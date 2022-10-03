Duke Football's uniform reveals this season have been creative, funny, and sometimes just understated, but this week's takes the cake. In a throwback to a Mean Joe Greene Coca-Cola Classic commercial from the 1970s, the post announcing the Blue Devils will be wearing black pants, white jerseys, and black helmets features captain and ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week Jacob Monk limping up the tunnel leading away from Wallace Wade Stadium with a young fan asking him if he needs any help and then telling him "he's the best ever". The boy offers him a drink of his soda (implied to be a Coke, but obviously not specified for advertising purposes), and Monk obliges before tossing the kid his white jersey, smiling and heading up the stairs.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO