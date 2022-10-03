ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring City, TN

1450wlaf.com

Aleene Elizabeth Creech, age 81

Aleene Elizabeth Creech, age 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday October 6, 2022. She attended Mount Paran Baptist Church. Aleene was a loving wife of 62 years, mother, grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Parker. Aleene is preceded in death by...
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Sheriff’s Office sharpshooters finish big at Clay tourney fundraiser

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton would like to congratulate the Sheriff’s Office team on its 2nd place finish in last week’s Clays for Children tournament!. Jared Effler presented plaques to CCSO sharp shooters Thursday afternoon! Sheriff Barton greatly appreciates District Attorney...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Watch Wednesday’s Fields of Faith on demand from WLAF

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – See and hear the 2022 Fields of Faith on demand from WLAF connect HERE. Fields of Faith returns for its 12th year on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. at Dossett Stadium! This years speaker for the event is Campbell County High School’s Assistant Football Coach Chris Honeycutt. According to event organizer Coach Brian Miracle, worship will be led by Bright Gray. The evening will also feature student testimonies and there will be a skit put on by the fellowship of Christian Athlete student leaders.
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Special called meeting for BOE on Thu., Oct. 6, 6pm

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education will meet in a Special Called meeting on Thur., Oct. 6 at 6 pm, in the lower courtroom of the courthouse in Jacksboro, Tennessee. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action for the...
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

It’s not the same Jacksboro we know today

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – On this Throwback Thursday, here’s a look down Main Street, Jacksboro, Tennessee from back in the 1950s; looking south near the corner of Main and Liberty Street. If you look really closely, you can see a second red light down near the courthouse at...
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Annual Lady Cougar Basketball golf tourney is Wednesday

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The annual benefit golf tournament in support of Campbell County Lady Cougar Basketball is scheduled for tomorrow. The cost is $320 per team, and lunch is included. Contact Lady Cougar Head Coach Jason Kitts at 865-617-6557 for more information and to register. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/04/2022-6AM)
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

TRUCK FOUND! Truck stolen from county’s highway department garage

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Around 11:45pm Tuesday, a truck was stolen from the county garage. “If you see this truck or know of its whereabouts, please call the sheriff at 423.562.3404,” said Campbell County Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck. The truck is a 2011 hunter green Ford F-250...
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Next up for CC, Powell, defending state champs. Watch the game on WLAF.

POWELL, TN (WLAF) – The Powell Panthers, defending state champs, are in the driver’s seat to the Region 3-AAAAA crown though the Campbell Cougars would like very much to take the wheel. And they could with a win tonight. Powell is 3 & 0 in the league while Campbell is 2 & 1. Watch the game televised live over WLAF and the Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player. Air time is 6:30pm, and the kick-off is 7pm.
POWELL, TN
1450wlaf.com

Not a goodbye, just a so long to three outstanding Lady Cougars

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Three Campbell County High School Seniors were honored on Senior Night Tuesday evening. During their time with CCHS each Senior was able to bring their own dynamic to the team in their own way. See Amber Cowell’s full photo gallery HERE. Lauren Asher could...
JACKSBORO, TN

