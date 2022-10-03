Read full article on original website
harold redepenning
3d ago
Seems that many people should question their ability to make rational decisions in the justice community. You are now directly responsible for a death stemming from your failures.
WISDOM OVER IGNORANCE
3d ago
Blessed Be Her Journey 🌅 This is what happens when the so called TRAP ( justice system) goes WRONG. Instead of locking him up the first time, they let him go, so he could do WORSE THAN HE DID. A young woman paid for it with her life. STOP LETTING THEM GO IN THE FIRST PLACE. TEACH THEM THE LESSON THE FIRST TIME. SAD THE WAY THIS SO CALLED JUSTICE SYSTEM WORKS. IT SHOULD BE CALLED ENTRAPMENT SYSTEM.
911 caller claims shooting was self-defense; mom of victim says it was a set up
A 911 caller said they shot and killed an 18-year-old in self-defense after they tried to rob him at a Fairfield hotel. The victim's mom says it was a set up.
Fox 19
Testimony continues in West Chester quadruple murder
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -Testimony continued Friday in the capital murder trial of a man accused of killing his wife, her parents, and her aunt in Butler County. Gurpreet Singh, 40, is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his mother-in-law, Parmjit Kaur, 62; his father-in-law, Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 59, and his wife’s aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58, at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on Wyndtree Drive on April 28, 2019.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Police: 1 dead in Bond Hill double shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just before 10:33 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
Fox 19
Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
Teen charged in hit and run death of UC student also hit deputy year prior
“October 15th, 2021. That date, I'm not going to forget. I can assure you my family won't forget. Still haunts me to this day,” said Boone County deputy Lt. Chris Hall.
WKRC
Woman struck, killed on I-275 in Clermont County identified
BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash on I-275 NB in Clermont County. OSP says that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Bobbie Jo Becklehymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle stopped working. Beckelhymer put on her hazards and stepped out of the vehicle when she and her car were struck by a van and then she was struck by a semi-tractor trailer combination.
Fox 19
Why are postal thefts increasing? Head of postal police says the USPS has itself to blame
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The national president of the Postal Police Officers Association says mail theft and check fraud is reaching epidemic-proportions. The Tri-State has seen its share, whether a check theft in Lockland or a master “arrow” key stolen in Covington or a forgery scheme busted in Madeira.
Police identify victim in double shooting at Bond Hill Cafe, 1 hospitalized
CPD Capt. Brian Norris said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of California Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in or around Bond Hill Cafe.
eaglecountryonline.com
NKY Car Dealer Indicted on Human Trafficking, Drug Possession Charges
An arrest was made on Wednesday. Jason Marley. Photo by the Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Boone County, Ky.) – A northern Kentucky car dealership owner has been indicted for human trafficking, forgery and drug possession. Jason Marley, 51, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of Human...
Fox 19
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
18-year-old found found fatally shot at Butler County hotel, death ruled homicide
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Butler County hotel, our news partners at WCPO reported. Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, WCPO reported. When they arrived,...
Fox 19
Shooting at Fairfield hotel leaves 18-year-old dead
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a homicide. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to the Butler County’s Coroner Office. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor...
WLWT 5
Body cam shows dramatic scene after Lebanon woman allegedly caused dogs to attack child
LEBANON, Ohio — A 6-year-old had two emergency surgeries after two large dogs mauled her after the owner allegedly ordered them to attack. According to court documents, on Aug. 25, Cassie Thierauf used her dogs as weapons against the child. The Lebanon Police Department released body camera footage Thursday...
Fox 19
1 dead in Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 48-year-old man is dead in a Fayette County crash that left a Butler County man and his passenger with minor injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 62 north of State Route 753, troopers...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Pike County Trial: BCI agents tell jury about evidence from Wagner trailers
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Evidence that state investigators found during a May 2017 search of another property linked to the Wagner family will be presented when George Wagner IV’s murder trial resumes at 9 a.m. Friday. Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation testified Thursday about hundreds of...
Fox 19
Pedestrian fatally struck on U.S. 50 in Aurora
AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says the 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around 6 a.m. when he struck the 39-year-old victim.
Fox 19
Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
Autopsy: FBI break-in suspect shot 5 times
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Autopsy results have been released for the man who attempted to break into the Cincinnati FBI office in August. On August 11, 42-year-old Ricky Walter Schiffer attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the Cincinnati Division of the FBI. FBI agents responded to the alarm and Schiffer fled the […]
