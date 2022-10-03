ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

wfsu.org

Ballet, A Surf Dog, and Striped Newts on the Loose (Episode 801)

This episode may have an eclectic title, but really, this episode is all about finding a connection. Finding a connection to your community, finding a connection with others through music, finding a way to connect kids with the environment, and finding way to connect with those who need a connection.
wfsu.org

COVID acted to accelerate OLLI's dive into virtual learning

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Florida State University has greatly expanded its offerings and options for its new season of programs. Much of this is due to the impact of the pandemic. The Institute, known informally as "OLLI," is headed by Director Debra Herman. "Pre-pandemic, we pretty much just...
wfsu.org

Progressive political blog Our Tallahassee closes up shop after 15 months

The shuttering of Our Tallahassee will surely come as good news to the site’s many political opponents. In the course of the election cycle that will end November 8th, the publication backed progressive politicians and fought hard against the allocation of $27 million for repairs to Florida State University’s Doak Campbell Stadium.
wfsu.org

Innovation Park's governing board picks an interim exec as Ron Miller prepares to step down

With Innovation Park Executive Director Ron Miller soon stepping down, Park Board Chair Kevin Graham said an interim director will soon be filling the post. "The action that the board took today is to bring Michael Kramer in the interim executive director role. Mr. Kramer has shown a great propensity to get involved in difficult business situations. He's able to analyze, assess, distill and then help organizations identify solutions."
TALLAHASSEE, FL

