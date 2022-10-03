Gas prices have continued to rise in Washington state over the past week, following a 14-week decline. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Washington state is $5.35, as of Wednesday, according to AAA. That's 2 cents up from Tuesday, and 25 cents up from a week ago. A month ago, it was $4.68. Some of the highest prices are in King County where the average is $5.56.

