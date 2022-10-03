ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

911 | No serious injuries as scooter rider reportedly slashes tires and driver in E Olive Way road rage incident

By jseattle
capitolhillseattle.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thejoltnews.com

Two felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly pulled gun on store employee

An Olympia man was charged with two felonies after allegedly pulling out a gun on a store employee with whom he had a verbal argument. Calvert Raub Anderson Jr., 39, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree assault while armed with a firearm by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Husband arrested after wife found dead with apparent stab wounds in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A husband was arrested on Thursday after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times, killing her inside their home in Kent. A child found inside the home is safe and unharmed, authorities say. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), someone called 911 at around 12:31 a.m. to...
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest

Suspect allegedly shoots, robs victim at Tacoma ATM

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Wednesday, October 5. Tacoma Police are now releasing information about a robbery that happened a month ago. On Aug. 17, at 4:40 p.m., a suspect robbed a victim at gunpoint in the Wells Fargo ATM drive-thru at 5245 Pacific Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
thejoltnews.com

Sheriff deputies seeking alleged armed robber

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling on the public to help identify an alleged armed robber. A TCSO bulletin states that a man with a firearm robbed an AM/PM store on the 10000 block of Martin Way E on Monday, Oct. 3. The individual was seen driving...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tires#911#Road Rage#Jseattle#Spd#Seattle Fire#Dodge
wa.gov

Detectives Seeking Witnesses To A Three Car Felony Hit And Run

King County: At approximately 4:30 am yesterday, October 3, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received 9-1-1 calls reporting a serious collision SB I-5 near the Boeing Access Road. Once troopers arrived they found a Toyota Prius and Camry with heavy damage blocking a couple lanes of the mainline of...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges

Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
KOMO News

Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash from Auburn home

Auburn police seized several guns, thousands of pills and other drugs, and about $7,000 in cash after searching a residence in south Auburn earlier this week, the police department announced. According to the Auburn Police Department, detectives established probable cause to search the home this week after a “lengthy investigation.”...
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KIRO 7 Seattle

Three 16-year-olds arrested after Spanaway armed carjacking, chase

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Three teenagers were arrested after an armed carjacking and two police chases in Spanaway. Pierce County deputies were called to the 8700 block of 196th Street Court East at 7:30 p.m. on Friday where the 50-year-old victim told investigators that she was getting home from picking up takeout food when she noticed a car was behind her.
SPANAWAY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy