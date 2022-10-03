Outdoor Halloween activities for a fun, spooky holiday

The leaves are changing colors. Cool breezes have chilled the air. Pumpkin patches are popping up across the nation. All these changes signal that autumn has finally arrived. As people start to venture outside and enjoy the fall foliage, one haunting holiday looms in our collective consciousness. Now that it’s officially October, the Halloween hullabaloo can begin. If you want to get active during spooky season this year, why not try these fun outdoor Halloween activities?

While the classic Halloween past-time of trick-or-treating usually takes place outdoors, there are many more fun ways to get out and celebrate the holiday. Explore these four options to pack your season with hair-raising fun.

1

Haunted hikes

Have you ever been on a haunted hike? There’s no better time than Halloween to try it out! Believe it or not, several eerie hiking trails throughout the U.S. are shrouded in ghoulish legend. Brave hikers can tell ghost stories while trekking through Maryland’s infamous Bloody Lane Trail and learn about local mysteries while wandering along Washington’s Spruce Railroad Trail.

2

Go on a costumed climb

Rock climbing fans, this one is for you. If you’re planning a climbing trip around Halloween, why not go in costume? It might seem silly, but many climbers have made costumed Halloween climbs a tradition. Check websites like Reddit for costume ideas that are fun, safe, and easy to move in.

3

Tell ghost stories around a bonfire

Gather your friends for a fun night of scary stories around a bonfire. Nothing will get you excited for Halloween more than toasting marshmallows over a fire and sharing tales of ghouls, spirits, and other eerie creatures.

4

Visit a graveyard

Embrace the macabre by visiting a graveyard. Carefully crafted tombstones and lovingly engraved epitaphs give guests a glimpse into the lives of people long past. If you’d like, you can even pay your respects by bringing flowers to leave at graves. Just make sure to tread carefully and mind your manners during any graveyard visit.