knows.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Avoiding the Hurry Up and Wait Situation at the Billings Int’l Airport

One of my "issues" in life is the fact that I don't like to wait in lines. If I get to a restaurant and there's a line or even a wait, I'm eating dinner somewhere else. But I can't always control whether I have to stand in a line. One of those times is when I fly. These days the flights are almost always completely full. And all of those folks have to line up to get on and then to get off.
Cat Country 102.9

How Does Crime Compare to Other Cities the Size of Billings?

In the last couple of weeks, our content team has covered at least half a dozen accounts of shootings, armed robberies, a jailbreak, and other mayhem in Billings. It can certainly be concerning, but let's be honest... like any city, Billings has had crime for years. Locals have jokingly referred to Billings as "the Tragic City" for decades.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

