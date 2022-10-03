ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Winner of NBC’s America’s Got Talent Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse in Crossville, TN

Crossville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–For the first time, the season six winner of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., will be headlining a show at Cumberland County Playhouse (221 Tennessee Ave. Crossville, TN) Thursday, October 6th at 7:30 pm. Accompanied by the dynamic Landau Little Big Band, Landau will perform classics from The Great American Songbook and salute the Magic of Motown in an unforgettable night of stories and songs!
CROSSVILLE, TN
Countdown Is On For American Made Music Fest In Jackson Co.

The countdown is on for this year’s American Made Music Fest in Jackson County. Chamber of Commerce Director Hope Vargas said this year attendees can expect equally great acts, and more food truck vendors. “One issue that we did see last year was the long wait times that attendees...
JACKSON COUNTY, TN
Woman of Wilson: Elizabeth Green

Elizabeth Green will celebrate her 90th birthday this month; however, based on her lengthy list of community endeavors, it would be safe to say age hasn’t slowed her down. “God is good,” Green said. To start, Green is the secretary of Immanuel Baptist Church’s Golden Gems, a...
LEBANON, TN
City
Cookeville, TN
Cookeville, TN
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cookeville’s Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series Returns To Depot Museum

The Brown Bag Lunch Concert series returns to Cookeville’s Depot Museum Friday afternoon, featuring country pop artist Ainsley Costello. Cultural Arts Superintendent Chad McDonald said the series started some 20 years ago as a way to attract more people to the downtown area during the lunch hour. “It’s been...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Meet Ben Herron

Ben talks on why he got out of coaching and transitioning into administration. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks visits with Ben Herron, former Upperman football head coach. Ben talks about the timing of why he left coaching at Upperman when he did, how different it was going from being a coach and leading one group of kids to going into administration and leading hundreds of kids, what the future holds as he campaigns for Register of Deeds in Putnam County.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Demolition Of Crawford Hall Added To TTU Master Plan

The demolition of Tennessee Tech’s Crawford Hall has been added to the university’s master plan. The only residential hall on the main quad was to be renovated for classroom space. Planning and Finance Vice-President Claire Stinson said after discussion, it was found that the land would be better used for a new development.
COOKEVILLE, TN
3 New Restaurants Coming to Murfreesboro

Here’s a triple construction update for you today and they’re all restaurants! One of which is in the old Pizza Hut building on Memorial and another one that I’m SUPER excited about!
MURFREESBORO, TN
$10,500+ Shoplifting Case at a Murfreesboro Jewelry Store

(MURFREESBORO, TN) An unknown man allegedly shoplifted to the tune of what many people set aside to spend on a used vehicle. The culprit entered Kay Jewelers on Medical Center Parkway this past month and inquired about two pieces of jewelry. One of the pieces was a gold lion pendant and the second item was a gold chain. Together, the pendant and chain added up to more than $10,500. When the customer tried to pay for the jewelry the first time, the transaction failed to go through.
MURFREESBORO, TN
High School Playbook: How Teams Approach The Bye Week

Stone Memorial and Macon County battle for the top spot in Region 4-AAAA. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Most teams are on bye this week, so we find out how they handle the bye week. Livingston and Cumberland County both search for their first win of the season. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
CROSSVILLE, TN

