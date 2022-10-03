BOSTON -- A student was shot near Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday morning. Police said the call came in around 9:35 a.m. The 17-year-old boy was found outside on school grounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.A suspect, another 17-year-old boy who attended Burke High, has been arrested said Police Superintendent Felipe Colon. A gun was found by officers nearby. The teen is facing weapons and assault charges. "Obviously this is not the way we ever want to start a school day," said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. "We are together collectively concerned...

