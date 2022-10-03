TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.

