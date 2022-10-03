Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Stranded dog rescued from Clare County island recovering well, receiving treatment
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. - The Clare County Animal Shelter says that Zaria, the Great Dane that was trapped on an island for about a month, is recovering well after being rescued. Zaria is eating and gaining healthy weight, and has also been treated for worms. See more info in the...
UpNorthLive.com
Manton man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill woman's family
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manton man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman while holding a knife, according to Michigan State Police. Andrew Gang, 21, was arraigned on October 3 for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and his bond was set at $20,000.
UpNorthLive.com
Bomb, guns and meth seized during traffic stop in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from the Village of Buckley has been arrested after a bomb, multiple firearms and bags containing traces of meth were seized during a traffic stop in Blair Township, according to Michigan State Police. Vincent Kelly, 33, has been arraigned for the following...
UpNorthLive.com
Firearms seized by police following threat at Alma High School
ALMA, Mich - The Gratiot County Prosecutors office says three students have been taken into juvenile custody following an investigation into a reported threat at Alma High School. Investigators say they learned about the possible threat after tips were sent to the State of Michigan OK2SAY tip program. Police executed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Two men charged in Lake County bank robbery and bomb threat
LAKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- James Phipps of Frasier and Timothy Fullerton of Luther were charged Tuesday in connection with a Lake County bank robbery last month, according to Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. Copper says both are facing charges of bank robbery and making a false report-threat of terrorism.
UpNorthLive.com
Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!
A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
Comments / 0