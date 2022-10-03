CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Wednesday issued a community alert about robberies that have been happening in the morning hours on one block of Elm Street in the Gold Coast. In each incident, robbers come up to people on the street and start chatting them up. The robbers then rip away the victims’ property, and use the victims’ credit cards to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals, police said.

