ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Gives Update On Why Paul Wight Has Not Regularly Traveled With AEW

AEW has acquired a number of big names over the last three years and one of those includes "The Big Show" Paul Wight. A former WWE world champion, Wight joined AEW in February 2021, signing on to join the commentary team for "AEW Dark: Elevation." While he's only competed in four matches for the All Elite brand, Wight's absence from the commentary booth on Monday nights has been noticeable. While speaking to Robbie Fox of "My Mom's Basement," AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that Wight has not been traveling because he is hurt. Wight's status came up as Khan discussed the possibility of seeing more intellectual properties arrive in AEW, such as Captain Insano.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya

Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Says Top WWE Star Will Have To Kill Her For SmackDown Women's Title

Liv Morgan wants the world to know that she's ready to get extreme this Saturday night. Morgan is set to put her "SmackDown" Women's Championship on the line against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. This will be an Extreme Rules Match, the only one currently scheduled for the card. Ahead of the big championship match, Morgan appeared on the "Bleav in Pro Wrestling" podcast and said that Rousey will need to do something drastic in order to get the "SmackDown" Women's Championship off of her.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Austin Theory
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Drew Mcintyre
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Teases Roddy Piper Tribute

When Ronda Rousey made her debut in the WWE back in 2018, it was "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's son who bestowed the UFC star with his father's famed leather jacket and told her to wear it out to the ring. Now, it appears Rousey may soon be returning the favor with...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Julia Hart Engaged To Member Of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family

The Nightmare Factory isn't just making wrestlers, it's apparently making matches of a different sort. House of Black's Julia Hart was on the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, and had to correct one of the hosts for referring to Lee Johnson as her "boyfriend" during the interview. "I should correct you, we are engaged," Hart said to the joy of everyone on the show.
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Preview (10/7): Extreme Rules Go-Home Show, Roman Reigns And Logan Paul Come Face-To-Face

The season premiere of "WWE SmackDown" will take place tonight at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, just 24 hours before the Extreme Rules premium live event. There will likely be a different feel to tonight's show, as it has already been confirmed that Wade Barrett will be joining Michael Cole at the announce desk, following a reshuffle involving WWE's commentary teams. Furthermore, adding some major star power to tonight's episode, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger for Crown Jewel, Logan Paul, will come face-to-face. The pair were last in the same building together at a special press conference in Las Vegas a few weeks ago, confirming their one-on-one World Championship bout for the Saudi Arabian premium live event next month, as the YouTuber got under the skin of The Head of the Table to kick-start the build to their unique encounter.
WORCESTER, MA
wrestlinginc.com

Major Update On Status Of Former WWE Star Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan is reportedly set to return to WWE as the manager of The Viking Raiders. On the season premiere of "SmackDown," a vignette aired hyping the return of Erik & Ivar, who have been away from the ring since their win over The New Day in a Vikings Rule Match on September 2 (the match was taped on August 26). During that match, Erik suffered a foot injury, as confirmed by Michael Cole on commentary.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Espn#Rampage#Combat#Wrestlenomics
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage WWE SmackDown News Regarding Matt Riddle

Ahead of WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules on Saturday, "SmackDown" will be held tonight in Worchester, MA. Headlined by a Clash At The Castle rematch between Sheamus and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship a day before their Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, "SmackDown" is set to feature a few surprises.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former 'WWE Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee Passes Away

Sad news out of the wrestling world, as it has been reported that "WWE Tough Enough" season six winner Sara Lee has passed away. According to Facebook posts by Lee's family, Sara died on October 5 at the age of 30. Married to former WWE Superstar Westin Blake (formerly known as Wesley Blake), Lee leaves behind three children: a daughter, Piper, 5, a son, Brady, 3, and another son born last summer. No cause of death has been reported, and the family has requested privacy in their mourning.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Inside Charlotte Flair's First Marriage To Riki Paul Johnson

Many wrestling fans are aware that Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade el Idolo were married back in May of this year, with a ceremony that took place in Andrade's home country of Mexico. What might not be so widely known is the fact that this union is actually Flair's third marriage. The WWE Superstar's first marriage was to a man named Riki Paul Johnson, whom she opened up about in "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte," the joint biography she co-wrote with her father, Ric Flair, and Brian Shields.
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

Corey Graves' Brother And Top Lucha Rudo Signs With MLW

It turns out that WWE announcer Corey Graves isn't the only wrestler in his family. He has a brother who's a pretty accomplished grappler in his own right, and now said brother has earned himself a deal with a televised US wrestling promotion. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that MLW has reached a deal with Sam Adonis. No details on the terms of the contract were revealed. Adonis, who is the younger brother of Graves, hasn't publicly commented on reports of his signing at this time.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Does Not Think Top WWE Heel Gets Enough Credit

An effective finisher is one of the easiest ways a WWE star can get over, but it isn't always enough. During a stream on her YouTube channel, the self-proclaimed Baddest Woman on the Planet and number one contender for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey, named one WWE performer she doesn't think gets sufficient recognition for what he does in the ring.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Becomes New SmackDown Women's Champion At Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey is the new "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Rousey defeated Liv Morgan to become the new champion at Extreme Rules. It's interesting to note that their match was the only Extreme Rules Match scheduled for tonight's card. This is Rousey's second title reign. Her first title reign as the "SmackDown"...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Backstage Update On Saraya's In-Ring Future

If it wasn't already clear based on the latest episode of "Dynamite," it looks like AEW's latest signing is well on her way to getting back in the ring. According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Saraya has been medically cleared to compete. This news comes after weeks of speculation as to whether or not the formerly-retired wrestler would be able to get physical in AEW, or if she might serve instead in some kind of general manager role.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Schiavone Recalls Interesting Request Vince McMahon Made Of Him

Tony Schiavone likes a good soup strainer. Schiavone recently did a Q & A for AdFreeShows where he discussed his tenure in WWE (then WWF) from 1989 – 1990. Schiavone said that then WWE head honcho Vince McMahon didn't want any aspect of Schiavone's Jim Crockett Promotions identity. "Vince wanted me to shave my mustache," Schiavone recalled. "He said 'I'm going to ask you something if you don't mind doing it,' and this is back in the day when Vince would ask you to do something instead of telling you to do something."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Finn Balor Knew Former Training Partner Would Become WWE Superstar

Every wrestler is trained by someone, even future WWE megastars, Finn Balor had a hand in training Becky Lynch, and during an appearance on "SHAK Wrestling," the two-time Intercontinental Champion recalled knowing from the beginning how far Lynch could go. "Becky was someone who we trained together and someone, from...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Star To Kenny Omega: 'See You Soon'

WWE star Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed, looks poised to compete against video game rival Kenny Omega in the upcoming "Street Fighter 6." Though the latest installment in the long-running franchise isn't set to release until sometime next year, it appears that Woods has access to an early demo of the game. The G4 host took to Twitter to lay out the challenge, telling Omega, "See you soon."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Pays Tribute To WWE HOFer On What Would Have Been 87th Birthday

On this day 87 years ago, Bruno Sammartino was born, a man who would go on to have one of the most legendary careers in professional wrestling history, setting impressive records that may never be shattered. Sammartino, who helped sell out Madison Square Garden for WWE many times, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 by Larry Zbyszko, a man with whom Sammartino once had a massive rivalry in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy