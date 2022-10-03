Read full article on original website
Natale Cosenza awarded $8M after jury finds that Worcester detective fabricated evidence in conviction
A former Worcester man was awarded $8 million after a federal jury found Worcester police fabricated evidence that led to a wrongful conviction and 16 years of prison time. A federal jury awarded Natale Cosenza $8 million on Friday, Sept. 30, following a five-day trial in Worcester federal court.
N.H. man pleads guilty in connection with missing 5-year-old boy found dead in shallow grave
CONCORD, N.H. (TCD) -- A man will spend at least two decades in prison for his role in the disappearance and death of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in Massachusetts. WMUR-TV reports Joseph Stapf pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 29, to manslaughter, second-degree assault, falsifying...
Boston Globe
Man convicted in 2013 murder of South Boston woman asks federal judge to toss conviction, release him
“In pursuing a defense of lack of criminal responsibility, [Alemany’s] attorneys violated his right to choose whether to admit guilt for the charged offenses.”. A man serving a life sentence for the 2013 stabbing death of a South Boston woman is asking a federal judge to toss out his conviction and release him from prison because, he claims, his trial attorneys pursued an insanity defense without his consent, according to documents filed Monday in the US District Court for Massachusetts.
New charges filed against boyfriend of man killed in Millbury
MILLBURY – New charges have been filed against a Millbury man, suspected in his boyfriend's death on Saturday. Kevin Donnellan is now charged with assault with intent to murder. Prosecutors say Donnellan called 911 on Saturday afternoon. When officers arrived at the home on Millbury Avenue, they found Ryan Anderson dead in the basement. Donnellan told police the two had been fighting and he slashed Anderson in the neck. Police said Donnellan had cuts on his neck and arms. He is now being held without bail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mass. man accused of killing mother and setting her body on fire found dead in jail cell
TRURO, Mass. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man accused of killing his mother and setting her body on fire was found dead in his jail cell. According to a press release from the Truro Police Department, on Friday, Sept. 30, at approximately 9:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a request for a well-being check and a separate report of a fire. At the scene, authorities reportedly saw a fire on the front lawn along with Adam Howe outside the home.
1 student shot, another arrested outside Burke High School in Dorchester
BOSTON -- A student was shot near Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday morning. Police said the call came in around 9:35 a.m. The 17-year-old boy was found outside on school grounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.A suspect, another 17-year-old boy who attended Burke High, has been arrested said Police Superintendent Felipe Colon. A gun was found by officers nearby. The teen is facing weapons and assault charges. "Obviously this is not the way we ever want to start a school day," said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. "We are together collectively concerned...
Case against tenants of collapsed Worcester apartment not dismissed, allowing time for counterclaims
A judge on Tuesday said she would not dismiss a case the landlords of a Worcester apartment building that was condemned brought against their tenants, giving the tenants time to answer the suit against them and file counterclaims. Worcester Housing Court Judge Diana Horan said once the court determines which...
