Baltimore, MD

Jimmy Smith retires after 11 years with Baltimore Ravens

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Defensive back Jimmy Smith announced his retirement Monday after 11 years with the Baltimore Ravens.

Smith said late last season that if he was going to continue playing, he wanted it to be for the Ravens. He was drafted by Baltimore in 2011 and never played anywhere else.

Smith hasn’t played anywhere this season, and the Ravens held a news conference Monday with him, coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta for his official retirement.

Baltimore won the Super Bowl in Smith’s second season, and he made key plays when the team kept San Francisco out of the end zone to preserve a late lead in that game — 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh pleaded in vain for Smith to be called for holding on a fourth-down incompletion, but there was no flag.

Smith becomes the sixth Raven with at least 10 years served who played his entire career in Baltimore, joining Ray Lewis, Sam Koch, Marshal Yanda, Jonathan Ogden and Ed Reed.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

