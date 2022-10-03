Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Gives Update On Why Paul Wight Has Not Regularly Traveled With AEW
AEW has acquired a number of big names over the last three years and one of those includes "The Big Show" Paul Wight. A former WWE world champion, Wight joined AEW in February 2021, signing on to join the commentary team for "AEW Dark: Elevation." While he's only competed in four matches for the All Elite brand, Wight's absence from the commentary booth on Monday nights has been noticeable. While speaking to Robbie Fox of "My Mom's Basement," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Wight has not been traveling because he is hurt. Wight's status came up as Khan discussed the possibility of seeing more intellectual properties arrive in AEW, such as Captain Insano.
wrestlinginc.com
Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya
Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Accidentally Told WWE Commentator They Were Being Fired On Monday
Early this week, Jimmy Smith had a pretty clear indication that his future in WWE was short, and it was due to a slip-up by Triple H. "He screwed up and told me," Smith revealed on "MMA on Sirius." "He didn't mean to." Smith was sitting in the production meeting...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Says Top WWE Star Will Have To Kill Her For SmackDown Women's Title
Liv Morgan wants the world to know that she's ready to get extreme this Saturday night. Morgan is set to put her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. This will be an Extreme Rules Match, the only one currently scheduled for the card. Ahead of the big championship match, Morgan appeared on the "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" podcast and said that Rousey will need to do something drastic in order to get the "SmackDown" Women's Championship off of her.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Teases Roddy Piper Tribute
When Ronda Rousey made her debut in the WWE back in 2018, it was "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's son who bestowed the UFC star with his father's famed leather jacket and told her to wear it out to the ring. Now, it appears Rousey may soon be returning the favor with...
wrestlinginc.com
Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family
The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (10/7): Extreme Rules Go-Home Show, Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Come Face-To-Face
The season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" will take place tonight at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, just 24 hours before the Extreme Rules premium live event. There will likely be a different feel to tonight's show, as it has already been confirmed that Wade Barrett will be joining Michael Cole at the announce desk, following a reshuffle involving WWE's commentary teams. Furthermore, adding some major star power to tonight's episode, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger for Crown Jewel, Logan Paul, will come face-to-face. The pair were last in the same building together at a special press conference in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, confirming their one-on-one World Championship bout for the Saudi Arabian premium live event next month, as the YouTuber got under the skin of The Head of the Table to kick-start the build to their unique encounter.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Status Of Former WWE Star Sarah Logan
Sarah Logan is reportedly set to return to WWE as the manager of The Viking Raiders. On the season premiere of "SmackDown," a vignette aired hyping the return of Erik & Ivar, who have been away from the ring since their win over The New Day in a Vikings Rule Match on September 2 (the match was taped on August 26). During that match, Erik suffered a foot injury, as confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage WWE SmackDown News Regarding Matt Riddle
Ahead of WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules on Saturday, "SmackDown" will be held tonight in Worchester, MA. Headlined by a Clash At The Castle rematch between Sheamus and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship a day before their Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, "SmackDown" is set to feature a few surprises.
wrestlinginc.com
Former 'WWE Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Passes Away
Sad news out of the wrestling world, as it has been reported that "WWE Tough Enough" season six winner Sara Lee has passed away. According to Facebook posts by Lee's family, Sara died on October 5 at the age of 30. Married to former WWE Superstar Westin Blake (formerly known as Wesley Blake), Lee leaves behind three children: a daughter, Piper, 5, a son, Brady, 3, and another son born last summer. No cause of death has been reported, and the family has requested privacy in their mourning.
wrestlinginc.com
Inside Charlotte Flair's First Marriage To Riki Paul Johnson
Many wrestling fans are aware that Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade el Idolo were married back in May of this year, with a ceremony that took place in Andrade's home country of Mexico. What might not be so widely known is the fact that this union is actually Flair's third marriage. The WWE Superstar's first marriage was to a man named Riki Paul Johnson, whom she opened up about in "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte," the joint biography she co-wrote with her father, Ric Flair, and Brian Shields.
wrestlinginc.com
Corey Graves' Brother And Top Lucha Rudo Signs With MLW
It turns out that WWE announcer Corey Graves isn't the only wrestler in his family. He has a brother who's a pretty accomplished grappler in his own right, and now said brother has earned himself a deal with a televised US wrestling promotion. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that MLW has reached a deal with Sam Adonis. No details on the terms of the contract were revealed. Adonis, who is the younger brother of Graves, hasn't publicly commented on reports of his signing at this time.
Bray Wyatt Makes Long-Awaited Return at Extreme Rules
The star was released in July 2021, but his exciting reintroduction Saturday adds more intrigue and anticipation to WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Does Not Think Top WWE Heel Gets Enough Credit
An effective finisher is one of the easiest ways a WWE star can get over, but it isn't always enough. During a stream on her YouTube channel, the self-proclaimed Baddest Woman on the Planet and number one contender for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey, named one WWE performer she doesn't think gets sufficient recognition for what he does in the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On Saraya's In-Ring Future
If it wasn't already clear based on the latest episode of "Dynamite," it looks like AEW's latest signing is well on her way to getting back in the ring. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Saraya has been medically cleared to compete. This news comes after weeks of speculation as to whether or not the formerly-retired wrestler would be able to get physical in AEW, or if she might serve instead in some kind of general manager role.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Recalls Interesting Request Vince McMahon Made Of Him
Tony Schiavone likes a good soup strainer. Schiavone recently did a Q & A for AdFreeShows where he discussed his tenure in WWE (then WWF) from 1989 – 1990. Schiavone said that then WWE head honcho Vince McMahon didn't want any aspect of Schiavone's Jim Crockett Promotions identity. "Vince wanted me to shave my mustache," Schiavone recalled. "He said 'I'm going to ask you something if you don't mind doing it,' and this is back in the day when Vince would ask you to do something instead of telling you to do something."
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Balor Knew Former Training Partner Would Become WWE Superstar
Every wrestler is trained by someone, even future WWE megastars, Finn Balor had a hand in training Becky Lynch, and during an appearance on "SHAK Wrestling," the two-time Intercontinental Champion recalled knowing from the beginning how far Lynch could go. "Becky was someone who we trained together and someone, from...
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star To Kenny Omega: 'See You Soon'
WWE star Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed, looks poised to compete against video game rival Kenny Omega in the upcoming "Street Fighter 6." Though the latest installment in the long-running franchise isn't set to release until sometime next year, it appears that Woods has access to an early demo of the game. The G4 host took to Twitter to lay out the challenge, telling Omega, "See you soon."
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Pays Tribute To WWE HOFer On What Would Have Been 87th Birthday
On this day 87 years ago, Bruno Sammartino was born, a man who would go on to have one of the most legendary careers in professional wrestling history, setting impressive records that may never be shattered. Sammartino, who helped sell out Madison Square Garden for WWE many times, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by Larry Zbyszko, a man with whom Sammartino once had a massive rivalry in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
