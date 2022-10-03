Read full article on original website
N.J. looks to crack down on nursing homes: ‘We must fix this system as lives are literally at stake.’
The five-star Nursing Home Compare rating system, created by the federal government to help consumers shop for a nursing home, would be utilized to take punitive action against consistently low-scoring facilities in New Jersey, if a bill that passed a Senate panel is signed into law. The legislation is one...
Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?
Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
Barnegat Lighthouse to shine again in time for Sandy anniversary
The scaffolding will be completely off the exterior of Barnegat Lighthouse by the end of October in time for the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy. The 172-foot tall lighthouse on the northern tip of LBI has been dark since March when the project got underway. It will be re-lit on...
Sandy cut power to millions — how NJ utilities are preparing for another storm
You didn't have to live along a coastline to feel the wrath of Superstorm Sandy. The most shared negative experience from the October 2012 storm was the loss of power, which lasted several days for many Garden Staters. "I was able to boil water, so I ate macaroni and cheese...
Princeton, NJ schools employee stole, sold $95K in goods, authorities say
PRINCETON — A Philadelphia woman and former employee of this Mercer County public school district is charged with multiple counts related to her alleged stealing and selling of district property for personal gain, prosecutors said Thursday. April Taylor, 58, was arrested Monday, according to a release from the Mercer...
Your tap water in Central New Jersey: Is it really safe to drink?
The mayor of Trenton agrees there are serious problems at Trenton Water Works and he says he’d be happy to work with the Department of Environmental Protection to make the necessary upgrades and repairs, but he’s dead-set against a complete state takeover. During a news conference on Wednesday...
State intervention of troubled Trenton Water Works ‘imminent’ – NJ Senator
A state takeover of the troubled Trenton Water Works is apparently imminent. New Jersey Sen. Shirley Turner, D-Mercer, and her Assembly counterparts, Verlina Reynolds-Jackson and Anthony Verrelli, say they have met with the NJ Department of Environmental Protection twice in the last few weeks. They say they have been assured the DEP will "intervene immediately."
Annual count finds N.J. homelessness inching up, with racial disparities persisting
In the annual Point in Time count of N.J.'s homeless population, advocates counted 8,754 unhoused people, with Black people overrepresented. The post Annual count finds N.J. homelessness inching up, with racial disparities persisting appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey records one of nation’s biggest spikes in poverty
TRENTON – Poverty increased more in New Jersey than nearly all other states between 2019 and 2021, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, which also showed the state’s median income dropped by 1.7% in that time. The poverty rate in New Jersey went up...
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
NJ sheriff wants your help to name new K-9 officer
This isn’t just any dog. The male yellow Labrador retriever has a more important job than most of us humans. This pooch is highly trained and will be working as a Somerset County Sheriff’s officer. K-9 officer, of course. This dog’s job is going to be sniffing out...
2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list
Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
How many people were homeless or unsheltered in 2022 in NJ?
The point-in-time count is federally mandated by The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to count the number of homeless persons in every community across the nation. The #NJCounts 2022 counted individuals experiencing homelessness this year on the night of Jan. 25, 2022. It is the most comprehensive count...
These are the pizzerias on the official New Jersey ‘Pizza Trail’
We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country. Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey. They refer to...
Planned Somerset, NJ shopping center will feature Whole Foods and more
It probably won’t be open until 2024, but an ambitious shopping center, the Montgomery Promenade, has cleared a hurdle as the Montgomery Township Planning Board approved plans for a 292,000 square foot center on Route 206 which will feature, among other tenants, a Whole Foods store. According to ROI-NJ.com,...
Why are spotted lanternflies so bad? Here’s damage they do in NJ
Their eggs started hatching in the spring and since then they’ve been spotted by the thousands, wreaking havoc on New Jersey’s trees and shrubs. I’m talking about those pests, the spotted lanternflies. These bugs have the potential to kill trees that they are feeding on but George...
Child Tax Credit: New Jersey Governor Clarifies $500 Payments Will Be Available in 2023
Given many residents' expressed interest in state-level relief during a time of economic turbulence, at the end of June, the New Jersey state legislature initiated the New Jersey Child Tax Credit...
Spadea barnstorming New Jersey ahead of Election Day 2022
If you've been listening to the show recently you know that I will be coming to a town near you. The Common Sense Town Hall Tour is going great and picking up steam. From colleges to local political clubs to galas, lecture halls, and living rooms, I'm aggressively meeting and greeting New Jerseyans across the state offering solutions to get our state on the right track.
Is NJ water safe to drink? Here’s Spadea’s plan to clean it up
It's a question raised by environmental groups increased over the past few years. The question is what is in the water that has them questioning. Many have raised concerns about plastic in drinking water. One group showed the rise of "microplastics" in the water, specifically the Raritan River. The challenge...
