911 | No serious injuries as scooter rider reportedly slashes tires and driver in E Olive Way road rage incident

Two teens shot, wounded in Pioneer Square crime ‘hot spot’
SEATTLE — Two teenagers were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting in a Pioneer Square crime “hot spot” on Wednesday night. At 11:30 p.m., Seattle police officers were called to Second Avenue and Yesler Way for a shooting that happened in an alley behind a bus shelter.
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly pulled gun on store employee
An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly pulling out a gun on a store employee with whom he had a verbal argument. Calvert Raub Anderson Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault while armed with a firearm by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26.
q13fox.com
Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent
KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
KOMO News
Kent man arrested for allegedly killing his wife while child was inside their home
KENT, Wash. — Kent police say a 52-year-old man is in custody after he reportedly stabbed and killed his wife inside their home early Thursday morning. Police said a child was also in the home at the time, they were found safe and uninjured. Family members called police to...
q13fox.com
Suspected burglar uses stolen pickup truck to ram through 3 Federal Way businesses
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A brazen thief used their pickup truck to break into three businesses located in the Federal Way Business Park plaza. Investigators with the Federal Way Police Department are looking for the suspect that caused several thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items. Detectives believe all three cases are connected.
KOMO News
Police searching for suspects who backed car into Tacoma smoke and beer shop
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who backed a car into a business in Tacoma on Tuesday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were responding to a 911 call when they saw the vehicle crash into Skyway Smoke Cigar and Beer on South Oakes Street around 6:23 a.m.
thejoltnews.com
Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
wa.gov
Detectives Seeking Witnesses To A Three Car Felony Hit And Run
King County: At approximately 4:30 am yesterday, October 3, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received 9-1-1 calls reporting a serious collision SB I-5 near the Boeing Access Road. Once troopers arrived they found a Toyota Prius and Camry with heavy damage blocking a couple lanes of the mainline of...
Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges
Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
KOMO News
Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire
SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
Police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash from Auburn home
Auburn police seized several guns, thousands of pills and other drugs, and about $7,000 in cash after searching a residence in south Auburn earlier this week, the police department announced. According to the Auburn Police Department, detectives established probable cause to search the home this week after a “lengthy investigation.”...
q13fox.com
Seattle Police launch emphasis patrols in U District following recent gun violence
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are launching emphasis patrols in the University District after recent gun violence incidents. According to authorities, officers were called to at least four shooting incidents from late September to early October. No arrests have been made in any of these cases. Most recently, four students were...
Man who ran over 68-year-old in Spanaway Jack in the Box drive-through sentenced for murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Christian Dressel, the 23-year-old man whom police say ran over a stranger in a Spanaway drive-through in February, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Dressel appeared in court today for his sentencing along with the family of the man he has been convicted of killing, David Brown.
‘This shouldn’t even have happened’: Family reacts to arrest of man connected to human remains case
Seattle police have arrested a man in connection with the remains found near the University of Washington in June. Family members of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson say they have mixed emotions after speaking with detectives on the case — they are sad Nelson is no longer here, but they are happy to see progress has been made in the case.
Three 16-year-olds arrested after Spanaway armed carjacking, chase
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teenagers were arrested after an armed carjacking and two police chases in Spanaway. Pierce County deputies were called to the 8700 block of 196th Street Court East at 7:30 p.m. on Friday where the 50-year-old victim told investigators that she was getting home from picking up takeout food when she noticed a car was behind her.
Chronicle
Teens Arrested in Pierce County After Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint in Her Driveway
Three teenagers were arrested Friday night near South Hill who Pierce County deputies suspect ambushed a 50-year-old woman in the driveway of her home and stole her vehicle at gunpoint, according to the Sheriff's Department. In two different vehicles, the suspects led deputies on a chase from a nearby gas...
One critically injured after collision with train in Kent
A person was critically injured after a collision with a train on Sunday in Kent. At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, medics with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority responded to a report of a car that was hit by a train. According to the Seattle Times, there was one person...
Man suspected of stealing bike from REI worth $2,400 arrested in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man suspected of stealing a bike worth $2,400 was arrested by Bellevue police on Tuesday. On Sept. 27, Bellevue officers were conducting an emphasis patrol for speeding on Coal Creek Parkway. During the two-hour operation, 36 drivers were cited for speeding, using a cellphone while...
Police arrest man who stole tools, opened fire on workers at Crown Hill construction site
SEATTLE — A man who reportedly opened fire on a group of construction workers at a job site in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood last month has been arrested, according to the Seattle Police Department. According to police, the incident occurred on Sept. 26 when workers attempted to confront...
