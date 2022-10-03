ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Making music, bringing high energy spirit and having fun along the way, that’s the Ishpeming Marching Band way. “I think it’s just a lot of big energy, excitement and just general happiness in the group,” said Audrey Johnson, freshman, trombone. “It’s very refreshing. I think a lot of different bands are very strict and organized and this one is not if I’m going to be honest. You know what to do when you have to do it.”

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO