Big Rapids, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Manton man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill woman's family

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manton man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman while holding a knife, according to Michigan State Police. Andrew Gang, 21, was arraigned on October 3 for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and his bond was set at $20,000.
MANTON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Firearms seized by police following threat at Alma High School

ALMA, Mich - The Gratiot County Prosecutors office says three students have been taken into juvenile custody following an investigation into a reported threat at Alma High School. Investigators say they learned about the possible threat after tips were sent to the State of Michigan OK2SAY tip program. Police executed...
ALMA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two men charged in Lake County bank robbery and bomb threat

LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- James Phipps of Frasier and Timothy Fullerton of Luther were charged Tuesday in connection with a Lake County bank robbery last month, according to Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. Copper says both are facing charges of bank robbery and making a false report-threat of terrorism.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!

A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

