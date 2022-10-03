Read full article on original website
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a motorcycle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street north of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KOLD-TV
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Oracle Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on Oracle Road in which one man was hurt Wednesday, Oct. 5. Police say the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street, just north of Grant Road. Another vehicle was involved. The patient was taken...
2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that two people were taken to the hospital after a crash that happened at Glenn Street and [..]
Arizona hiker missing for nearly a week after leaving cellphone at campground; search efforts continue
Jeffrey Stambaugh, 63, of Tucson, Arizona, went missing nearly a week ago after leaving his cellphone charging at the Yavapai Campground, authorities said.
UArizona shooting victim identified as Professor Thomas Meixner
A gunman shot and killed a University of Arizona professor on campus Wednesday. UA police arrested a suspect in connection with the crime.
KOLD-TV
UA police: Shooting reported at Harshbarger building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
KOLD-TV
One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a man’s shooting death on Friday, Sept. 30. Officers were called to the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard, just north of the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway, around 4:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.
KTAR.com
Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona
TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
KOLD-TV
One in custody after lotto ticket theft
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets. Authorities said the man stole nearly $4,000 in tickets from the Circle K in the 8000 block of Oracle Road. Though officers did not...
TPD: Crash involving a pedestrian near Glenn Street
The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a crash near Glenn Street involving a pedestrian. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Glenn Street and Alvernon Way.
KOLD-TV
One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. As of 9 p.m., some lanes at the intersection are closed. Drivers should...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: All classes at UA’s main campus canceled after reported shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of University of Arizona professor, Dr. Thomas Meixner; classes to resume Thursday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect is in custody after a University of Arizona professor was fatally shot on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim as Dr. Thomas Meixner, Professor and Department Head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. Meixner was shot at the John W. Harshbarger Building and taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona teen arrested for sending shooting threats to Maine school
MARANA, Ariz. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Marana after she allegedly threatened to shoot students and place bombs at a school in Maine, police said on Oct. 5. The investigation began after a Maine law enforcement agency reached out to the Marana Police Department, saying someone had been making shooting and bomb threats at one of their local schools.
Casa Grande Horse Patrol agent taken to hospital after serious injury
While on duty, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent was seriously injured on Sept. 29. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and CBP AMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care.
MPD arrests 15-year-old Marana girl who threatened Maine school
Marana police have arrested a 15-year-old girl who threatened her former school in Maine multiple times.
The long-forgotten mayor of Old Tucson
Old Tucson once had a mayor. It is part of the long-forgotten history of the movie location and Wild West theme park.
Street closures: Tucson Meet Yourself returns downtown
Tucson Meet Yourself, Tucson's annual downtown folk festival, is returning this year starting Friday, Oct. 7 and running through Sunday. Street closures and modified Sun Tran routes begin this week.
KOLD-TV
Silver Alert issued for missing vulnerable adult
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing vulnerable woman from the Picture Rocks area. Lizette Martinez, 29, is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. It is not known...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the area in response to a...
