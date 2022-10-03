ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Authorities investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Lynwood

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Lynwood early Saturday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred at around 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard. When dispatched deputies arrived to the scene, they found that a 19-year-old man...
LYNWOOD, CA
Possibly armed suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Costa Mesa

Authorities arrested an potentially armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of a warehouse in Costa Mesa after a nearly nine-hour long standoff Wednesday. The incident began at around 11 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were dispatched to the scene of an industrial complex in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. They were sent to the area to assist special agents with the California Attorney General’s bureau of firearms, who were serving a search warrant at the time.
COSTA MESA, CA
Wild video shows woman unknowingly driving down 405 Freeway without front tire

Authorities are investigating a wild video that has recently gone viral, showing a woman traveling down the 405 Freeway in Irvine — without a front tire. With sparks flying from an exposed steel brake disc on the front passenger’s side of the black Audi and trunk wide open, the woman continued on her trip until she slammed into the back of another vehicle near Quail Hill Shopping Center.
IRVINE, CA
Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States

If you’re a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky. The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California,...
IRVINE, CA
17-year-old Woodland Hills student dies of fentanyl poisoning

A 17-year-old El Camino Real Charter High School student has reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose, adding additional concerns onto the already mounting problem facing Southern California educators. The information was announced to staff and student body via a letter Thursday, announcing that the student had died at a nearby...
LOS ANGELES, CA
District closes Santa Monica school because of mold and termites

Several parents and kids held signs that read “save John Muir Elementary” outside the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District building after learning that the school was closed thanks to mold concerns and termite problems. “I think that, truthfully, people that are running this school are not good managers...
