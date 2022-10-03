Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles
The recent Steam Next Fest reminded us that there are a lot of great games on PC that you may not find on consoles anytime soon, so we’re giving these games a highlight during this month’s version of our Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles for the month of July. Here […] The post Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Top 10 upcoming Xbox Series X games not coming to PS5 and Switch
Let’s be real here for a second – it’s becoming clearer and clearer that Microsoft is beating Sony in the console wars right now. Of course, the best way to game is to have all the consoles – but the real winners between PS-only and Xbox-only fans are the Xbox crowd. Have you seen that […] The post Top 10 upcoming Xbox Series X games not coming to PS5 and Switch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
All Pokemon revealed in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet so far
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are the 9th generation Pokemon games. Just like every other region and generation, new species of Pokemon will debut in this game. With that being said, here are all the new and returning Pokemon revealed in Scarlet and Violet so far. New Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet […] The post All Pokemon revealed in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet so far appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kamiwaza Way of the Thief Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story
Kamiwaza was a game made back in 2006 that never really saw a release in the west. Now, 16 years later, we can finally experience being a master thief in 1800s Japan. Keep reading to learn more about Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief, its release date, gameplay, and story. Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief Release […] The post Kamiwaza Way of the Thief Release Date – Gameplay, Trailer, Story appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0