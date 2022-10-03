Read full article on original website
Hundreds of employees get to safety after fire sparks at OKC warehouse
OKLAHOMA CITY — Hundreds of people got to safety after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Oklahoma City. The fire was at a building in the 4000 block of Santa Fe Avenue, near Interstate 235 and Northeast 36th Street. Black smoke could be seen coming out of...
Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Fairchild has clemency hearing scheduled for Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Another Oklahoma death row inmate will plead his case before the Pardon and Parole Board. Richard Fairchild has a clemency hearing scheduled for Oct. 12. He has been on death row for the 1993 death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in Del City. Fairchild filed...
Family Loses Belongings In Burglary After Moving To Green Country
A Pawnee County Family is at a loss for words after someone broke into their storage unit and cleaned it out. The family had recently moved to Green Country after their brother-in-law was murdered, in order to be closer to his family. They had put most of their belongings into...
Former EMSA paramedic critical of ambulance service company for plan to improve response times
OKLAHOMA CITY — The largest ambulance service in the Oklahoma City metro is trying to be innovative and creative to get to people faster during an emergency. EMSA's new tactic, however, has proven to be quite controversial. EMSA officials admit they are below national standards, so they're doing something...
Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
Oklahoma County officials warn of scammers pretending to be sheriff
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is warning of scammers pretending to be with the sheriff’s office. Scammers hope to get Oklahomans with a call straight from the sheriff. OSCO said someone is pretending to be them and looking for thousands of dollars. One...
Oklahoma City man asks for help after shot in his own yard
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man is asking for help after he was shot in his own yard. A suspect on a bicycle rode up to his property and they got into an argument, which turned into a shootout. The victim said it was completely unprovoked. The man...
Grady County family mourns death of 20-year-old man killed on oil rig near Chickasha
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — A Grady County family is grieving the loss of a 20-year-old man killed on an oil rig near Chickasha. Tanner Snider's sisters told KOCO 5 that all they can do is remember him through memories and the things he loved. "He loved playing the guitar...
Chaos on Norman Public School bus causing concern
What appears to be chaos on a Norman Public School bus is allegedly causing some parents to now drive their kids to and from school each day.
OCPD: Police investigating after woman calls 911 after being shot in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a woman called police saying she had been shot near Southwest 42nd Street and South Portland Avenue. The woman's condition is unknown. Police said they received several other...
Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three
CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
Oklahoma expert explains difficulties members of Hispanic community face in home-buying process
OKLAHOMA CITY — After more than 20 years in the U.S., Lilia Ashton has achieved the American Dream. Less than a month ago, she and her husband moved into their very first home. "I'm so happy. I can't explain. It's something I was dreaming about and pray all the...
Hundreds of school kids in Seminole call security guard ‘Grandpa’
Many Oklahomans may celebrate their retirement by traveling, relaxing or learning a new hobby, but one man in Seminole chose a much different path - one that's earned him the nickname "Grandpa" from hundreds of school kids in Seminole.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
Oklahoma City police officer who was killed in crash to be laid to rest
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer who was killed in a crash will be laid to rest. On Thursday, Sgt. Meagan Burke will be laid to rest. Burke was killed in a crash while heading home from work. Burke started her career as a patrol officer before...
Person injured after being hit by car on I-35 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on the highway at Southeast 15th Street. Authorities said the person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a person into custody following an hours-long standoff overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. The standoff started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment near the 3200 block of Southwest 17th Street. Police said the suspect made some threats to neighbors, and the confrontation got heated.
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
Months after resignation spurred by scandal, Oklahoma Tourism Department has new leader
OKLAHOMA CITY — Months after a resignation, spurred by scandal, the Oklahoma Tourism Department has a new leader. Former director of Oklahoma’s unemployment system, Shelley Zumwalt is taking over, trying to clean up the mess left from the state parks maligned deal with the Swadley’s restaurants. "I...
Police search for suspect after man shot several times in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot several times late Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Police said a man in his 30s was shot three times near Northwest First Street and Klein Avenue. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, officials said.
