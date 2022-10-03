ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Duane E. Whitehill, 91, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Service:Pending Celebration of Life Funeral Service. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Duane passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his rural Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Jack Cook, 76 of Sidney, IA

16811 Burdette Street, Ste 1, Omaha, Nebraska 68116. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Kevin E. Blunt, 58, Stanton, Iowa

Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for either a scholarship fund in Kevin's name or a landscaping project at the Villisca Golf Course. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton.
STANTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Glenwood, IA
WOWT

Natural gas line break closes Omaha street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of Leavenworth Street was blocked off Thursday afternoon after a construction crew ruptured a natural gas line under the roadway. Omaha Fire said the workers were burrowing into the street near 38th and Leavenworth streets to put some sort of line in and ended up hitting a three-inch high-pressure natural gas line instead.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

KMAland Girls XC (10/6): Sonderman, Sporrer, Murdock run to victories.

(KMAland) -- Lindsey Sonderman, Madison Sporrer and Addison Murdock ran to wins while Lo-Ma, Woodbine & Plattsmouth took team titles in KMAland girls cross country action on Thursday. Fort Dodge Invitational. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City North, Sioux City East and Lewis Central all ran in Fort Dodge. Heelan had...
WOODBINE, IA
WOWT

Crews ruptures natural gas line under Omaha street

Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooling temps to close the week, frost likely Saturday morning. 6 News On Your Side: Doctors see increase in RSV infections. With flu season here, another concern doctors say you need to think about is RSV. Man hides in drainage pipe in Omaha. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorials
kmaland.com

Highway 2/I-29 levee district set

(Sidney) -- Provisions for extra flooding protection for a Fremont County business district are now in place. At its regular meeting Wednesday morning, the county's board of supervisors approved the establishment of the Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads Levee District. Supervisors Vice Chair Chris Clark tells KMA News local residents petitioned for the levee district's creation in order to protect businesses along that corridor from flooding similar to that experienced in 2011 and 2019.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease

The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kmaland.com

Nebraska City council extends land purchase timeline

(Nebraska City) -- There's a new development in a land purchase for a major housing initiative in Nebraska City. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved an extension on completing the sale of 27 acres of land located near the old Grundman Airport. Back in August, the commissioners adopted an ordinance in order to acquire the property near CHI St. Mary's Hospital for a 40-unit workforce housing development project. Council members also allocated approximately $460,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the land purchase. But, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the commissioners opted to extend the sale's completion to November 21st because of additional land made available by the seller.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County

(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
ADAMS COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE
kmaland.com

Rotarians hear Shen economic development update

(Shenandoah) -- It was show-and-tell time for Shenandoah at a noontime gathering of Rotarians Tuesday. Rotary International members from districts in two states joined Shenandoah's organization in hearing an update on the community's economic development efforts. It was all part of an "Imagine Rotary" tour visiting five communities in Iowa and Nebraska. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen updated attendees on renovation and construction activities in the downtown area, including work on converting the former Howards Clothing Store location into Midwest Mental Health's new offices.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Blossom Street water main repair continues

(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials continue to troubleshoot issues with the city's ancient water mains. For the past week, city crews have worked on repairing the water main on Blossom Street between West Sheridan and West Lowell Avenues. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the issues are similar to those addressed at nearby infrastructure in recent years.
SHENANDOAH, IA
iheart.com

Ashland man killed in motorcycle crash, passenger critically injured

(Lincoln, NE) -- A 23 year old Ashland man is killed in a Lincoln crash on Wednesday. Lincoln Police say just before 5:45 Wednesday night, a motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on O Street approaching Cotner Boulevard and attempted to merge into the same lane. Police say the vehicles collided, which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
ASHLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy