brownsnation.com

Browns Insider Reveals Latest On Jadeveon Clowney

The Cleveland Browns got a boost on defense after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team via a one-year, $11 million contract. After all, who would say no to a player that had nine sacks the previous season?. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury that still makes him questionable...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

NFL 'Noles: TNF Results for Colts' victory over Broncos

Week 5 of the NFL Schedule kicked off with Thursday Night Football. Here is a look at how former Florida State standouts performed in that game and the remainder of the schedule for former Seminoles this weekend:. Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts 12, Denver Broncos 9. Colts: None. Broncos: Cornerback...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

BREAKING: Wesley Yates talks about his decision to become a Husky

Wesley Yates, the No. 2 shooting guard nationally for the 2023 recruiting class, verbally committed to Washington Wednesday morning. He announced the decision on his Instagram account. Wesley, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Beaumont, Tex., who also happens to be a cousin of current UW Assistant Coach Quincy Pondexter, took...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

The legend of Georgia true freshman Malaki Starks only continues to grow

The legend of Malaki Starks started early in Jefferson, Georgia. There are stories of his exploits in pee-wee football, like the time he ran 20 yards the wrong way before righting himself to run another 80 for a touchdown. In eighth grade, Starks moonlighted as a defensive end. On one play, the opponent ran a toss to the opposite side. Starks got off his block, crossed over the defensive line and made the tackle – in the backfield. As a high school player, Starks played both ways as a quarterback and a defensive back. Injuries cost him most of his freshman and senior seasons, but his head coach at Jefferson High School, Gene Cathcart, contends Starks' impact is immeasurable.
JEFFERSON, GA
247Sports

Nick Saban opens up about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's acclimation to offense amid Bryce Young injury

With Heisman candidate Bryce Young day-to-day with a shoulder injury, top-ranked Alabama could field a different starting quarterback in Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced Young in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 win at Arkansas last week and completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Milroe also showed off his legs, rushing for 91 yards and another score.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Justin Harrington Post-Practice Q&A: Texas Week

Norman, Okla. - Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners make their second consecutive trip to the DFW Metroplex this Saturday, this time to face their arch-rival, the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry. This comes on the heels of last Saturday’s embarrassing blowout loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Duke Football uniform reveal throws back to Mean Joe Greene Coke Commercial

Duke Football's uniform reveals this season have been creative, funny, and sometimes just understated, but this week's takes the cake. In a throwback to a Mean Joe Greene Coca-Cola Classic commercial from the 1970s, the post announcing the Blue Devils will be wearing black pants, white jerseys, and black helmets features captain and ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week Jacob Monk limping up the tunnel leading away from Wallace Wade Stadium with a young fan asking him if he needs any help and then telling him "he's the best ever". The boy offers him a drink of his soda (implied to be a Coke, but obviously not specified for advertising purposes), and Monk obliges before tossing the kid his white jersey, smiling and heading up the stairs.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

