Justin Jefferson declares himself "The Answer" on Instagram

By Tyler Forness
 3 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings got the win over the New Orleans Saints in London by a score of 28-25, but that wasn’t the big story on the day. That belonged to star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

After a couple of games that left a little bit to be desired, Jefferson had a fantastic game against the Saints. Their star cornerback Marshon Lattimore followed Jefferson for most of the day and it didn’t matter all that much.

When covering Jefferson, Lattimore allowed seven catches on 10 targets for 93 yards. That included gaining massive separation on Lattimore.

Throughout the game, Jefferson made his presence felt by winning on all three levels, including stacking Lattimore late in the game on a deep route.

On Monday, Jefferson took to social media to snipe at Lattimore and did it with the perfect picture: the Allen Iverson stepover on Tyrann Lue from the 2000 NBA Finals.

All-time post from Jefferson who truly was the answer for the Vikings on Sunday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

