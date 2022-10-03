Read full article on original website
Shankweiler's temporarily closed pending purchase, owner says
N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The nation's oldest continuous running drive-in theater may soon be under new ownership. Movie fans have noticed Shankweiler's in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, has been "temporarily closed" for several weeks. Owner Paul Geissinger says that's because the property seems to finally have a buyer.
Construction crews hit gas line in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are on scene of a natural gas leak in Allentown. A contractor hit the line just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at North Meadow and Liberty streets, said Joe Swope, a spokesperson for UGI. The gas line was shut off a short time later, Swope said. Power...
Parking meters go digital in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — New touch screen parking kiosks are replacing nearly 80 parking meters on Broad Street in downtown Hazleton. "Our old meters were getting obsolete. The parts were getting expensive. There was no more just repairing some of them; you had to replace the whole unit. Between if we had to replace the whole case, the mechanism, you're talking hundreds and hundreds of dollars," said Ralph Sharp, Hazleton public transit director.
No illusion, Tamaqua borough streetlights have purple hue
There’s an unusual glow coming from some streetlights in Tamaqua. “Just so everybody is aware, we are very aware that the streetlights are turning purple,” said Rob Jones, public works director, during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We’re not doing that for Halloween.”. The borough was told...
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania
A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
Retreat center in Lackawanna County back open after pandemic
DALTON, Pa. — Gary Davis has gotten lost more than a few times at his new job at the Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center near Dalton. When you look at how large this property is, it's easy to see why. "For the first month, probably, being here on the job,...
After 41 years in business, Homestead Furniture closing its doors
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Homestead Furniture has made a name for itself on East Third Street in Nescopeck since opening for business in 1982. "When I got out of the Army, I took a job delivering furniture, and then pretty soon, I was selling it. Then pretty soon, I was running a store, and then at the age of 25, an opportunity came up to own my own store," said owner Mike Vogt.
Residents voice issues with road resurfacing project
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who live, work, and drive on a busy Luzerne County roadway say a road resurfacing project is creating all types of problems. Problems that specifically include dirt, debris, and in some cases property and vehicle damage. Many reached out to the I-Team claiming their concerns were not being addressed. Eyewitness […]
"Title washing" probe nets 19 people in NEPA
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges have been filed against 19 individuals and 13 businesses for what is called "title washing". They include George Frietto of George's Garage in Scranton as well as several car dealers and PA Title and Tag company in Lackawanna County and car dealers and garages in Carbon, Luzerne and Monroe counties as well. The title fraud scheme involved vehicles that were "totaled" in crashes which had to undergo a safety inspection to determine their safety. It's alleged Frietto claimed to have inspected hundreds of vehicles and submitted photos of the vehicles which did not match the paperwork of the make and model. The vehicles then appeared legitimate for resale when they were not safe.
Walk For Progress held in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — October is Local Chamber of Commerce Month and the rain didn't stop folks from celebrating. The Schuylkill County Chamber of Commerce along with the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Walk For Progress. The event highlights areas that have local chambers or business associations.
Protecting water, land, and habitat in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The Kittatinny Ridge runs through Carbon County, providing residents that live five to ten miles away water for their wells. Dan Kunkle with the Carbon County Citizens for Water, Farms, and Land says it's forested like this that we need to protect. That's why he's urging people to vote in favor of a referendum designed to protect Carbon County's water quality and land.
DEP hearing on proposed pipeline expansion project
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised about a proposed expansion of a natural gas pipeline from NEPA’s Marcellus Shale production region into New Jersey. The proposed project will extend through seven PA counties, including two in our coverage area. The Regional Energy Access Expansion Project was the focus of a virtual […]
8 businesses charged with selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
Pink Light Walk held in East Stroudsburg
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, hundreds gathered to raise awareness for breast cancer and honor those battling it. East Stroudsburg University and Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono hosted the 22nd annual Pink Light Walk. An information fair was held before the walk, emphasizing the importance of early detection.
Traffic alert: Lane restriction on Interstate 81 north
AVOCA, Pa. — A heads up for drivers traveling between Luzerne and Lackawanna counties, roadwork on Interstate 81 may cause some delays. On Thursday, there will be a lane restriction between the Avoca exit and exit 182 in Moosic. According to PennDOT, crews will be working on patching a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
Need increasing for 911 phone operators in NEPA
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — While it may look like a normal building in downtown Pottsville on the inside, workers here at the Schuylkill County Communications Center are saving lives with every call they answer. "I consider us the first first responders. Before the first responders come out, we respond...
Donation drive for hurricane victims
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — AMP Global Strategies in Shavertown is collecting items for those struggling after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast last week. The company is asking for donations of bottled water and non-perishable food items. "So as the power's starting to come on, something they can eat...
Lehighton police chat with citizens
There was plenty of civility and decorum - even the occasional laughter - to go around Wednesday morning at the Dunkin’ Donuts in Lehighton. Lehighton Borough Police Department organized a gathering as part of National Coffee with a Cop Day. Flanked by about a handful of his friends, William...
Berks property transformed into public nature preserve
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — A patch of nature in Ontelaunee Township is being preserved so that everyone can enjoy it for years to come. The Wyomissing Foundation donated the land, which was privately managed until this year. Kimberly Murphy, the president of Berks Nature, said the new Ontelaunee Wetlands...
