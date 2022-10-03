Read full article on original website
Academy members are predictably split about whether they'd vote for Will Smith's Emancipation
While the rest of the world has generally moved on with their lives, Hollywood hasn’t yet gotten over The Slap. No one can argue that Will Smith hitting Chris Rock on the Oscars stage wasn’t a bad call, but one would think that he assassinated President Lincoln for all the continued fuss about what went down in that theater. Now that Smith has a new film coming out (Anton Fuqua’s Emancipation on Apple TV+), Tinseltown is once again working itself into a lather about whether it’s even okay for an actor who once slapped someone to be in a movie.
Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry show New Orleans some love in the Causeway trailer
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the latest sensitive drama from A24, Causeway. Co-produced by Apple TV+, the film follows Lynsey, a former military engineer forced to move back in with her mother in New Orleans and get a job cleaning pools after suffering a brain injury. While Lynsey has the help...
Apple still has a Problem With Jon Stewart in second season trailer
After jumping ship on the whole “let’s use informational comedy to solve the world’s problems” thing, Jon Stewart returned to a quiet life of defending the rights of 9/11 first responders and buying a farm to house abused animals. While he may still have had to navigate the odd presidential run question, he largely disappeared into a quiet life, with the occasional comment about how Donald Trump really isn’t that bad when you consider Nixon.
The 15 best films coming to Prime Video in October 2022
Amazon Prime’s juggernaut series Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power may be dominant property on the streaming service right now, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of movies to be found on Prime this October. Here’s a look at just some of the titles queued up on the streamer this month, including a gem of a Warren Beatty comedy, a classic Western in the form of Shane, a rare horror effort by Martin Scorsese, and one of Tim Burton’s finest films. And, of course, if you need an additional Tolkien fix between Rings Of Power episodes, you can always check out Peter Jackson’s two film trilogies, The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit.
American Psycho director Mary Harron fought to cast Christian Bale, but he was paid "the absolute minimum"
Christian Bale has had plenty of standout roles throughout the years, from Laurie in Little Women and Batman to, uh, Dick Cheney. One that has particularly stood the test of time is his starring turn as American Psycho’s ‘80s serial killer Patrick Bateman. Who could forget his little dance to “Hip To Be Square” before axe murdering Jared Leto?
Halloween Ends’ David Gordon Green explains that he can’t just remake the original movie
Back before the reboot trilogy started, the big selling point for David Gordon Green’s new Halloween series was going to be its back-to-basics approach that expanded on the original John Carpenter movie without wasting time on the complicated mythology of the sequels and without making Michael Myers an immortal monster—all as part of an explicit acknowledgement that the first movie is the best one and none of the sequels have fully captured its magic. But now, ahead of the release of Halloween Ends, Green is making a point to remind people that he can’t just remake the first movie and that sometimes sequels have to try and do new things. So… does that mean we all owe Halloween: Resurrection director Rick Rosenthal an apology?
What you need to know before watching the new Hellraiser movie
Get ready to dim the lights and put the kids to bed early, because the new Hellraiser is finally out of development, er, hell. In some ways, it feels like its signature blend of sexually charged body horror never really went away. Since the original film premiered in 1987, the franchise has been steadily humming along, profitability be damned, adding new films and lore without ever having a hugely successful outing.
Get your fill of intense ominous whooshing with the Lynch/Oz trailer
David Lynch makes visceral, disturbing, sexually charged, and downright scary movies. He plays in realities between worlds, casting shadows on the familiar and turning the mundane into the grotesque. So it should be no surprise that his favorite movie is filled with flying monkeys, green women, and houses that fall on witches.
The Bones & All extended theatrical trailer ups the slayage (and the Chloë Sevigny)
What’s the most embarrassing thing you’ve ever done at a sleepover? Broken something important? Wet the bed? Clogged the toilet? No matter your perceived worst foible, it’s likely not as terminal as when young cannibal Maren (Taylor Russell) bites off the finger of an unlucky friend trying to show off her nail polish. Overcome with desire, Maren shirks all social graces just to get a taste. After a stern scolding from her father, she’s running from the cops again.
The 14 best movies hitting Hulu in October 2022
The latest Hellraiser reboot featuring a female Pinhead, David Cronenberg’s triumphant return to body horror in Crimes Of The Future, and the Hulu horror original Grimcutty are just a few of the notable titles premiering on the Hulu streaming service in October. There’s also the Evil Dead remake, Johnny Depp in Dark Shadows, and even more Hulu originals. Here are the 14 best films hitting Hulu this month.
Florence Pugh investigates a miracle in trailer for Sebastián Lelio's The Wonder
Rejoice friends, for at long last the “Florence Pugh appearing in a movie worthy of her talent” drought is potentially over. And not just that; the Midsommar actor’s new project looks almost as eerie and cult-y as her breakout role. And she finally gets to be British again! It truly is a beautiful day in the Pugh-niverse.
The White Lotus says "Ciao" to bad decisions in the trailer for season two
Ahead of The White Lotus’ return later this month, HBO has shared the trailer for the second season of the acclaimed drama. Jennifer Coolidge, whose performance as the grieving Tanya was a standout of the first installment, is now checking in to another location of the titular resort, this time in Sicily. Instead of toting her mother’s ashes, she’s now joined by her new husband Greg (Jon Gries) and assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).
Avatar 4 is really happening, and is apparently well underway
Yes, you read that right: Avatar 4. As in, one whole sequel past the upcoming Avatar: The Way Of Water, a check-in with James Cameron’s family our favorite gangly blue friends Jake and Neytiri that famously languished for 13 years. So we’ll see you all in 2048 for the release party, right? We’ll bring the bladder polyps!
Netflix’s massive Lord Of The Rings pitch apparently freaked out the Tolkien estate
Common sense would say that one of the reasons Amazon convinced J.R.R. Tolkien’s estate to let them make Rings Of Power was the outrageous amount of money that Prime Video was willing spend on it, but apparently the Tolkien estate has more willpower than… all of the bad guys in Tolkien’s stories. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s big piece on Rings Of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay (during which they discussed the “patently evil” racist backlash), Netflix actually bid $250 million for the Lord Of The Rings rights but lost out to Amazon—despite Jeff Bezos’ company offering “tens of millions less” for the rights.
R.I.P. comedian and "Love Goddess" Judy Tenuta
Judy Tenuta has died. A veteran stand-up comic who came to national prominence in the 1980s with a combination of an eye-catching stage presence—accordion included—and brutal, hilarious takes on love, romance, religion, and more, the self-styled “Love Goddess” was a Grammy nominee, a beloved author, and a generally wonderful and weird presence in the world of comedy. According to The Seattle Times, Tenuta’s death was confirmed today by her manager. She was 72.
HBO posts trailer for The Idol, The Weeknd's music biz Euphoria
After aligning “on a new creative vision” for the show roughly six months ago, a new trailer for Sam Levinson’s Euphoria follow-up debuts, promising sex, drugs, and more sex and drugs. Presumably, Lily-Rose Depp’s popstar also sings on the show, but the trailer doesn’t really get into that side of things.
It's Rumor Time: Is Henry Cavill's Superman actually coming back for Black Adam?
It’s been 5 years since Henry Cavill last appeared as Superman in Warner Media’s DC Comics Universe of films—having last donned the cape and tights for the Joss Whedon version of Justice League back in 2017. Today, though, rumors have begun to re-circulate—shortly after the world premiere in Mexico City of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam—that Cavill might be set to make his return for a meeting with Johnson’s old-school anti-hero.
A24 “ignored” Barbarian, so the hyped merch makers at Disney put it out
This article discusses the plot of Barbarian. There’s no shortage of original horror movies this year, and A24 has put out the lion’s share of the most anticipated. Between the release of the first two installments in Ti West’s X trilogy, which includes X and Pearl, A24 released Bodies Bodies Bodies and Men. And while those scored well with critics—and received positive to very positive reviews from our humble website—they failed to drive the kind of sleeper success as Barbarian.
Let's-a go: Here's the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. Movie
Well, it’s here: The moment Nintendo fans have been nervously awaiting since Chris Pratt was first announced as the voice of Mario in Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. Movie a little over a year ago. Nintendo and Illumination have just released the first trailer for the movie, giving us all a chance to not only hear Pratt’s Mario but to see what the studio behind the Minions movies can do with the mushroom kingdom. We know they have experience with cute/funny little guys, and everybody in the Mario universe is a cute/funny little guy to some extent, but is the movie going to be a “wahoo!” or an “ohhh noooo”?
Viggo Mortensen goes west in new film The Dead Don't Hurt
For his next role, the Crimes Of The Future star will be committing some crimes of the past. Okay, we’ll admit that was a cheap pun, but screaming “cowboy Viggo Mortensen” in all caps felt a little too extreme. However you feel about cowboy Viggo Mortensen, his cattleman hat will once again grace our screens in the new film The Dead Don’t Hurt.
