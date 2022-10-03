Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn: Coal Miner’s Band lead guitarist reflects on memories with country star
Dave Thornhill told News 2 Lynn was like a sister to him, and he likely spent more time with the star than her own family, performing across the country in sold out shows.
Tennessee Tribune
Winner of NBC’s America’s Got Talent Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse in Crossville, TN
Crossville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–For the first time, the season six winner of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., will be headlining a show at Cumberland County Playhouse (221 Tennessee Ave. Crossville, TN) Thursday, October 6th at 7:30 pm. Accompanied by the dynamic Landau Little Big Band, Landau will perform classics from The Great American Songbook and salute the Magic of Motown in an unforgettable night of stories and songs!
newstalk941.com
Countdown Is On For American Made Music Fest In Jackson Co.
The countdown is on for this year’s American Made Music Fest in Jackson County. Chamber of Commerce Director Hope Vargas said this year attendees can expect equally great acts, and more food truck vendors. “One issue that we did see last year was the long wait times that attendees...
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Elizabeth Green
Elizabeth Green will celebrate her 90th birthday this month; however, based on her lengthy list of community endeavors, it would be safe to say age hasn’t slowed her down. “God is good,” Green said. To start, Green is the secretary of Immanuel Baptist Church’s Golden Gems, a...
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville’s Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series Returns To Depot Museum
The Brown Bag Lunch Concert series returns to Cookeville’s Depot Museum Friday afternoon, featuring country pop artist Ainsley Costello. Cultural Arts Superintendent Chad McDonald said the series started some 20 years ago as a way to attract more people to the downtown area during the lunch hour. “It’s been...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Meet Ben Herron
Ben talks on why he got out of coaching and transitioning into administration. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks visits with Ben Herron, former Upperman football head coach. Ben talks about the timing of why he left coaching at Upperman when he did, how different it was going from being a coach and leading one group of kids to going into administration and leading hundreds of kids, what the future holds as he campaigns for Register of Deeds in Putnam County.
Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash after TN festival
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Musician HARDY has been released from the hospital following a tour bus crash that occurred on his way home from Saturday’s Country Thunder Music Festival in Bristol. According to a social media post by HARDY, the incident occurred after the nighttime show on Saturday, Oct. 1, and all four members on […]
Gallatin woman turns life around after ‘hitting rock bottom’ amid crack-cocaine addiction
Raychel Tomlin of Gallatin turned her life around after suffering from addiction and is now helping those in her community during Substance Abuse Prevention Month.
Reward increased for info in connection with murder of Mya Fuller
The reward for information in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered in Wilson County earlier this year has been increased to $21,000.
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
newstalk941.com
Demolition Of Crawford Hall Added To TTU Master Plan
The demolition of Tennessee Tech’s Crawford Hall has been added to the university’s master plan. The only residential hall on the main quad was to be renovated for classroom space. Planning and Finance Vice-President Claire Stinson said after discussion, it was found that the land would be better used for a new development.
murfreesboro.com
3 New Restaurants Coming to Murfreesboro
Here’s a triple construction update for you today and they’re all restaurants! One of which is in the old Pizza Hut building on Memorial and another one that I’m SUPER excited about!
Graphic describing new hair rule sparks concern among some high school coaches
A graphic shown in at least one TSSAA basketball coach and referee rules meeting depicting Black athletes' hairstyles sparked controversy among some coaches.
wgnsradio.com
$10,500+ Shoplifting Case at a Murfreesboro Jewelry Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) An unknown man allegedly shoplifted to the tune of what many people set aside to spend on a used vehicle. The culprit entered Kay Jewelers on Medical Center Parkway this past month and inquired about two pieces of jewelry. One of the pieces was a gold lion pendant and the second item was a gold chain. Together, the pendant and chain added up to more than $10,500. When the customer tried to pay for the jewelry the first time, the transaction failed to go through.
79-year-old man killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 4:45 a.m.
newstalk941.com
High School Playbook: How Teams Approach The Bye Week
Stone Memorial and Macon County battle for the top spot in Region 4-AAAA. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Most teams are on bye this week, so we find out how they handle the bye week. Livingston and Cumberland County both search for their first win of the season. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. The latest Health Scores for local restaurant's are below...
Hartsville resident found dead following apartment fire
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead following an apartment fire in Trousdale County.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Name of Man Killed in I-24 Accident on Thursday Morning Released by the THP
UPDATE: A 79-year-old Murfreesboro man was killed on I-24 East early Thursday morning in Rutherford County. The wreck occurred about 15-minutes before 5AM at mile-marker 67.8 between Sam Ridley Parkway and Almaville Road (Lee Victory Parkway). According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, James Terry Walker was driving his Jeep Grand...
