ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in the Smokies

By Octavia Johnson
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjcIb_0iKakvru00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A bear cub was rescued after being hit by a vehicle on River Road Saturday, Oct. 2, according to Appalachian Bear Rescue.

The Appalachian Bear Rescue posted to Facebook about a Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger (and former ABR curator) Greg Greico receiving a call after a bear cub was hit by a vehicle on River Road near Elkmont Road.

The collision was reported to the Elkmont campground manager who went to the scene and alerted Park Rangers and Wildlife officers. The two rangers, who were first on the scene, found the cub lying on the road and still breathing.

The post stated the rangers clapped their hands and the bear cub got up, staggered to the side of the road and climbed a tree to settle into the crook.

Neighboring dogs allegedly kill alpacas at Hawkins Co. farm

Greico arrived and spotted the cub’s mother and two siblings in the distance on the opposite side of the road. The bear cub was reportedly not being alert or vocal to its mother. The ranger made the decision to dart the cub to take it to the Appalachian Bear Rescue.

The bear cub was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. The bear cub was reported to be female and about eight months old.

Appalachian Bear Rescue said in their post that the x-rays showed that the bear cub didn’t have fractures but was bleeding through her nose with blood located at the back of her throat. Veterinarians were able to administer a hypertonic saline solution to draw fluid from her brain to prevent swelling.

The bear cub has been named “Myrtle Bear.” She was released to ABR with a prescription for pain medication. Appalachian Bear Rescue added the bear cub is now at the curators so they could observe her 24/7.

Appalachian Bear Rescue updated their Facebook post stating the curators were noting the bear cub’s mobility, eating habits and senses.

THP releases new details surrounding HARDY bus crash

“Her mobility seems good: she can walk in a straight line, not staggering, and not in circles. Her head seems to be in control of her body: she can direct her feet to where her noggin wants them to go (i.e to the food bowls). Her scat and urine don’t contain blood, and she seems to have no trouble eliminating either,” according to the Facebook post.

It was challenging for the bear cub to eat at first but the curators were able to get her to eat meals with the medication she was required to take.

“The curators are impressed with Myrtle’s progress, but they aren’t fooled by it. They’ve seen injured bears seem to rally only to crash the next day. They and the vets want to keep Myrtle confined for a few more days before they’re confident in her ability to handle life in a wild enclosure with four little hooligan cubs she’s never met,” according to Appalachian Bear Rescue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

Little Roo is a sweet puppy that needs a home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Our pet of the week is Roo a shy girl that wants nothing more than to nap on your lap. Help the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley find this sweet girl a forever home. Roo is the last remaining member of a litter of...
PETS
WBBJ

Dogs attack family in Tennessee, killing two children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Rare all-black fish caught in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar […]
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Cubs#Traffic Accident#Abr#Elkmont#Hawkins Co
WJHL

Local bus drivers seeing more drivers pass stopped buses

Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL) — If the bus lights are flashing, drivers shouldn’t be passing. Local law enforcement is taking measures to keep kids and their families safe as they get on and off the school bus. “The school bus drivers have been noticing more people passing the stopped school buses when they’ve been loading […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
actionnews5.com

Once endangered Tennessee fish makes epic recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish at the center of an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled. The snail darter held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than two years as...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that it could be detrimental to the state’s native species. TWRA Fishery Biologist John Hammonds said the Alabama Bass does have a small natural habitat in Southeast Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
counton2.com

Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WJHL

$29M home in NC has 2-story waterfall, Hobbit hole

LINVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – Touted as the most expensive home in the Carolinas, the Lazy Bear Lodge is a $29,750,000 estate perched in the Blue Ridge Mountains and comes complete with a guest Hobbit hole of its own. According to a listing from Premier Sotheby’s Realty, the Linville Ridge, North Carolina, property was originally built […]
REAL ESTATE
WJHL

TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane of traffic and struck the other. One driver was pronounced dead. That […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester’s unmasking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. In a Facebook post Monday, Columbia Police said 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

WJHL

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy