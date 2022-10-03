ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?

Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
How many people were homeless or unsheltered in 2022 in NJ?

The point-in-time count is federally mandated by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to count the number of homeless persons in every community across the nation. The #NJCounts 2022 counted individuals experiencing homelessness this year on the night of Jan. 25, 2022. It is the most comprehensive count...
Spadea barnstorming New Jersey ahead of Election Day 2022

If you've been listening to the show recently you know that I will be coming to a town near you. The Common Sense Town Hall Tour is going great and picking up steam. From colleges to local political clubs to galas, lecture halls, and living rooms, I'm aggressively meeting and greeting New Jerseyans across the state offering solutions to get our state on the right track.
