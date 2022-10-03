Read full article on original website
Old Klay Thompson quote about Jordan Poole goes viral after practice incident
People are reading deeper into an old quote by Klay Thompson after the Golden State Warriors’ practice altercation this week. The Warriors recently returned from a pair of preseason games in Tokyo, Japan. During their time there, Thompson and his fellow Splash Brother Steph Curry teamed up to win a friendly exhibition three-point contest.
Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear
Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
NBA Players React to Video of Draymond Punching Jordan Poole
Individuals around the league were stunned to see the clip of the scuffle between Warriors players leak on Friday.
This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
Footage Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Released
On Friday, TMZ released the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice.
Report: Video of Draymond Green Punch 'Changes Everything' for Warriors
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke on the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Makes A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, Jamal Crawford announced that he will be joining the NBA on TNT. The three-time 6th Man of The Year most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Woj drops more details on Warriors star Draymond Green’s ‘punch’ aimed at Jordan Poole
NBA Twitter nearly broke after it was reported that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was involved in a practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole. It was initially reported that Green “forcefully struck” Poole. On Thursday, ESPN’s Woj dropped some more details on the ‘punch’ thrown by Green.
New York Knicks Star Has Bold Take On Draymond Green Situation
On Friday, New York Knicks star Evan Fournier tweeted about the situation involving Golden State Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
NBA World Reacts To Friday's Malika Andrews News
Malika Andrews continues to climb up the ladder at ESPN. On Friday, it was announced that she'll host the NBA Countdown studio show every Wednesday during the 2022-23 season. Andrews filled in for Mike Greenberg at times during last season. That experience should make it a smooth transition for her.
Report reveals identity of Celtics staffer who had affair with Ime Udoka
One media outlet on Thursday published a story that revealed the identify of the Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with Ime Udoka. According to a report from the Daily Mail, a 34-year-old woman who held the role as team services manager for the Celtics was having an affair with Udoka. The report says the affair was “consensual, short lived, and had ended by the time investigators got involved.”
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."
LeBron James' decision to directly head to the NBA after high school proved to be the right call. Immediately upon his arrival, James showed there was no reason for him to spend time developing his game in college, as he averaged over 20 points per game as an 18-year-old rookie.
Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons...
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
The Portland Trail Blazers Have Waived Three Players
The Portland Trail Blazers announced on Friday that they have waived Wesley Iwundu, Brandon Williams and Devontae Cacok.
Draymond Green to "step away" from Golden State Warriors after punching teammate
Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely — which coach Steve Kerr called a "mutual decision" — after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for practice Saturday. He...
Draymond Green not expected to miss any games, Warriors to handle discipline ‘internally’
Draymond Green is not expected to miss any games for punching teammate Jordan Poole during an altercation during practice, Warriors GM Bob Myers said Thursday. That’s not to say he is escaping any punishment, it will just be handled internally, Myers said. Green showed up at Chase Center and...
Warriors Investigating How Poole-Green Video Leaked
Golden State has reportedly launched an investigation after footage showing the explosive altercation surfaced Friday morning.
