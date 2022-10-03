ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIS-TV

South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Department of Education and community partners unveiled the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The ceremony was held at 7 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia. This year’s honorees included WIS’ very own Judi Gatson. Judi represents the month of April on the calendar, where you can learn all about Judi’s background in TV news.
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

Woman turns $10 lottery ticket into $1 million prize on way to birthday party

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia woman made a lucky stop at a store in South Carolina while on her way to a birthday party. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the woman, whose name was not released, called her husband from a BK World Shop in Anderson to show him the winning ticket she purchased for $10.
WIS-TV

2023 SC African American Calendar revealed

South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rural communities to get high-speed internet. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:00 PM UTC. Watch WIS News 10 at...
WIS-TV

Governor says fake school shooting calls may be from another country

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State and federal agents are investigating after fake calls about active shooters were reported at more than a dozen schools across South Carolina on Wednesday morning - and investigators believe they may be coming from someone in another country. The Greenville Police Department said a...
Henry Mcmaster
Jim Clyburn
WIS-TV

Cunningham, McMaster debate about debates in SC governor’s race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost a month away from the statewide general election, the Democratic challenger is calling the governor “chicken” for not agreeing to more debates. Former Congressman Joe Cunningham further punctuated his point against Republican incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster at a news conference Thursday with poultry,...
WIS-TV

FBI issues statement on school hoax threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI issued a statement Wednesday afternoon after multiple school hoax threats were called in across South Carolina. “The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. Similar incidents have occurred recently across the country. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk.”
WIS-TV

Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
WIS-TV

Forest Acres says goodbye to “nuisance” Marlboro Inn

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Forest Drive looks different on Tuesday evening - the maligned Marlboro Inn is torn down. Lexington Medical Center now owns the property and the neighboring lot. In a statement from spokesperson Allison Sanford, the company tore down the old building and plans “to construct a two-story, 20,000 square feet building that will house a family practice office and an obstetrics and gynecology practice.”
