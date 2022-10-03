ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

UpNorthLive.com

Gov. Whitmer announces major development projects around the state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Wednesday, announcing $4.1 billion in investments around the state. The money, which is being granted by the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, is going to three different transformational projects and will generate 4,600 jobs across Big Rapids, Van Buren Township, and Ottawa and Muskegon counties, according to Whitmer.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Cold snap has farmers playing defense this weekend

Kalamazoo, Michigan — West Michigan is no stranger to frosty conditions in early October. In some years, the first frosts, or even a freeze, arrive in late September. It's the combination of an unusually plentiful harvest, due to some fantastic summer weather, that's creating some late in the game issues.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Record numbers of Michigan voters request absentee ballots

More than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election, that according to the Michigan Secretary of State office. Five weeks before the general election, more than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots, already surpassing the 1.16 million absentee ballots cast in the 2018 general election.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Coast Guard members return from Florida

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three members of the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City are back in northern Michigan after helping with hurricane rescue efforts in Florida. On Wednesday, they shared their stories and experiences. "They flew in crews from all over the country, from a bunch of...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Robert Schwander sentencing stands following fifth appeal

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals made a decision on Robert Schwander's fifth attempt to appeal his murder sentence. In 2011, 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried her body in a sand pile. Schwander was originally sentenced to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Leelanau County Planning Commission denies campground extension

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Things at one northern Michigan campground won't be changing anytime soon -- and many campers are happy about that. On Monday night, the Centerville Township Planning Commission in Leelanau County unanimously voted to deny an application to expand Leelanau Pines Campground for multiple reasons. But...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

3 accused of assisting Whitmer kidnapping plot stand trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were told Wednesday about the formation and actions of a paramilitary group the government says trained as part of the scheme. Assistant Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Fighting inflation: Fall fundraisers collecting food for winter

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WBTU) -- Inflation has impacted the prices of basic items that we need in order to survive, like food, gas and clothing. It's also something that has now impacted non-profit organizations across northern Michigan, that provide those items to people in need. "We have seen almost...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Elevated fire danger in northern Michigan following warm, dry weather

Today we'll have another mild day. Nice, but there are consequences. We have an elevated fire danger today because of the recent warm, dry weather. Look for the sun in and out of some passing fair weather clouds. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the 65 to 75 degree range. Wind will come from the southwest 5 to 15 miles per hour.
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Gun "accidently discharges" at Oxford Middle School, says school district

OXFORD, Mich. - The Oxford School District has announced that a gun accidently discharged inside of an Oxford Middle School bathroom on Monday. The superintendent said in a letter that the incident happened on October 3rd. According to the letter, an Oxford Middle School security guard's weapon accidently went off...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UpNorthLive.com

DC deputy mayor 'on leave' after alleged assault incident outside gym

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — D.C. Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart has been placed on leave after he was accused of assaulting a man outside of a Gold's Gym in Arlington, Virginia, police said. We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

