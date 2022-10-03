Read full article on original website
Harry Styles Thursday show rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see concert
CHICAGO (WLS) — Harry Styles is coming to Chicago, and hundreds of young people camped out at the United Center Thursday hoping to get a spot up close to see him. However, after many waited hours for their spot, Thursday’s show has been rescheduled “out of an abundance of caution” due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted. The show has now been moved to Monday.
Chicago crowned “Best Big City in the U.S.”
CHICAGO – Chicago may be the third largest city in the U.S., but it’s tops in the hearts of travelers. Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of their 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards today and Chicago has been crowned as ‘The Best Big City in the U.S.’.
Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude’s kids, after Chicago man died in police custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York. A federal judge...
Chicago Public Schools head discusses concerns with test scores, student meals
CHICAGO (CBS) – He’s been the CEO of Chicago Public Schools for just over a year. Pedro Martinez sat down with CBS 2’s Chris Tye to talk pandemic lessons, very low test scores and cafeteria food, an unexpected hot button topic. When the reading and math test...
Group robbed at gunpoint while entering vehicle in Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were robbed while getting into their car in Chinatown Tuesday morning. The robbery happened in the 2400 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Police said the victims, two men, 29 and 26, and two women, 30 and 24, were entering their car...
Eight people cast into water after three boats flip over on Lake Michigan in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after three boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston. Several people had to be rescued, after the boats flipped over on a breakwater in the lake at Dempster Street. Others got to shore on their own.
Diego Uribe found guilty in murders of six family members in Gage Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — On Feb. 4, 2016, six people – including two children – were murdered in their family home in Gage Park. On Wednesday, more than six years later, a jury found a relative of the victims, Diego Uribe, guilty of all the murders. As CBS...
First day of City Council budget hearings: CPD hiring, mayor’s staff under scrutiny
Demands for a full-blown Department of Environment, more funding for the homeless and mental health and hiring incentives to reverse a record pace of police retirements emerged Monday as pressure points during the first day of City Council hearings on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget. Although the police...
Police warn of robberies on one block of Elm Street in Gold Coast
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday issued a community alert about robberies that have been happening in the morning hours on one block of Elm Street in the Gold Coast. In each incident, robbers come up to people on the street and start chatting them up. The robbers then rip away the victims’ property, and use the victims’ credit cards to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals, police said.
Plainfield family now says they are going to wait before taking down ‘Stranger Things’ display
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A Plainfield family had planned to take down a Halloween display that went viral and drew visitors, but the family now says they are going to wait. Late last month, we showed you the dramatic Halloween display in Plainfield that included a hovering mannequin depicting Sadie Sink’s Max Mayfield character from “Stranger Things.”
Joliet shooting: Man charged after boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, police say
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — A Joliet man has been charged after police said a two-year-old boy found an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head last week. The shooting left the boy in critical condition, police said. He remains at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where police said his condition has improved and medical staff are hopeful he can continue to make progress.
