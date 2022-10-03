Read full article on original website
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
country1037fm.com
The ‘Coziest Restaurant In North Carolina’ Is One of My Personal Favorites
I am thrilled to find that a little tucked away restaurant near Boone, North Carolina has just been named the coziest. My husband Rick and I stumbled on to it last fall. This is exciting. The only problem is, now everyone is going to know about it. We decided at...
cbs17
Fall Foliage Season begins in portions of North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that daily high temperatures are only reaching the 60s and 70s, it certainly feels more like Fall recently. That means it’s time for North Carolina’s beautiful landscape to be filled with vibrant reds and oranges!. As the days become shorter and temperatures...
$29M home in NC has 2-story waterfall, Hobbit hole
LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – Touted as the most expensive home in the Carolinas, the Lazy Bear Lodge is a $29,750,000 estate perched in the Blue Ridge Mountains and comes complete with a guest Hobbit hole of its own. According to a listing from Premier Sotheby’s Realty, the Linville Ridge, North Carolina, property was originally built […]
WXII 12
North Carolina’s Tweetsie Railroad’s legendary ‘Ghost Train’ returns for spooky fun
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! The Ghost Train is pulling out of Tweetsie Railroad for a haunting good time!. Tweetsie Railroad in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina offers rides through the scenic mountains and provides a history of the locomotives and their Old West heritage. Click...
themaconcountynews.com
Town to look into old AMC as rental housing
During a short and productive monthly Town of Franklin Council meeting held Monday, Oct. 3, a proclamation of October as Colonial Heritage Month was approved unanimously. . The proclamation states in part that “…National Colonial Heritage Month recalls the first courageous settlers who arrived in America and who influenced much of the direction and formation of our country.”
wkml.com
North Carolina Home to One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country
Spooky season is in full force (now that we have that pesky hurricane out of the way) and it turns out, one of the scariest haunted houses in the country is right here in North Carolina. The terror-filled folks over at HauntWorld.com released their annual Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses...
WCNC
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
biltmorebeacon.com
Smathers family seeks justice after Mission Hospital trauma
In an attempt to seek justice for “egregious acts of medical and corporate negligence,” Canton’s first family‚ Mayor Zeb Smathers, his wife, Ashley, and son, Stone, are taking on the most powerful healthcare system in America. In the medical negligence and medical malpractice court action filed...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Researchers find coal ash under NC lake
The Catawba Riverkeeper says people need not be concerned about drinking water because it is monitored and treated.
counton2.com
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
greenvillejournal.com
Warbird Adventures to bring historic planes to Greenville Downtown Airport
Aviation fans and history buffs will get a chance to see World War II planes up close as Warbird Adventures Aviation Event comes to Greenville Downtown Airport (GMU) from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29-30. The airport will host this free event at the Community Corridor and will be...
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
North Carolina's Stunning Glass Treehouse is Airbnb's most wait-listed property in America
Outside view of The Glass Treehouse in North CarolinaAirbnb. When Airbnb released its 2022 list of the most wait-listed properties in the country, it came as no surprise that the Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina ranked number one.
my40.tv
It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, the city of Asheville gave notice to residents of several homeless camps along Interstate 240 that they needed to relocate as the city will be cleaning up the sites by Tuesday. The few who remained at the encampments on Monday said they were...
my40.tv
Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
FOX Carolina
Nearly 4,000 people without power in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 4,000 customers without power in Spartanburg County after an object came into contact with power lines. There are three outages total near Fernwood Glendale Road and surrounding areas. The first outage, reported at 8:01 a.m., has left 1,723 customers without...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Wildlife Commission announces annual photo competition
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — All amateur and professional photographers are invited to take part in the 18th annual NC Wildlife Resources Commission photo contest. Submissions are now being accepted for the Wildlife in North Carolina photo competition and are welcomed until January 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm. Adult competition...
