Getting Into The Community of Midway, UtahS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Heber City sets four-story height limit on future buildings
Buildings in Heber City will be capped at four stories, following a decision by the Heber City Council earlier this week. Faced with a decision on how tall new buildings should be, the Heber City Council found middle ground in its meeting Tuesday. The council weighed pros and cons of...
Furniture store Arhaus to replace L.L. Bean on Park City’s Main Street
L.L. Bean moved out of its Main Street location in September, and Arhaus filed a business application with Park City Municipal the same month. Arhaus is an American chain based just outside of Cleveland, Ohio that sells high-end furniture. It has many locations around the country. The Park City store will be the company’s first in Utah.
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
Buses to start rolling between Heber City and Park City in November
High Valley Transit District will be expanding to Wasatch County this winter with bus and microtransit service to begin as soon as November 13th. High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says the plan is to have a fixed bus route between Heber City and Park City and add in microtransit zones to make sure those in Wasatch County can get a ride to jump on the bus at one of a handful of stops along Heber City’s Main St.
Changes planned at three Salt Lake City 'eyesores'
A few locations you cited as eyesores may not be that way for long, as cranes continue to fill our skyline. Here are three where changes might be coming. Details: If you've ever walked into the heart of downtown on 200 South, you might have felt a massive blank wall glaring at you near 200 East.
Park City Council to address speed limits, fractional ownership at Thursday meeting
The Utah Legislature passed House Bill 235 earlier this year, which gives cities and counties power to set speed limits posted on local roads. Park City staff are now proposing to reduce the speed limit in the historic district to 15 mph, except for Park Avenue and Swede Alley. They are also seeking to post a 20 mph speed limit on what they’re calling “minor collector” roads, such as Monitor Drive and Three Kings Drive.
saltlakemagazine.com
20 October Events to Attend in Salt Lake City
With the smell of fall leaves in the air and a warm cup of pumpkin-spice-whatever in hand, it’s time to relish the autumn season. Our own salty city has plenty of events celebrating fall. Whether you’re itching to don your Halloween best, or prefer perusing spooky-themed goods, the following events offer something for everyone. Happy haunting!
Mayflower base complex would be largest building in Wasatch County
With its 1 million-square-foot base complex newly approved, the Mayflower Mountain Resort is one step closer to becoming the country’s newest ski resort. Just off U.S. Highway 40 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir, the newly approved Mayflower Mountain Resort skier services complex will be one of the busiest and most visible areas of the new resort. That’s partly because the site is just a few hundred feet from the roadway — but even more because it’ll be the new largest building in Wasatch County, according to Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith.
KSLTV
Cottonwood Heights group says chip seal is dangerous, ineffective
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Some cyclists and drivers said a form of road surface treatment makes their roads bumpy and dangerous. The city uses chip seals on some of its roads. Resident Bryan Murdock started a petition calling for leaders to stop using the method. “It’s like a gravel...
kjzz.com
Construction begins on $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Construction began on a $24 million High Valley Transit campus project in Park City on Monday. During the ceremony, Big-D Construction officially broke ground on the 8-acre transit maintenance and operation campus. High Valley Transit will be able to improve and expand its already...
Airline discovers ‘non-credible’ threat at Salt Lake City airport
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Southwest Airlines flight was cleared by a canine unit after arriving at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday. According to Southwest, a passenger discovered a note onboard Flight 1983 from San Jose to Salt Lake City and it was determined “non-credible.” After arriving at the airport, Southwest […]
Open house offers updates on Park City construction
An open house hosted by Park City government offers residents news on what’s being built and planned around town. At Park City Municipal’s Fall Projects and Programs Open House, city leaders will present information and speak one-on-one with residents. “This is many departments from around the city, just...
travelnoire.com
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats
Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
kjzz.com
Crash on narrow I-80 forced lane closure; residual delays after morning bottleneck
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on eastbound I-80 Wednesday morning left morning commuters moving at a snail's pace in Salt Lake City. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., forcing the closure of the left lane on the narrow highway on which thousands of vehicles travel each day.
Salt Lake County narrowly passes resolution condemning the Little Cottonwood gondola
The Salt Lake County Council on Tuesday passed a resolution opposing the gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon, recently recommended by UDOT, to take skiers and snowboarders up to Snowbird and Alta ski resorts in the winter.
kslnewsradio.com
September was the hottest month in Salt Lake City and it wasn’t close
SALT LAKE CITY — The month of September didn’t just break the record for the hottest month ever in Salt Lake City, it shredded it. That’s according to KSL meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke. “We had seven days in a row of 100s,” Van Dyke said. “We’ll never...
parkcityprospector.us
What’s The Deal With Vail?
Vail has enacted major changes to Park City Mountain Resort since acquiring it in September of 2014. First, they built Quicksilver Gondola, which connected Park City and the Canyons, combining them into the largest domestic ski resort. Another Vail plan was to upgrade Silverload Express and Eagle Chairlift — set to be complete this year. Over the summer, chairlift equipment from Doppelmayr for their newest plan could be seen consuming the majority of the lower parking lot near First Time Lift. Then, one day it seemed to disappear out of thin air. So, what happened to the millions of dollars of lift equipment?
Park City economic development manager departs after 23 years
Park City Municipal Economic Development Manager Jonathan Weidenhamer announced this week that he’s leaving the city after 23 years. In an email to city staff, Weidenhamer wrote that he and city manager Matt Dias have different visions for the future of the economic development department. “We thank Jon for...
utah.gov
I-15 Lanes in Springville and Spanish Fork to Close
Nightly closures between 400 South and US-6/Main Street exits will allow crews to repair pavement. UDOT advises drivers to plan ahead for nighttime lane closures on southbound I-15 in the Springville/Spanish Fork area Oct. 4 through 6 and again Oct. 9 through 11 for concrete pavement repair work. Construction crews...
