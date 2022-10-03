Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer announces major development projects around the state
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Wednesday, announcing $4.1 billion in investments around the state. The money, which is being granted by the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, is going to three different transformational projects and will generate 4,600 jobs across Big Rapids, Van Buren Township, and Ottawa and Muskegon counties, according to Whitmer.
Cold snap has farmers playing defense this weekend
Kalamazoo, Michigan — West Michigan is no stranger to frosty conditions in early October. In some years, the first frosts, or even a freeze, arrive in late September. It's the combination of an unusually plentiful harvest, due to some fantastic summer weather, that's creating some late in the game issues.
Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon makes campaign stop in Gaylord
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon was in northern Michigan Tuesday for a freedom rally in Gaylord. About 200 people were at Iron Pig Smokehouse to hear from Dixon ahead of the November election. During the rally, Dixon touched on growing tourism, putting money into...
'Forever chemicals' in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that's prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
Record numbers of Michigan voters request absentee ballots
More than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots for Nov. 8 election, that according to the Michigan Secretary of State office. Five weeks before the general election, more than 1.5 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots, already surpassing the 1.16 million absentee ballots cast in the 2018 general election.
'It's a lifesaver;' Traverse City engineer offers unique help to Florida
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A week ago, when Hurricane Ian hit land, Florida had to deal with massive storm surges and pounding rain. Now many of the folks living there are dealing with a lack of safe drinking water. But one northern Michigan effort is looking to change...
Fetterman often absent during Lt. Gov. and mayoral tenures, documents show
HARRISBURG, Penn. (TND) — Democrat John Fetterman has claimed he was both an effective mayor for the town of Braddock, Pa. and a powerhouse lieutenant governor for the state of Pennsylvania, but records reportedly show he was either often absent or kept "a light work schedule" during his tenures.
Michigan State Police trains newest round of recruits amid lower law enforcement interest
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Another round of Michigan State Police troopers are preparing to hit Michigan's roads as the nation sees a decrease of interest in law enforcement careers. Before most Michiganders even had the chance to hit snooze, Michigan State Police's latest round of recruits hit the gym Tuesday...
Coast Guard members return from Florida
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three members of the Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City are back in northern Michigan after helping with hurricane rescue efforts in Florida. On Wednesday, they shared their stories and experiences. "They flew in crews from all over the country, from a bunch of...
Robert Schwander sentencing stands following fifth appeal
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Court of Appeals made a decision on Robert Schwander's fifth attempt to appeal his murder sentence. In 2011, 17-year-old Schwander stabbed Carly Lewis, a Traverse City teenager, multiple times and buried her body in a sand pile. Schwander was originally sentenced to...
Leelanau County Planning Commission denies campground extension
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Things at one northern Michigan campground won't be changing anytime soon -- and many campers are happy about that. On Monday night, the Centerville Township Planning Commission in Leelanau County unanimously voted to deny an application to expand Leelanau Pines Campground for multiple reasons. But...
3 accused of assisting Whitmer kidnapping plot stand trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were told Wednesday about the formation and actions of a paramilitary group the government says trained as part of the scheme. Assistant Attorney General...
Murder suspect in 1995 cold case brought back from Mexico to face charges
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case, according to Sheriff Dan Abbott. Authorities arrested Juan Luis Solis-Reyna, 52, in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin, Abbott said. He was extradited back to Michigan Tuesday night.
Fighting inflation: Fall fundraisers collecting food for winter
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WBTU) -- Inflation has impacted the prices of basic items that we need in order to survive, like food, gas and clothing. It's also something that has now impacted non-profit organizations across northern Michigan, that provide those items to people in need. "We have seen almost...
Mom reunited with baby at Florida hospital after Hurricane Ian
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane Ian knocked out power and water to the area around Ft. Myers last week and caused extensive damage. A number of premature babies from that area were transferred to different hospitals. A woman from Lee County had not seen her baby girl...
Bomb, guns and meth seized during traffic stop in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from the Village of Buckley has been arrested after a bomb, multiple firearms and bags containing traces of meth were seized during a traffic stop in Blair Township, according to Michigan State Police. Vincent Kelly, 33, has been arraigned for the following...
Elevated fire danger in northern Michigan following warm, dry weather
Today we'll have another mild day. Nice, but there are consequences. We have an elevated fire danger today because of the recent warm, dry weather. Look for the sun in and out of some passing fair weather clouds. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the 65 to 75 degree range. Wind will come from the southwest 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Gun "accidently discharges" at Oxford Middle School, says school district
OXFORD, Mich. - The Oxford School District has announced that a gun accidently discharged inside of an Oxford Middle School bathroom on Monday. The superintendent said in a letter that the incident happened on October 3rd. According to the letter, an Oxford Middle School security guard's weapon accidently went off...
DC deputy mayor 'on leave' after alleged assault incident outside gym
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — D.C. Deputy Mayor Christopher Geldart has been placed on leave after he was accused of assaulting a man outside of a Gold's Gym in Arlington, Virginia, police said. We take any accusations seriously and are reviewing the matter. While it is under review, Deputy Mayor Geldart...
