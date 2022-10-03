Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pairs Bra with Leather Jacket & Towering Boots for Stella McCartney’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Phoebe Gates took the sky-high route when dressing for Stella McCartney’s spring 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

The 20-year-old influencer arrived at the designer’s outdoor tri-colored runway in a pair of white wide-leg trousers, cuffed at the bottom for a chic finish. The pair featured a multicolored print of birds and flowers on each leg, and was paired with an unbuttoned black faux leather jacket. Giving Gates’ ensemble added edge was a black bra top, featuring thin cups and upper straps cinched with a curved cord. Her slick ensemble was complete with a studded black version of McCartney’s hit Falabella mini bag, complete with a shiny silver chain.

When it came to footwear, Gates opted for a set of towering platform ankle boots. The Stanford University student’s $895 style featured stretchy vegan black leather uppers, complete with a zipped silhouette and lightly squared toes. Textured thick soles and matching block heels, likely totaling at least 3 inches in height, finished the pair — which added an effortless finish to Gates’ outfit.

Gates has become an emerging star in the fashion world, particularly while attending Fashion Month shows this season for Aje, Alice + Olivia, Michael Kors and Valentino. The socialite often wears stiletto-heeled or platform sandals in neutral tones for formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. When off-duty, Gates has also been spotted in low-top Louis Vuitton and Golden Goose sneakers, as well.

