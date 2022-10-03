Read full article on original website
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
brownsnation.com
Browns Insider Reveals Latest On Jadeveon Clowney
The Cleveland Browns got a boost on defense after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team via a one-year, $11 million contract. After all, who would say no to a player that had nine sacks the previous season?. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury that still makes him questionable...
Ross Tucker: Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to absence; Browns should be very disappointed with 2-2 start
Ross Tucker talks about whether Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to his absence against the Falcons, the overall outlook on the 2-2 start, why he still believes the Ravens are the best team in the AFC North, Chargers-Browns and more.
NFL 'Noles: TNF Results for Colts' victory over Broncos
Week 5 of the NFL Schedule kicked off with Thursday Night Football. Here is a look at how former Florida State standouts performed in that game and the remainder of the schedule for former Seminoles this weekend:. Thursday Night Football: Indianapolis Colts 12, Denver Broncos 9. Colts: None. Broncos: Cornerback...
Ohio State coaches update on when injured Buckeyes could return
It has been a rough year when it comes to injuries for Ohio State. While football is a violent sport and injuries are part of the game, the Buckeyes seem to have more players missing time with various ailments, dating back to before the season began, than in other years.
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/6: Greedy Back, Myles Back, But Does Anyone Care?
Autumn is my favorite season. I love the cool chill in the air, the leaves turning… it just feels like football to me. My Buckeyes on Saturday, my beloved Browns on Sunday. It’s the perfect time of year, even if we have to pay for the enjoyment in subsequent months.
Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett and Frank Reich Sound Off Following TNF
Hear from Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett and Frank Reich following the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on TNF.
Four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore updates his recruitment
Four star guard Elijah Moore has had a host of schools come to his open gyms this fall before the start of his junior year. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes is starting to see his recruitment expand and is looking to set up visits.
WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State
Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
FSU WR Johnny Wilson on transfer portal experience: 'Am I really not going to play football again?'
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and running back Treshaun Ward spoke after Wednesday's practice. - Wilson spoke about the transfer portal process for himself, what it has been like to have early-season success at FSU, and more. - Douglas spoke on his body...
247Sports
Cincinnati lands four-star point guard Jizzle James, the son of Edgerrin James
Jizzle James, the No. 64 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to Wes Miller and the Cincinnati Bearcats. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound point guard out of Orlando (Fla.) Olympia is the son of former NFL star Edgerrin James and he chose Cincinnati over his other finalists including LSU and Georgia.
BREAKING: Wesley Yates talks about his decision to become a Husky
Wesley Yates, the No. 2 shooting guard nationally for the 2023 recruiting class, verbally committed to Washington Wednesday morning. He announced the decision on his Instagram account. Wesley, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound prospect from Beaumont, Tex., who also happens to be a cousin of current UW Assistant Coach Quincy Pondexter, took...
Scouting Report and NFL Comp: New four-star Greg Johnson
Minnesota commit Greg Johnson is one of 247Sports' newest four stars. We take a look at his game and why he earned that bump.
The legend of Georgia true freshman Malaki Starks only continues to grow
The legend of Malaki Starks started early in Jefferson, Georgia. There are stories of his exploits in pee-wee football, like the time he ran 20 yards the wrong way before righting himself to run another 80 for a touchdown. In eighth grade, Starks moonlighted as a defensive end. On one play, the opponent ran a toss to the opposite side. Starks got off his block, crossed over the defensive line and made the tackle – in the backfield. As a high school player, Starks played both ways as a quarterback and a defensive back. Injuries cost him most of his freshman and senior seasons, but his head coach at Jefferson High School, Gene Cathcart, contends Starks' impact is immeasurable.
Everything Notre Dame’s Jarrett Patterson Said Ahead of BYU
Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson spoke with the media this week ahead of the matchup with BYU. Here is everything he had to say. On the benefit of the bye week heading into the BYU game. "I think the bye week kind of helped us focus on the things...
Nick Saban opens up about Alabama QB Jalen Milroe's acclimation to offense amid Bryce Young injury
With Heisman candidate Bryce Young day-to-day with a shoulder injury, top-ranked Alabama could field a different starting quarterback in Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe replaced Young in the second quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 49-26 win at Arkansas last week and completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Milroe also showed off his legs, rushing for 91 yards and another score.
Justin Harrington Post-Practice Q&A: Texas Week
Norman, Okla. - Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners make their second consecutive trip to the DFW Metroplex this Saturday, this time to face their arch-rival, the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry. This comes on the heels of last Saturday’s embarrassing blowout loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.
Duke Football uniform reveal throws back to Mean Joe Greene Coke Commercial
Duke Football's uniform reveals this season have been creative, funny, and sometimes just understated, but this week's takes the cake. In a throwback to a Mean Joe Greene Coca-Cola Classic commercial from the 1970s, the post announcing the Blue Devils will be wearing black pants, white jerseys, and black helmets features captain and ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week Jacob Monk limping up the tunnel leading away from Wallace Wade Stadium with a young fan asking him if he needs any help and then telling him "he's the best ever". The boy offers him a drink of his soda (implied to be a Coke, but obviously not specified for advertising purposes), and Monk obliges before tossing the kid his white jersey, smiling and heading up the stairs.
Buckle up: Browns' Jadeveon Clowney has his own wake-up call from Myles Garrett's crash
BEREA ― Myles Garrett's single-car accident Sept. 26 has scared fellow Browns standout defensive end Jadeveon Clowney into buckling up. “I told him, 'Man, you've got me putting my seat belt on in the morning,'” Clowney said Thursday at team headquarters. “Sometimes you're younger, you hop in that car, we just take off...
