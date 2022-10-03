Read full article on original website
Ballet, A Surf Dog, and Striped Newts on the Loose (Episode 801)
This episode may have an eclectic title, but really, this episode is all about finding a connection. Finding a connection to your community, finding a connection with others through music, finding a way to connect kids with the environment, and finding way to connect with those who need a connection.
COVID acted to accelerate OLLI's dive into virtual learning
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Florida State University has greatly expanded its offerings and options for its new season of programs. Much of this is due to the impact of the pandemic. The Institute, known informally as "OLLI," is headed by Director Debra Herman. "Pre-pandemic, we pretty much just...
Progressive political blog Our Tallahassee closes up shop after 15 months
The shuttering of Our Tallahassee will surely come as good news to the site’s many political opponents. In the course of the election cycle that will end November 8th, the publication backed progressive politicians and fought hard against the allocation of $27 million for repairs to Florida State University’s Doak Campbell Stadium.
Tallahassee's Lincoln High School brings back auto repair classes for today's vehicles
Auto repair classes disappeared from most American high schools decades ago. But those classes are back, along with a large service bay classroom, at Tallahassee's Lincoln High School. Darryl Johnson is one of Lincoln's auto tech instructors. He said these classes are nothing like the old high school vo-tech programs.
Tallahassee and Leon leaders want to get more Southside residents switched to from septic to sewer
Tallahassee and Leon County leaders announced a plan Thursday to help more residents switch from septic to sewer hookups. The proposal would improve quality of life for those residents, pave the way for more development and help to protect nearby water resources. County Commissioner Bill Proctor says depending on septic...
Innovation Park's governing board picks an interim exec as Ron Miller prepares to step down
With Innovation Park Executive Director Ron Miller soon stepping down, Park Board Chair Kevin Graham said an interim director will soon be filling the post. "The action that the board took today is to bring Michael Kramer in the interim executive director role. Mr. Kramer has shown a great propensity to get involved in difficult business situations. He's able to analyze, assess, distill and then help organizations identify solutions."
