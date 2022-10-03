Read full article on original website
Classic Car Water Crossing Goes Wrong
We love classic cars and all their little quirks, especially since driving one teaches you to appreciate the good and identify the bad of modern cars. A perfect example of the former was plainly exposed in the UK when a father and son tried fording a creek in the UK using their 1929 Morris Oxford. Instead of just cruising through the water like today’s crossovers or even compact hatchbacks, their British classic struggled.
Truth About Cars
Abandoned History: Daewoo Motors, GM's Passport to International Sales (Part III)
After a few successful years building a trio of Toyota models (Corona, Publica, and Crown), Shinjin was forced to look elsewhere for a business partner. Toyota wanted to sell cars in China, and China forbade any company that sold products on its shores from having operations in South Korea. As expected, the government stepped in and assisted in a new deal between Toyota, Shinjin, and General Motors.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
Astonishing moment Italian helicopter pilot cheats death by regaining control at last second when copter looks set to crash after wind puts it in a spin
This is the incredible moment an Italian helicopter pilot came inches from death after veering towards a rocky mountain - before regaining control at the last second. The astonishing footage was captured in Merano during a training exercise for the Alpini, Italy's specialist Alpine army. The AB-205 chopper, from the...
1934 Streamliner Looks Like Nothing Else, And It's The Only One Left
The 1934 McQuay-Norris Streamliner is a pretty unique car, but that's not only because of its rather peculiar design. With only six units built from 1933 to 1934, you'd be hard-pressed to find something like it on the road – much more so with the fact that this is the only one currently in existence.
Watch as hero Ryanair pilot pulls off amazing ‘SIDEWAYS’ landing in terrifying high winds
INDREDIBLE footage filmed on the island of Madeira shows the moment a Ryanair pilot was forced to perform a "horizontal" landing in intense crosswinds. The footage was captured by plane enthusiasts at Funchal Airport - also known as Cristiano Ronaldo Airport - where pilots face occasionally hairy-looking landings. In the...
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
MotorTrend Magazine
This Aggressively Loud Mazda RX-7 Is a Hawaiian Punch to the Senses
If you stopped by and paid a visit to Ryan Kumabe sometime around 2015, he'd have gladly given you a glance of the 1993 RX-7 in his bedroom. No, not an actual car, but just about every piece of its current DNA was laid out in his sleeping quarters in anticipation of piecing his dream build together. And he was quickly running out of space.
CNBC
Ford to end production of $500,000 GT supercar with special edition
DETROIT — Ford Motor will end production of its $500,000 GT supercar later this year with a special edition model paying tribute to the vehicle's racing heritage. The Detroit automaker on Wednesday said the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition will be the last model of the third-generation car, which was resurrected in 2016 after being a decade out of the market.
Mustang And Corvette Collide In Street Takeover
There’s no doubt street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts or even remotely intelligent people. A video which recently hit YouTube has people arguing about whose fault a crash between a Ford Mustang and Chevy Corvette was and we have to weigh in. But first, we think this serves as a prime example why you should stay away from takeover events no matter where they’re held and encourage your friends to do the same.
Carscoops
Ford Mustang Gone Wild Takes Out A Classic Chevy C10 Pickup
Mustang drivers have a reputation for not being able to properly control their ponies. That notoriety comes in large part thanks to many accidents happening in front of cameras at the end of automotive events. One such incident where a Mustang driver plowed into a classic C10 pickup truck proves that some of these accidents cause a lot more damage than just to the reputation of the Mustang community.
The “LOOK AN EAGLE” John West Salmon Commercial Is Still The Funniest Commercial Of All Time
There are two videos that still stick to my mind to this day. One of them shaped my sense of humor, the other gives me PTSD…. The PTSD one was the iconic video of a car driving down the road with peaceful music playing in the background, when all of a sudden, a zombie-like face pops up on the screen screaming at the top of it’s lungs, and I still have nightmares about it to this day.
Ornate 1946 Chevy Beer Tanker Rat Rod Truck Has Undeniable Style, and You Can Buy It
Facebook Marketplace, Zachary ZellerYou bet your sweet applesauce that's a copper-plated, hand-engraved turbo on that there 12-valve Cummins.
I Have Been to Over 100 Conventions and These are the Most Important Thing to Pack for Comic Con
Table of Contents Tips for Cosplayers Tips for Attendees Tips for Exhibitors/Guests This week will be my tenth New York Comic Con. NYCC, as it is known, is technically the largest in the world by attendance. Well, it was before the pandemic, at least. I’ve been to probably 100 conventions in my time in the scene. I first attended as a fan in 2011. Not long after, I was there as press, to cosplay, as a speaker, as a moderator and even as an exhibitor. There are many things I wish I had known when I started attending in terms of what I needed...
Outrage Rocking Pro-Fishing World As Winners Busted Stuffing Fish With Weights
Outrage is rocking the competitive fishing world after the winners of a huge Ohio fishing tournament were caught stuffing their fish with pieces of other fish and lead weights to score cash prizes. The team of two competitors in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament were about to take home...
First Look: Ducati Challenges BMW’s Adventure Touring Crown with the New Multistrada V4 Rally
Ducati has announced that it will release the third machine in the Multistrada V4 lineup next year, setting the Rally version loose on the trails. Starting at $31,495, the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally takes square aim at the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure model, which is currently the king of the maxi-ADV/touring class. One of the ways Ducati looks to compete is by bringing its largest-ever gas tank to production. The 7.9-gallon unit represents a substantial 2.1-gallon increase over the one found on the Multistrada V4 S we tested last year. The Rally is fit with largely the same V4 Grantourismo...
Before All the Buzzy Electrified Sports Cars, There Was the Honda J-VX
It’s safe to say that the supercar realm has given over almost entirely to the seductions of electrification. There’s simply too much tempting torque to leave on the table when building a 200-mph monster to ignore the sledgehammer acceleration provided by a well-designed hybrid system. Having firmly established a beachhead among models like the Ferrari SF90, the McLaren Speedtail and the Koenigsegg Regera, battery tech has also trickled down to more affordable sports cars like the Acura NSX Type S.
