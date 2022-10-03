Read full article on original website
City of Colorado Springs seeks volunteers to serve on various committees
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is seeking volunteers to serve on a number of committees. Currently, volunteers are sought to serve on the Independent Ethics Commission, Initiative Review Committee, and the Stormwater Advisory Committee. Independent Ethics Commission. The Independent Ethics Commission (IEC) was created by...
El Paso County presents 2023 preliminary balanced budget
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Financial Services Department presented the 2023 preliminary balanced budget at the October 4, 2022, Board of County Commissioners meeting. In a release, the county said the preliminary budget for the upcoming year aims to balance the needs of providing vital...
Pikes Peak United Way hosting state legislative forum next week in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way's Public Policy Council will host a state legislative forum next Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the new Pike's Peak United Way Family Success Center. The forum will feature candidates for State Senate District 11, Tony Exum (D), Dennis Hisey (R), and Daryl...
A large portion of Manitou Springs could be affected by a water main break
Manitou Springs, Colo. (KRDO)-- According to the City of Manitou Springs, early Thursday morning, the city realized they had a water main break. City officials said a part of the water line was hit during roadway grading. Emergency public works crews are responding to the water main break and are trying to repair it. Crews have located the water main break but are working to consolidate the repair. While that's happening, a large portion of Manitou Springs could be affected by this water main break, depending on water consumption in the city.
CPW asking Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina boaters for contact info
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The North Shore Marina on Lake Pueblo had its power cut off unexpectedly on Sept. 28. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the marina was dangerously out of compliance with the National Electrical Code, which governs electrical wiring standards nationwide, according to a preliminary report by an independent electrician hired to review the marina’s wiring system.
Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country
A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
Student Carries Gun To Colorado Springs Elementary School
On Tuesday, a youngster in the Colorado Springs region allegedly carried a firearm to a primary school. Evans Elementary, located in the Cimarron Hills community to the east of Colorado Springs, was the scene of the event. Our address is 1675 Winnebago Road, which is also the address of our school. David Nancarrow, principal of the school and director of communications for District 49, put out the following statement:
Man from Colorado Springs helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A local man from Colorado Springs, Noah Lynn, is currently helping in Florida after the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "He is a proud graduate of Palmer High School and as it got closer to graduation, he applied for and received the Daniels scholarship," Noah's mom Sheree Lynn said.
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office discontinues program that allows people to work post-arrest
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The work release program in El Paso County is no more. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the costs to run the program have outweighed the need by arrestees at the El Paso County Jail. According to the Sheriff's Office website, the mission of the program is, "to The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office discontinues program that allows people to work post-arrest appeared first on KRDO.
Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo, roadway back open
UPDATE: TUESDAY 10/4/2022 5:26 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — East 4th Street at the Hwy 50 bypass is back open, according to PPD. ORIGINAL STORY: Serious crash closes 4th Street at Hwy 50 in Pueblo TUESDAY 10/4/2022 4:58 p.m. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is responding to a serious traffic crash on East 4th Street at […]
Fiery rollover north of Pueblo causes delays on northbound I-25
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 19-year-old was able to escape a burning vehicle after flipping their car on the interstate Wednesday morning. State Patrol says the driver was traveling north between Pueblo and Colorado Springs when they lost control and rolled their pickup. The truck burst into flames after crashing, but the teen was able to climb out, only suffering moderate injuries.
Neighbor recalls hearing the fatal crash in Pueblo West that resulted in the death of a young teen
PUEBLO, COLO. (KRDO)-- According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call at about 8:16 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a traffic accident on Avenida del oro and West Camino Pablo Drive in Pueblo West. Deputies learned there were two vehicles involved. One of the cars did roll over. Officers said the 17-year-old driver, Christopher Cole Compton, was in the car that rolled over. Compton was ejected and died on scene. According to officers, no other injuries were reported.
Squatters take over a Colorado home; now, the owner is in a homeless shelter
B. Lin found herself homeless after her good intentions squared off against bad people. The clash led to squatters illegally occupying and trashing her once-nice home in a middle-class neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs. And for more than three months, Lin has been seesawing between living in her car and...
Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo
PUEBLO CO., Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reporting I-25 north of Pueblo has reopened after an early morning crash. The crash happened between the Purcell Blvd. exit and the Pinon exit. Slow downs through the area during the morning commute were upwards of 21 minutes, according to Google. CDOT The post Crash slows down morning commute on northbound I-25 between Colorado Springs, Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
A triple-dip La Niña winter: what it means for Colorado
For a rare third year in a row, a La Niña weather pattern is set to take hold of Colorado this winter.
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Help police locate missing 13-year-old boy in Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy. Israel Middlemiss is described with black hair and blue eyes. He is 5’05” and 150 pounds. He was wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans with a blue duffle bag. Middlemiss was last […]
Colorado Springs ranked No. 1 in country where homeowners stay put the shortest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs was ranked number one in the country where homeowners stay put the shortest. According to a new report by Realtor.com, Colorado Springs ranked No. 1; followed by Greenville, South Carolina, ranked No. 2; and Indianapolis, Indiana, and Knoxville, Tennessee, tied for the third and fourth ranking.
Officer finds more than 300 fentanyl pills after investigation into suspicious vehicle
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said an officer arrested two people after discovering hundreds of fentanyl pills inside a vehicle on South Academy Boulevard. According to CSPD on Wednesday, Oct. 5, an officer was in the 300 block of S. Academy Blvd., which is near the intersection of Airport Road, for […]
Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a deadly shooting involving Pueblo Co. Sheriff's deputies in Colorado City. Deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at a home on Santa Fe Dr. around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the deputies encountered an armed suspect, and shots The post Burglary suspect dies following shooting involving Pueblo Co. deputies appeared first on KRDO.
