Best Darn Marching Band: Ishpeming High School
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Making music, bringing high energy spirit and having fun along the way, that’s the Ishpeming Marching Band way. “I think it’s just a lot of big energy, excitement and just general happiness in the group,” said Audrey Johnson, freshman, trombone. “It’s very refreshing. I think a lot of different bands are very strict and organized and this one is not if I’m going to be honest. You know what to do when you have to do it.”
Leif Erikson Day festival returns this weekend in Norway
NORWAY, Mich. (WJMN) – A yearly staple in Norway since the 1990s, the Leif Erikson Day festival is set to return with a weekend full of Nordic-themed activities from October 7-9. The annual festival is held concurrently to the nationally-observed Leif Erikson Day, first recognized nationally by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and ties in the celebration with Norway’s early Scandinavian immigrant roots.
Player Spotlight: Philip Nelson exemplifying the ‘Miner Way’
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Negaunee Miners have impressed through the first half of the football season. The lone remaining undefeated team in the 11-man league, they’ve been winning games and they’ve been doing it their way. “I think the biggest things is consistency,” said Paul Jacobson,...
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
GAME OF THE WEEK: #1 Negaunee at #2 Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – The top two teams in the 11-man league will meet between the lines on Marble Athletic Field this Friday night for the Local 3 ‘Game of the Week.’. The Miners come into the game a perfect 6-0 on the season and have not yet...
Veterans History Project collects stories from Vets at the Marquette Regional History Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Everyone has a story to tell. Some are more exciting than others, some more personal, and for veterans they could be both. That’s where the Veterans History Project comes in. The project is an endeavor by the Library of Congress, designed to record and...
Farm to table: Ishpeming students sell produce they helped grow
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s no secret that eating fruits and vegetables is good for our health, but Partridge Creek Farm took food education one step further by having students grow and sell their own food on Tuesday. “Today is the third annual fifth grade student farm stand...
wcmu.org
Northern Michigan airports to offer non-stop flights again
Regional airports in Pellston, Sault St. Marie and Alpena will begin offering non-stop flights again starting tomorrow. In August, SkyWest announced that Delta Airlines would no longer offer direct flights out of northern Michigan’s regional airports to places like Detroit and Minneapolis. Several state lawmakers urged the U.S. Department...
Preparing for the first U.P. snowfall of the season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first snowfall in the U.P. is forecasted to happen early Friday morning. Although this event will be just a light dusting of snow in mostly the higher terrain areas and areas away from the lakes, the first snow is a good indication of when you need to start preparing for the heavier winter weather.
Caring House begins Domestic Violence Awareness Month with gathering and prayer in Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Leaders and community members in the Iron Mountain area gathered at the First Covenant Church in Iron Mountain on Tuesday morning for the first in a month-long series of events held by the Caring House for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Tuesday’s gathering was held in honor of victims of domestic violence, and included a group prayer for those who have died as a result of domestic violence.
Meet the MSP Cyber Crimes Unit
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – When the investigation of crimes calls for the collection of digital evidence, Michigan State Police (MSP) has dedicated teams across the state to support those efforts. In the Upper Peninsula, the MSP Cyber Crimes Unit is based in Marquette and serves the entire region. The...
DNR investigating after barrels containing chemical substances dumped near Marquette County nature area
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Officials are requesting assistance in identifying the person responsible for dumping two barrels near a popular nature attraction in Marquette County. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified on Wednesday that two 55-gallon drums had been left in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565 in Richmond Township, near Palmer.
After months of pleading, Marquette County Commission doubles funds for childcare
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – For around 6 months, a group of parents, community leaders, childcare advocates, and childcare providers have been attending the Marquette County Board of Commissioners meetings to ask for more funding towards childcare. The County Commissioners previously allotted $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, to childcare. They decided to double the amount to $200,000 at the October 4th meeting.
wnmufm.org
Armed robbery injures 2 people in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, MI— Two people were injured in an armed robbery in Ishpeming Monday night. City Police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the alley behind 427 W. Empire Street on a report of an assault with a weapon. They found a 20-year-old man with a cut in his forearm and an 18-year-old woman whose hand was stabbed. The man had also been pepper sprayed. They were taken to UPHS-Bell for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
wnmufm.org
Accused armed robbers appear in Marquette District Court
MARQUETTE, MI— Two Ishpeming men have been arraigned on charges connected to an armed robbery in the city Monday night. Bailey Aho-Carello, 19, and Nolan Aho-Carello, 18, are both charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. They’re accused of stealing 14 ounces of marijuana wax from a residence on West Empire Street.
wxpr.org
Vilas County judges making history
The newest judges in Vilas County are making history. Over the past year, the Vilas County Circuit Court bench has been in constant turnover. In November of 2021, Judge Martha Milanowski took over the job of Circuit Court Judge from former Judge Neal 'Chip' Nielsen. Last week, Judge Daniel Overbey...
