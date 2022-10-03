Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Not enough affordable housing available for active-duty military in SC, base leaders say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is becoming one of the most popular states for Americans to move to. But leaders at the state’s eight military installations say this is creating problems for service members and their families looking for a place to live. Limited affordable housing near military...
WIS-TV
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, Sc. (WIS) - While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law enforcement has found on a series of hoax calls which falsely reported school shootings across the state on Wednesday. McMaster told a group of journalists on Thursday SLED Chief...
WIS-TV
Shooting ‘hoax’ reported in more than a dozen SC counties sends schools into lockdown
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - Thousands of South Carolina students, teachers, and staff were sent into lockdown Wednesday as law enforcement responded to reports of school shootings in more than a dozen counties across the state. In the end, there were no confirmed shots fired or injuries, with many sheriffs across...
WIS-TV
South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Department of Education and community partners unveiled the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The ceremony was held at 7 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia. This year’s honorees included WIS’ very own Judi Gatson. Judi represents the month of April on the calendar, where you can learn all about Judi’s background in TV news.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: SC native and fashion designer launches Fall collection with Target
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sergio Hudson, a South Carolina native from Ridgeway has put the Palmetto State on the map in the world of fashion. He’s designed pieces and styled some of biggest names known around the globe, Vice President Kamala Harris, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and J Lo.
WIS-TV
Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party
ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia woman made a lucky stop at a store in South Carolina while on her way to a birthday party. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman, whose name was not released, called her husband from a BK World Shop in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she purchased for $10.
WIS-TV
2023 SC African American Calendar revealed
South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rural communities to get high-speed internet. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. Watch WIS News 10 at...
WIS-TV
Governor says fake school shooting calls may be from another country
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State and federal agents are investigating after fake calls about active shooters were reported at more than a dozen schools across South Carolina on Wednesday morning - and investigators believe they may be coming from someone in another country. The Greenville Police Department said a...
WIS-TV
Cunningham, McMaster debate about debates in SC governor’s race
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost a month away from the statewide general election, the Democratic challenger is calling the governor “chicken” for not agreeing to more debates. Former Congressman Joe Cunningham further punctuated his point against Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster at a news conference Thursday with poultry,...
WIS-TV
FBI issues statement on school hoax threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI issued a statement Wednesday afternoon after multiple school hoax threats were called in across South Carolina. “The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. Similar incidents have occurred recently across the country. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk.”
WIS-TV
‘Lowlife scum:’ Anderson Co. sheriff has strong words for person behind school shooting hoax
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff has strong words for the “lowlife scum” behind a series of fake active shooter calls placed across South Carolina on Wednesday. Robert Anderson Middle School was one of the numerous schools across the state that was the victim of...
WIS-TV
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
WIS-TV
Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Forest Drive looks different on Tuesday evening - the maligned Marlboro Inn is torn down. Lexington Medical Center now owns the property and the neighboring lot. In a statement from spokesperson Allison Sanford, the company tore down the old building and plans “to construct a two-story, 20,000 square feet building that will house a family practice office and an obstetrics and gynecology practice.”
WIS-TV
Woman sentenced to prison after knowingly selling uncut fentanyl, causing a man’s death
BREVARD, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman from North Carolina was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to officials she knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl that caused a man’s death. Victoria Irby was arrested in 2020, nearly a year after police started investigating her for trafficking various narcotics,...
