Cincinnati, OH

harold redepenning
3d ago

Seems that many people should question their ability to make rational decisions in the justice community. You are now directly responsible for a death stemming from your failures.

WISDOM OVER IGNORANCE
3d ago

Blessed Be Her Journey 🌅 This is what happens when the so called TRAP ( justice system) goes WRONG. Instead of locking him up the first time, they let him go, so he could do WORSE THAN HE DID. A young woman paid for it with her life. STOP LETTING THEM GO IN THE FIRST PLACE. TEACH THEM THE LESSON THE FIRST TIME. SAD THE WAY THIS SO CALLED JUSTICE SYSTEM WORKS. IT SHOULD BE CALLED ENTRAPMENT SYSTEM.

Fox 19

Testimony continues in West Chester quadruple murder

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -Testimony continued Friday in the capital murder trial of a man accused of killing his wife, her parents, and her aunt in Butler County. Gurpreet Singh, 40, is accused of killing his wife, Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his mother-in-law, Parmjit Kaur, 62; his father-in-law, Hakiakat Singh Pannag, 59, and his wife’s aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58, at the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on Wyndtree Drive on April 28, 2019.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Police: 1 dead in Bond Hill double shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just before 10:33 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman struck, killed on I-275 in Clermont County identified

BATAVIA, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after a crash on I-275 NB in Clermont County. OSP says that the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Bobbie Jo Becklehymer, 43, of Moscow, was driving in the middle lane when the vehicle stopped working. Beckelhymer put on her hazards and stepped out of the vehicle when she and her car were struck by a van and then she was struck by a semi-tractor trailer combination.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

NKY Car Dealer Indicted on Human Trafficking, Drug Possession Charges

An arrest was made on Wednesday. Jason Marley. Photo by the Boone County Sheriff's Office. (Boone County, Ky.) – A northern Kentucky car dealership owner has been indicted for human trafficking, forgery and drug possession. Jason Marley, 51, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of Human...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Shooting at Fairfield hotel leaves 18-year-old dead

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - An 18-year-old has been identified as the victim of a homicide. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton, 18, of Cincinnati, died from a gunshot wound on Sunday, according to the Butler County’s Coroner Office. The Fairfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

1 dead in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 48-year-old man is dead in a Fayette County crash that left a Butler County man and his passenger with minor injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 62 north of State Route 753, troopers...
Fox 19

Pedestrian fatally struck on U.S. 50 in Aurora

AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says the 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around 6 a.m. when he struck the 39-year-old victim.
AURORA, IN
Fox 19

Teen charged with hitting 2 UC students, killing 1, will remain locked up

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WHIO) - A 17-year-old male who was charged with hitting two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students, killing one of them, in a crosswalk near campus and then taking off will remain locked up at Hamilton County’s juvenile detention facility, a magistrate ruled Monday. The teen, whose name was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Autopsy: FBI break-in suspect shot 5 times

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Autopsy results have been released for the man who attempted to break into the Cincinnati FBI office in August. On August 11, 42-year-old Ricky Walter Schiffer attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the Cincinnati Division of the FBI.  FBI agents responded to the alarm and Schiffer fled the […]
CINCINNATI, OH

