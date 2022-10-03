ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

KOCO

Homeowner shoots person who flashed weapon outside OKC house, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was taken to hospital after being shot outside a southwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that a homeowner went to confront a person after receiving a call that someone was on their property near Southwest 42nd Street and Portland Avenue. The person flashed a weapon, and the homeowner shot them.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Car crash west of Oklahoma City kills three

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. — A car crash in Custer County, west of Oklahoma City, left three people dead on Monday, including two juveniles. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 3 p.m., near the town of Arapaho, a Ford Expedition traveling northbound on North 2310 Road lost control while driving over a bridge, and went left of the center of the roadway.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls man charged with murder in OK fatal overdose

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is being held without bond in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after the state’s attorney general filed murder charges against him for the 2019 overdose death of a 24-year-old Oklahoma woman. Dylan Reed Richardson, 25, of Wichita Falls, has been...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KOCO

Person injured after being hit by car on I-35 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 35 in Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on the highway at Southeast 15th Street. Authorities said the person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person in custody after hours-long standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took a person into custody following an hours-long standoff overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. The standoff started around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment near the 3200 block of Southwest 17th Street. Police said the suspect made some threats to neighbors, and the confrontation got heated.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE

