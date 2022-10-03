ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Harry Styles Thursday show rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see concert

CHICAGO (WLS) — Harry Styles is coming to Chicago, and hundreds of young people camped out at the United Center Thursday hoping to get a spot up close to see him. However, after many waited hours for their spot, Thursday’s show has been rescheduled “out of an abundance of caution” due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted. The show has now been moved to Monday.
Chicago crowned “Best Big City in the U.S.”

CHICAGO – Chicago may be the third largest city in the U.S., but it’s tops in the hearts of travelers. Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of their 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards today and Chicago has been crowned as ‘The Best Big City in the U.S.’.
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
Police warn of robberies on one block of Elm Street in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday issued a community alert about robberies that have been happening in the morning hours on one block of Elm Street in the Gold Coast. In each incident, robbers come up to people on the street and start chatting them up. The robbers then rip away the victims’ property, and use the victims’ credit cards to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals, police said.
Plainfield family now says they are going to wait before taking down ‘Stranger Things’ display

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A Plainfield family had planned to take down a Halloween display that went viral and drew visitors, but the family now says they are going to wait. Late last month, we showed you the dramatic Halloween display in Plainfield that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield character from “Stranger Things.”
Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week. The shooting left the boy in critical condition, police said. He remains at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where police said his condition has improved and medical staff are hopeful he can continue to make progress.
