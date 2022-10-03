ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear

Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation. Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior." "Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole,...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Mcclung
Person
Quinndary Weatherspoon
Person
Ty Jerome
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday's Malika Andrews News

Malika Andrews continues to climb up the ladder at ESPN. On Friday, it was announced that she'll host the NBA Countdown studio show every Wednesday during the 2022-23 season. Andrews filled in for Mike Greenberg at times during last season. That experience should make it a smooth transition for her.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals identity of Celtics staffer who had affair with Ime Udoka

One media outlet on Thursday published a story that revealed the identify of the Boston Celtics employee who had an affair with Ime Udoka. According to a report from the Daily Mail, a 34-year-old woman who held the role as team services manager for the Celtics was having an affair with Udoka. The report says the affair was “consensual, short lived, and had ended by the time investigators got involved.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#The Washington Wizards#Summer League#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Rockets#Spurs
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."

LeBron James' decision to directly head to the NBA after high school proved to be the right call. Immediately upon his arrival, James showed there was no reason for him to spend time developing his game in college, as he averaged over 20 points per game as an 18-year-old rookie.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Adebayo, Cain lead Heat over Durant, Simmons and Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 17 points and undrafted rookie Jamal Cain added 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Miami Heat defeated the Brooklyn Nets 109-80 on Thursday night. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 22 points on 8 of 12 shooting in 26 minutes. Ben Simmons...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
Country
Japan

Comments / 0

Community Policy