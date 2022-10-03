Table of Contents Tips for Cosplayers Tips for Attendees Tips for Exhibitors/Guests This week will be my tenth New York Comic Con. NYCC, as it is known, is technically the largest in the world by attendance. Well, it was before the pandemic, at least. I’ve been to probably 100 conventions in my time in the scene. I first attended as a fan in 2011. Not long after, I was there as press, to cosplay, as a speaker, as a moderator and even as an exhibitor. There are many things I wish I had known when I started attending in terms of what I needed...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 19 MINUTES AGO