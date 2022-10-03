ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

cbs17

Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
WJHL

$29M home in NC has 2-story waterfall, Hobbit hole

LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – Touted as the most expensive home in the Carolinas, the Lazy Bear Lodge is a $29,750,000 estate perched in the Blue Ridge Mountains and comes complete with a guest Hobbit hole of its own. According to a listing from Premier Sotheby’s Realty, the Linville Ridge, North Carolina, property was originally built […]
REAL ESTATE
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Town to look into old AMC as rental housing

During a short and productive monthly Town of Franklin Council meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, a proclamation of October as Colonial Heritage Month was approved unanimously. . The proclamation states in part that “…National Colonial Heritage Month recalls the first courageous settlers who arrived in America and who influenced much of the direction and formation of our country.”
FRANKLIN, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Home to One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country

Spooky season is in full force (now that we have that pesky hurricane out of the way) and it turns out, one of the scariest haunted houses in the country is right here in North Carolina. The terror-filled folks over at HauntWorld.com released their annual Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses...
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
Thomas Wolfe
biltmorebeacon.com

Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma

In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
CANTON, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
counton2.com

Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
my40.tv

Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Nearly 4,000 people without power in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 4,000 customers without power in Spartanburg County after an object came into contact with power lines. There are three outages total near Fernwood Glendale Road and surrounding areas. The first outage, reported at 8:01 a.m., has left 1,723 customers without...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Wildlife Commission announces annual photo competition

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 18th annual NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo contest. Submissions are now being accepted for the Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition and are welcomed until January 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Adult competition...
PHOTOGRAPHY

