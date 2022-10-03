Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Authorities investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Lynwood
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Lynwood early Saturday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred at around 4:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of Long Beach Boulevard. When dispatched deputies arrived to the scene, they found that a 19-year-old man...
nypressnews.com
LA community mourns death of 2 shop workers killed while trying to stop crimes in their stores
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) — On a somber night in downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District Friday, a group that transcends race, age and religion held a special prayer vigil to pierce the darkness of what this community has endured. It has been a week since 56-year-old Du Young...
nypressnews.com
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver at Griffith Park, police say
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man has died after he was struck by a driver at Griffith Park Saturday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man was walking on Fern Dell Drive near a parking lot close to the trails that lead to the Griffith Observatory when the driver hit him and took off.
nypressnews.com
Possibly armed suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Costa Mesa
Authorities arrested an potentially armed suspect who barricaded himself inside of a warehouse in Costa Mesa after a nearly nine-hour long standoff Wednesday. The incident began at around 11 a.m. when Costa Mesa police were dispatched to the scene of an industrial complex in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. They were sent to the area to assist special agents with the California Attorney General’s bureau of firearms, who were serving a search warrant at the time.
nypressnews.com
Dozens arrested in massive SoCal mail theft scheme involving nearly $5 million in losses
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) — More than 80 people are facing grand theft, money laundering and conspiracy charges after a massive mail theft investigation revealed they stole nearly $5 million from hundreds of victims across California, authorities announced on Friday. According to the California Attorney General’s Office, a large bank...
nypressnews.com
Wild video shows woman driving SUV on 405 Freeway with front tire missing, trunk open
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) — A witness’ cellphone video shows a woman driving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Irvine — with one of the vehicle’s front tires missing and the trunk wide open. The footage, recorded by someone in a nearby vehicle, shows a black...
nypressnews.com
nypressnews.com
El Camino Real High School baseball player dies of fentanyl overdose in Woodland Hills
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A high school baseball player is being mourned after he died of a fentanyl overdose in Woodland Hills. Cade Kitchen, a 17-year-old student at El Camino Real High School, died of fentanyl poisoning last week. The school sent a letter to the community announcing the student’s death, which occurred off-campus.
nypressnews.com
Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States
If you’re a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky. The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California,...
nypressnews.com
nypressnews.com
San Bernardino family seeking help to hold haunted house fundraiser for daughter with terminal illness
A San Bernardino family known for their annual haunted house is left searching for help and answers after they were forced to move the show on the road when their neighborhood pushed back against the large crowds that came with it. The Caitlin Manor Haunted House has been a staple...
nypressnews.com
New research sheds light on an emerging parallel COVID epidemic
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Because so many residents in Los Angeles County have dealt with COVID-19 infections, many now view the virus like a common cold or flu. New research suggests that’s far from the truth. With concern over COVID waning, a parallel pandemic is emerging. “We’re still...
nypressnews.com
District closes Santa Monica school because of mold and termites
Several parents and kids held signs that read “save John Muir Elementary” outside the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District building after learning that the school was closed thanks to mold concerns and termite problems. “I think that, truthfully, people that are running this school are not good managers...
